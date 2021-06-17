MediaCom India awarded media mandate for Aqualite

MediaCom India, a GroupM media agency has been awarded the media mandate for Aqualite, a prominent manufacturer of best quality men’s and women’s shoes footwear. The mandate was bagged after a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced out of MediaCom’s Gurgaon office. The media duties include media strategy, planning, buying and implementation for TV, OHH, Activation, Cinema.

Commenting on the association, Avichal Gupta, Director Marketing, Aqualite said, “We are happy to team-up with MediaCom as our media partner as the agency brings the quality of experience and execution with them. For Aqualite, we always look for a partner who can understand and resonate with the brand as well as understand our consumer offerings and we saw this in the team and the work they put forward. We are confident that MediaCom will be able to develop a robust strategy for our media planning and buying to add impetus to all our marketing initiatives and help us be the best for our consumers. We look forward to working with them.”

With commitment and conviction to provide best-in-class affordable footwear to the masses, Aqualite has emerged as among the largest footwear manufacturing companies in India spread over 6 integrated manufacturing facilities in India. Further, Aqualite has a highly specialised and scientific approach to footwear research and development, institutionalised in an industry-first research institute, Aqualite Footwear Research Institute, an engine that advances the Company’s deep insights and understanding in podiatry, consumer behaviour and the art and science of making footwear. They are known to develop products that are not only affordable and made of high quality but are also skin-friendly, cost-effective and have perfect pattern and size.

On being awarded the business, Navin Khemka, Chief Executive Officer, MediaCom South Asia said, “We, at MediaCom are very excited and proud to partner with a brand like Aqualite - an organic homegrown start-up which became one of India’s largest footwear companies through the years. Their dedication to providing their customers with multiple product choices and stay rooted in their objective has driven them to become one of the market leaders. We understand how Aqualite is committed to its consumers. Similarly, we want to be committed to deriving a very focused consumer-driven 360-degree media approach across all media platforms and help the brand reach their business goals.”

The Aqualite Group had humble origins, being founded as a small household business in 1981 in a footwear cluster near Delhi by Davinder Gupta- Managing Director, a first-generation entrepreneur.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)