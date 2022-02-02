MediaCom's Srinivas Rao moves to Wavemaker

Rao steps down as National Director - Buying at Mediacom after a stint of over 5 years

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Feb 2, 2022 8:45 AM
Srinivas Rao

Srinivas Rao, National Director - Buying at Mediacom, has decided to move out. He is joining Wavemaker, according to his post on LinkedIn.


At Mediacom, Rao handled media investments for clients across mediums. He was with the company for over five years.

In the past, Rao has been associated with organizations like MindShare, BIG FM and Maxus Delhi.

