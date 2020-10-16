MarTech Friday: Experts to discuss maximizing data ROI for growth & profitability

Thought leaders will share insights on leveraging data for effective ROI and aligning data strategy with changing consumer sentiment

As part of MarTech Friday League, exchange4media is hosting a webinar today on the topic, “Maximizing Data ROI: Aligning Data and Business Strategy to Drive Growth and Profitability”. The virtual discussion is scheduled to start at 4 pm.

The session will have a panel comprising Hitu Chawla, CMO, Microsoft; Sagar Boke, Head- Shopper & Customer Marketing, Tata Consumer Products Ltd; Esha Nagar, Managing Director, Nepa India Pvt Ltd; Anika Agarwal, CMO, Max Bupa Health; Sushant Mishra, Head Digital Marketing, Grofers; Apoorv Sood, Vice President Of Global Business Development and Partnerships, WebEngage with Sonya Sahni, Director, CEO, Pomelo Digital as the Session Chair.

The panellists will discuss leveraging data for effective ROI, filtering data, quality issues concerning data and aligning data and business strategy. The panellists will also share insights on how to strike the right balance between data-driven Vs emotion-driven and identify ways to capitalise analytics by establishing a business goal-centric data strategy.

The webinar will simulcast on exchange4media and all of its social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter and Youtube.

To register, please click here: https://lnkd.in/eVJtBMp