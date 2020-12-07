Marico, Dabur move ASCI against each other

After Marico filed two complaints, challenging Dabur Honey's claims that it passed NMR tests for purity, Dabur reportedly has also filed a complaint against its rival on similar grounds

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Dec 7, 2020 11:49 AM
FMCG giants Marico and Dabur have locked horns over their respective claims over passing NMR tests for honey purity. 

Marico had filed a complaint against Dabur before the ASCI  citing that the latter claimed to be NMR tested for purity. In the intra-industry complaint dated October 1, 2020, Marico called Dabur's claim "false and misleading by implication and omission and UPHELD under Chapter 1.4 of the ASCI Code."

Marcio filed another complaint before the regulatory body on December 3, 2020, challenging Dabur Honey's claim that it passed the German NMR test. ASCI has taken the complaint on record for further hearing.

Dabur has now reportedly moved ASCI, challenging Marico, stating that their Saffola Honey from the market has not passed the NMR test. The Ayurveda-based brand has raised questions about the test, claiming that Marico is the one misleading the consumers. 

In its official communication, Marico refuted the allegations: "Every batch of Saffola Honey passes 60+ tests, including the NMR (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance) technology, which is one of the most advanced tests in the world, in the best in class international laboratories to ensure that it is 100% pure, free from added sugars and free from any form of adulteration. Saffola Honey is produced at an USFDA registered plant with state-of-the-art technology ensuring robust quality checks and controls. Saffola Honey is also compliant with each of the quality parameters mandated by FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India)."

Recently, Centre for Science and Environment named major Indian brands like Dabur, Zandu, Baidyanath, Himalaya and Patanjali for using "Chinese syrup" to adulterate their respective honey brands. These brands had allegedly used the syrup to bypass Indian purity tests. The only big brand to have passed the test is Marico's Saffola Honey. 

