Mamaearth ropes in new mom Anita Hassanandani for strategic association

The Indian skincare and haircare brand, Mamaearth has recently signed up TV industry veteran, Anita Hassanandani for a long-term, strategic association with the brand for their haircare, skincare, and baby care categories.

With the star just delivering a baby boy, as anticipated, social media is abuzz with news about the same. Since Mamaearth’s products have ingredients that are derived from nature and are cruelty-free and PETA certified, bringing in a new mother who has a huge influence on social media is an alliance that is proving to be judicious.

Her first video with Mamaearth was taken live on her social media handle just the morning of her delivery, making it the last post before she welcomed a new member into her family. The video ended up receiving unprecedented engagement, love, and good wishes because of the carefully planned timing and the nature of the video.

Anita Hassanadani says, “With Mamaearth, I feel like my thoughts are aligned to theirs because I too have always been conscious about the skincare and haircare products I use. They also have a really cool initiative where they link every order on the website to a tree they plant and being a new mother, it matters to me more now that we make our environment sustainable for future generations. I am really looking forward to starting more conversations around beauty that’s organic and backed by science.”

Commenting on the association, Sambit Dash, VP Marketing, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd. Says, “Mamaearth constantly looks to connect and engage with millennial consumers. Anita is a trusted known name who resonates with our consumers and fits in strongly with our brand ideology of Goodness Inside. We are confident that this collaboration will help us further strengthen our position as a baby care and personal care brand for millennials.”

