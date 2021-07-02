Mahindra & Mahindra restructures marketing div with strong digital focus: Report

Harish Lalchandi will now helm marketing for automotive biz with a focus on digital initiatives and Neha Anand has been brought in to head digital marketing, CRM & communications

Automotive manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra is restructuring its marketing division with an emphasis on digital functions, according to media reports.

As part of the restructuring, Harish Lalchandani, the head of strategy at the automotive manufacturing corporation's farm equipment division, will be heading marketing for its automotive business with a focus on digital initiatives.

Lalchandani has over 20 years of experience in P&L management, strategic marketing, sales and product management across verticals and locations. He was previously the CEO for South Asia at GE Lighting.

Neha Anand has been roped in from HCL Technologies to head digital marketing, CRM and Communications at Mahindra & Mahindra. At HCL, Anand was the global head of digital content, thought leadership and marketing.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)