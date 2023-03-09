‘Be consistent but keep refreshing brand positioning’
On the occasion of e4m India Brand Conclave, industry leaders came together to talk on 'Consistent vs Persistent: The Long-Term Growth Plan’.
The panel was moderated by Vivek Bhargava, Co-founder, ProfitWheel. The other members were Arvind R.P., Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald’s India; Deba Ghoshal, VP & Head of Marketing, Voltas Limited; Neha Anand, Head, Global Brand and Marketing Communication, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra; Sai Narayan, Chief Marketing Officer, PolicyBazaar, Sneha Beriwal, Chief Marketing Officer VAHDAM India, and Supratik Sengupta, Head, Marketing – Consumer Health, Lupin.
Arvind started the discussion saying, "It's very important for marketeers to take control of the narrative as far as the long-term business growth aspirations are concerned. While one always delivers to the short-term part of the business requirements for the month and for the quarter but how to build a sustainable brand, how to build a brand that delivers on the business goals consistently, I think that's the task for marketeers. And, to do that, one has to be fairly consistent in terms of a brand positioning but also renewing the brand from time to time to make it relevant to today's conditions but it doesn't mean just advertising. The McDonald's example is also about consistent experience because that builds brand as much as all the other marketing efforts too.
So, I think consistency in terms of positioning and experiences is the bedrock for long-term business growth but also I would emphasize the fact that how can the brand keep reaching new consumers or light consumers because in the end most of the categories that we are talking about are under penetrated. In the India context, it's all about growing penetration, so reaching light buyers, new buyers is always a key imperative apart from converting the high intent consumers to today's sales and how can we be consistent on that but also important is building a business case for the various stakeholders."
Deba Ghoshal accelerated the discussion. "As far as Voltas is concerned, I think we have been warriors across many generations and what we did was just to refresh the business cycle in an interesting way so that we are relevant to our end user decade after decade. I think if a brand looks at persistence. It should look at where I should be 10 years from now, that's about persistence. If a brand needs to look at being consistent, it's about the present. You need to be consistent in your business offerings. It's more about longevity vis-a-vis being persistent and more about being relevant when it comes to being consistent. However, I would also emphasize on the fact that refresh yourself, keep in mind that consumers are changing, the touch points are changing and your stakeholders are changing. It's not only about the end user, it's also about your other stakeholders. It is your brand adding value to your share for your shareholders.
Without a consistent or a persistent business, you don't have a brand," he said.
Continuing the discussion was Neha Anand. "When I look at the two words - consistency and persistency, I think for me, this anonymity holds true for consistency to go with trust and Mahindra as an organisation has been around for nearly over 75 years now, so trust for us is absolutely critical and I would say that kind of goes really well with the word. How do you remain consistent in a way that your customers consumers have that trust in you? I think when I look at the word persistent, for me the word that stands out would be relevance. So, how do you put your brand out or your message out, which is absolutely here and now. One is slightly long term and the other is more from a short term and a combination of two is really the winning formula. When I look at consistency, it's not just in the quality of products that you put out there, it's also the value and DNA of the organisation and authenticity of the organisation that people experience through the years, especially if it's been a brand that has been there for long.”
Since VAHDAM was the youngest brand on the table, Sneha Beriwal gave a slightly different take on how young brands look at this consistent versus persistent debate. She expressed," I don't think it's a consistent versus persistent debate. You have to be consistent. As people we evolve, that's what brands need to do. Coming to the persistent point of view I think the way young brands like us located persistency is actually an expensive marketing route and when you're young you are actually first trying to find out what is my consistent message that brings people to me".
Sai Narayan further said, "We persist the factor that insurance is a very complex category. It requires a certain amount of persuasion because no one actually wakes up in the morning thinking about the insurance or as a matter of fact people don't think about our category that much. So, that's makes it extremely important for us to be very consistent in what we are propagating. For example, our core is you know talking about protection as as category like building that category which is term insurance and health insurance. From day one we have been really very focused and committed to build a long-term brand. Despite not having big pockets in the beginning, we always felt that building a brand is super critical for a category about which no one thinks. Therefore, we have to be consistent".
"The way I look at consistency and persistency is what brand does in terms of both backend and frontend in terms of the communication, look and feel, and in terms of creating the brand grammar. That primarily is the consistency you keep on having a particular insight-based truth, which you keep on helping to the consumer and you change that because as an individual also you don't change. So, the consistency comes from that," said Supratik.
He continued saying, "I remember one quote of Roberto, who's an iconic Coca-Cola CEO, he said that anything white on the red should be read as Coca-Cola. So that comes from consistency. Persistency is little bit different in my vocabulary in a sense that persistency is something when you need to be persistent when you face a challenge. As a marketeer, we face multiple challenges like you can be consistent, big brands are consistent but small or medium brands, they need challenge they meet sometimes face the challenge of a budget maybe a culture issue, media penetration issue and how do you navigate through those things, that is when the persistency comes."
Swiggy gets whipped over Holi 'eggs' ad, takes it down after boycott calls
Following right-wing outrage on Twitter, the food delivery platform has pulled down the Holi ad that requests revellers to not throw eggs at each other
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 8, 2023 1:31 PM | 1 min read
Food delivery platform Swiggy has pulled down its most recent ad for Holi following outrage from right-wing quarters on Twitter. The billboard ad for Swiggy Instamart put up in the Delhi NCR area urged revellers to not throw eggs at each other in the pretext of Holi.
The billboard ad shows two eggs with three "options" for their usage. There are green ticks next to "omelette" and "sunny side up" options and a red cross against "kisi ke sarr pe." The ad implies that eggs should be used as food and not as props for Holi.
. @Swiggy's attempt to defame Holi is highly unacceptable. We demand the immediate removal of Holi billboard & reel. They must issue a public apology for the insensitive behavior. #HinduPhobicSwiggy pic.twitter.com/eHd26yPSRk— Anju sharma (@SharmaAnjuJi) March 7, 2023
While it's frowned upon, in some parts of the country, it's common practice to smear eggs instead of colours during Holi.
Swiggy is now facing the wrath of right-wing Twitterati, who are accusing the platform of being "Hinduphobic" for policing how Hindu festivals should be celebrated.
The hashtags #BoycottSwiggy and #HinduphoicSwiggy have been trending. Some users have also uploaded screenshots of them uninstalling the app from their phones.
Joy Personal Care is Delhi Capitals' associate sponsor for WPL
The brand has roped in Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, and Meg Lanning for their campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 8, 2023 1:30 PM | 2 min read
Joy Personal Care has announced its sponsorship with Delhi capitals as an associate sponsor for the inaugural season of the Women’s T20 cricket league. As a part of this association, the logo of Joy Personal care will be featured on the non-lead arm of the team’s official jersey. As a part of the partnership, Joy has brought Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, and Meg Lanning on board.
The Delhi Capitals team will be involved in a series of brand initiatives to engage and attract a strong fan base.
Sunil Agarwal, Chairman, RSH Global said, “We are proud to be associating with one of the top T20 women's cricket teams -Delhi Capitals. Joy Personal Care, a brand committed to empowering women, is delighted to extend support to inspiring women players. We believe in their passion and skill, and we are thrilled to be part of their journey as they break boundaries on the sports field. We are confident that our brand's aspiration to empower women will be further strengthened by this collaboration.”
Poulomi Roy, Chief Marketing Officer, RSH Global said, “At Joy Personal Care, we are excited to be sponsoring women in sports to be an enabler in their journey while they break the glass ceiling. We believe that this partnership will inspire more women to join sports and challenge the societal boundaries that have been imposed on them. We aspire to create a lasting impact on the world and to drive forward the gender neutrality movements.”
Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO, Delhi Capitals said, “We are absolutely delighted to have Joy Personal Care on board as our associate sponsor. Joy Personal Care has always focused on empowering the women of India and therefore it’s only fitting that we associate with the brand as we start our journey in women’s franchise cricket.”
‘Brands create experiences & experiences build brands’
Saurabh Khurana, Co-founder and CEO, Laqshya Live Experiences, spoke at the e4m India Brand Conclave, about the role of emotions in building brands
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 6, 2023 1:19 PM | 2 min read
The recently-held e4m India Brand Conclave 2023 saw Saurabh Khurana, Co-founder and CEO, Laqshya Live Experiences, delve on the nostalgia and emotion that are intertwined with products. “The entire premise of my deliberation is going to be about creating moments and experienced, and how marketers and brand managers can create brands using those experiences,” Khurana kicked off the session.
He explained that the idea was to understand how to create an emotional connect with audiences. “Whether it is your end consumer or B2B audience – whatever we plan and whatever we do, eventually we want to evoke emotions with the brand.” He cited the example of Lakme Fashion Week, Vh1 Supersonic, Hero Honda Roadies and more. “A lot of these events are actually known by the brand names. Most of these brands have built a lot of their legacy using experiences and events in their entire marketing campaign.”
He directed the audience's attention to one hard fact - a customer who believes they are on the same wavelength is the one who will listen to what you have to say. In that space when a brand connects with its customer, it has the entire event experience to deliver what it wants to narrate. “I think those hours of commitment with the consumer is important.”
To deep-dive into this aspect, Khurana explained the process in gradual steps, the first, and most crucial one, being to identify and understand the target audience. “Whether it is your end consumer or channel partner or dealers, and what is it that they would connect with.” After making that connect, which is the second step, it is imperative to personalise the experiences. “Instant gratification is something that any event or experience will offer you. And lastly, what the entire exercise is about - to create and evoke expression and emotions.”
We are still a challenger brand: Philippa Brown, Worldwide CEO, PHD
During her India visit, Brown spoke about the many expectations from PHD as a media agency in a fast-paced market like India
By Neeta Nair | Mar 6, 2023 8:37 AM | 1 min read
Philippa Brown, Worldwide CEO, PHD during her India visit talks to Neeta Nair, Associate Editor of IMPACT Magazine about what is expected from a media agency in a fast-changing market like India, where Digital medium has overtaken Television; fields questions on what is more prestigious for a media agency to have on their roster today-- clients who spend more on Television or Digitally led brands; and why she considers PHD a challenger brand almost three decades after it was launched.
Brown says that while UK is PHD’s home country, their biggest office today is in America and they have been growing steadfastly in APAC including India. This balance which was struck because of moving away from being a Europe-based network has helped them weather the storm owing to the slowdown across Europe, Russia-Ukraine crisis, and many other setbacks last year, armed with a bigger suite of products and services which has helped them achieve a fabulous billings growth in 2022.
Kalyan Jewellers hails womenpreneurs and their achievements in new ad for Women's Day
The digital campaign features Kalyan Jewellers’ regional ambassador Pooja Sawant
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 4, 2023 9:46 AM | 2 min read
Kalyan Jewellers has launched the #HerMilestones digital campaign to celebrate International Women’s Day. The campaign aims to inspire and empower women by honoring their achievements and celebrating their strength, resilience, and perseverance.
The digital campaign features Kalyan Jewellers’ regional ambassador Pooja Sawant, who reflects on the challenges she has faced and the milestones she has achieved as a womanpreneur. The campaign pays tribute to incredible women who are making a difference every day, from all walks of life, breaking barriers and shattering stereotypes in their respective fields.
“We believe that women deserve to be celebrated every day, but International Women's Day is a special opportunity to recognize and honor the contributions of women around the world," said Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director - Kalyan Jewellers. "Through this campaign, we are attempting to empower and inspire women to continue pushing boundaries and reaching new heights."
To further encourage and engage women across the country, regional brand ambassadors Ritabhari Chakraborty and Kinjal Rajpriya shared their personal stories of milestones through an Instagram Live event. The event aimed to inspire fans and encourage them to share their personal experiences with Kalyan Jewellers, creating a platform that highlights the diverse achievements and challenges faced by women hailing from different cultures, backgrounds, and communities.
The stories gathered from this crowd-sourced initiative are being featured on the social media channels of Kalyan Jewellers with the hashtag #HerMilestones. The brand hopes to create a powerful collection of narratives that inspire women to pursue their dreams and celebrate their milestones
Usha International to partner with Mumbai Indians women’s cricket team
The brand has been part of the Mumbai Indians family for over a decade
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 3, 2023 1:40 PM | 2 min read
Usha International has announced its partnership with Mumbai Indians for the first women’s T20 league.
The brand has a longstanding partnership with MI men’s team partner for over a decade and recently with MI Emirates.
The series begins on March 4 and will have a total of 20 league matches and 2 play-offs culminating in the finals to be played on 26th March. Cricket fans can be part of the excitement that begins with the inaugural match that will be played between the MI Team and Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium.
As part of the association, the Usha logo will be seen on the leading side caps and helmets of the women MI players. The association will also help the company to expand its horizons, building a closer connect with consumers globally as they come together in the spirit of cricket.
Commenting on the association, Komal Mehra, Head – Sports Initiatives and Associations, Usha International, said, “With the focus on women’s cricket peaking, having a major cricketing event like this in the country is a huge step in the right direction. It catapults them into the limelight, making them the perfect role models for the younger generations, ensuring they know there are equal opportunities. As a brand, Usha advocates an active and healthy lifestyle and has been associated with the MI men’s team for over a decade, so extending our partnership to the women’s team is a reiteration of our faith in what the team, and the brand, stand for. Besides, Usha has been supporting sports for inclusivity even at the grassroots, so associating with cricketing league for women made perfect sense, and is a move is to reinforce and reinstate equal opportunity platforms for all genders.
Further, it is also a great opportunity to solidify our engagement with consumers in a truly innovative manner. We are excited to begin a new chapter as they play for the first-ever championship title.”
Speaking on the partnership, the Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, “Our association with Usha International for over a decade shows the value and the impact that Mumbai Indians have had on its brand journey. Our partnership has now grown to 3 teams, offering Usha International a wide range of fans from across the world to engage with and build a strong story, leveraging the MI platform.”
People come first when we talk about brand building: Panel
At the e4m India Brand Conclave, industry leaders deliberated on how to build future-proof brands
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 3, 2023 1:20 PM | 3 min read
At the 6th edition of India Brand Conclave 2023, industry leaders came together for a panel discussion on how to build future-proof brands. The panellists were Deepak Khurana, Co-Founder and CEO, of Vserv; Lakshmi Narayanan B, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Limited; Dhrubajyothi Sarkar, Director, Product Marketing and GTM, Consumer Platform Advertising, InMobi; Pallavi Barman, Business Head, HRX; Puneeth Bekal, Director- Marketing, Mastercard. The following session was chaired by Rubeena Singh, Country Manager India & MENA, AnyMind.
Before starting the discussion, Singh described how brand marketing has evolved in the last few decades, which includes challenges like navigating the changing market and dealing with the complexities. Barman opened the discussion by explaining the brand’s playbook to tackle the complex market system. She mentioned that classifying brands as marketers can be divided into three stages; Brand creation, amplification of brands, and underlining the factors impacting the brand. Further focusing on sustainable brands, Barman, said, “Brand needs to be consistent with its character to fulfill the consumer demands every day. Brands like Colgate and Lux were resilient that’s why they survived. The brand playbook includes; identification of brands and keep adding value to the brand until consumers become familiar with the brand.”
Furthermore, Bekal explained how brands can be more consistent and resilient in the present arena. She said, “We need to convert consumer passion points to marketing opportunities. At MasterCard, we have identified nine passion points across geographies, which include music, sports, fashion, travel, and much more. Besides investing in popular sports like cricket, we also invested in women’s sports.”
Khurana elaborated on the process of how a brand segregates the audience to cater to their specific demands. He said, “The feedback process is very active which helps in understanding what consumer desires. Nonetheless, there are complexities to simplifying what consumer wants. In the more democratised and decentralised world, it has become easier to trace consumer behavior. Also, technology and data are driven by people, so people come first when we talk about brand building.”
Discussing how to evaluate technology, partners, resources, and data within an organisation to build a brand, Narayanan, said, “Brand must be loyal to the consumers. Coming to the partners, a brand must try to get the custodians, who can direct the brand about what to do and what not to do.”
Talking more anecdotally, Barman, said, “Brand purpose must be coherently aligned to achieve what brand is aiming for.”
Elucidating on how brands are using AI, VI, data, and IOT, Sarkar, said, “Brands are working more on identifying and segregating the content which is available online to fulfill the customer demand as soon as possible. Alongside, brands are also working to provide authentic content to the users.”
Quoting the examples of Tata Tea and Swiggy, Sarkar explained how both brands targeted the customers using market trends. He mentioned that Tata and swiggy designed their campaigns after deeply evaluating customer interest.
Before closing the session, the panellists gave their concluding remarks which includes; Consumers inclination towards more brands instead of sticking to one particular brand, Usage of AI and blockchain to boost brand growth; Brand consistency as what stands out brand in the clutter of the market; Brands must understand the changing consumer and market trends, and the last but not least; Purpose based marketing defines the future of brands.
