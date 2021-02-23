Lowe Lintas bags creative mandate for OLX's Waah Jobs

OLX Group has recently awarded the creative duties for Waah Jobs (formerly Aasaanjobs) to Lowe Lintas Delhi. The agency has developed a new identity leading to rebranding of the job board. Waah Jobs operates in the blue-collar staffing and recruitment industry in India.

As per a recent ET report, India has approximately 170 million people employed in blue-collar jobs including accountants, admin executives, cooks, delivery boys and web developers. Waah Jobs seeks to leverage this vast human resource by making hiring easy for candidates, employers, as well as recruitment consultants. Additionally, Waah Jobs also aggregates the opportunities that exist in government firms. The agency will be tasked to better align Waah Jobs' proposition of providing candidates with trusted jobs from verified employers.

“In Lowe Lintas, we believe we have found the right partner who understands the ecosystem of our business, having worked with them previously. We’re very excited about the future of this partnership together. We’re confident that their expertise will help us strengthen our brand with the right approach,” said Olive Sen, Head of Products and Marketing, Waah Jobs & OLX People on the association with Lowe Lintas. “As the recruitment market accelerates, it presents an opportunity for the brand to become synonymous with tech-enabled recruitment. The recruitment sector is seeing a revival led by industries such as technology, startups, healthcare, logistics and other in demand sectors and will continue to accelerate as the confidence to open businesses continues to grow this year. This new brand and evolving positioning illustrate our ambition on the market to grow the number of jobseekers by 10x in the next 5 years on Waah Jobs.”

Lowe Lintas’ scope of the creative mandate primarily includes defining the brand's positioning and delivering integrated campaigns for the brand.

Talking about the win, Naveen Gaur, Deputy CEO, Lowe Lintas said: "We are delighted to be partnering with the OLX Group again and look forward to building Waah Jobs as one of the most coveted job boards in India. Our work over the last decade has spawned many new-age enterprises, and this is a unique opportunity to be a part of the next wave of tech-enabled category. There is a huge potential in the grey and blue-collar job recruitment market, and we are excited to work with the dynamic team at Waah Jobs."

Lowe Lintas is already working to launch Waah Jobs post the rebranding and will release a new integrated campaign soon.

