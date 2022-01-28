Leena Nair recalls building “defining relationships” at Unilever in her farewell Tweets

Leena Nair, former Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) at Unilever, who recently joined French luxury fashion house Chanel as its new Global Chief Executive Officer (CEO), expressed her gratitude to the FMCG major in a series of tweets.

Posting a photo collage of various moments with her Unilever colleagues, Nair tweeted, “After thirty years at @Unilever, I’m sure you can imagine how hard it is to say goodbye. Unilever, in so many ways, has been one of the defining relationships of my life.”

With her new role at Chanel, Nair has joined the ranks of Indian-origin executives like Sundar Pichai, Parag Agrawal, and Satya Nadella who are at the helm of top global companies. Nair, who at Unilever oversaw 160,000 people, is based in London in her new role.

In another tweet, she mentioned, “We are all products of what came before us. I am so grateful to all my leaders, mentors, coaches, and colleagues for the role played in my development. You have invested in me with your time, your wisdom and, most importantly, your kindness.”

Nair also expressed excitement about her new role at Chanel.

“As I begin this new chapter, I look forward to immersing myself in another incredible organisation and experiencing the culture of an independent company that believes in the power of creation, nurturing human potential and having a positive impact,” she tweeted.

