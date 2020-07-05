Lay's joins hands with brands to thank #heartwork of unsung heroes

Earlier this month, potato chips brand Lay's LAY’S has launched a campaign to express gratitude towards the unsung heroes of India who have brought joy to millions even in these challenging times. Aptly titled #HEARTWORK, the ongoing campaign is a heartfelt, emotional ode to heroes such as farmers, retailers, truck drivers and many more who are working relentlessly against all odds bringing joy to millions of consumers across the country.

Taking this campaign forward, Lay’S aimed to mobilize partners across the industry to pay a tribute to these unsung heroes who have worked tirelessly to bring joy to millions of consumers in India. The idea was to bring the industry together to express gratitude towards these heroes for their continued hard work in the challenging times, which is actually #Heartwork.

To bring this message alive, Lay’S has done a unique, never-seen-before social media engagement with more than 20 loved brands from across the industry to thank the #Heartwork of numerous unsung heroes of India by sharing special virtual branded LAY’S #Heartwork packs on Twitter and Instagram today. These special branded packs feature custom messages thanking the respective brand and the unsung heroes collectively in a fun and quirky manner. The objective is to appreciate and thank the relentless efforts of the many unseen heroes associated with these brands like Flipkart, Tide, Vistara, etc. for their #Heartwork.

Expressing his thoughts, Dilen Gandhi, Senior Director and Category Head – Foods, PepsiCo India said, “At the beginning of this month, we launched a campaign - #Heartwork to thank farmers, truck drivers, retailers, and many more unsung heroes who have brought joy to millions. Maintaining the chain of gratitude, we reached out to leading companies and brands such as Flipkart, Tide, Vistara, Kia and Cadbury and many more, with a customised virtual pack to express our gratitude for their #Heartwork. At the time when consumers couldn’t step out, the unsung heroes played an essential role in providing products & services every day across the country. Their tireless hard work is indeed Heartwork. We hope this will inspire many more brands join this journey and appreciate these unseen heroes.”

Engaging brands and netizens alike, the activity has created a stir on these leading social media platforms. Brands like Flipkart, Zomato, Dunzo, Swiggy, and Whisper have responded to the unique gesture with heartfelt messages thanking members of the supply chain and LAY’S for their #Heartwork. This camaraderie between the brands not only appealed to the netizens but also showcased the collective efforts of leading brands to give back to the unsung heroes of the country.