Kingfisher renews partnership with FC Goa as Associate Sponsor
The sponsorship is for three seasons, from 2023 to 2026
Kingfisher has announced its renewed association with FC Goa as an Associate Sponsor for three seasons from 2023 to 2026 of the Hero Indian Super League.
“This exciting reunion with FC Goa, a successful football club in the Indian Super League (ISL), fills us with immense pride, showcasing Kingfisher's deep-rooted passion and unwavering support for the growing significance of Indian football,” read a press release.
This partnership will prominently feature Kingfisher's name and logo on the pendant of the FC Goa shirt throughout the upcoming season. Additionally, Kingfisher will collaborate with the “Gaurs” to introduce an exclusive line of FC Goa merchandise, catering to the desires of passionate fans.
Speaking on the occasion, Vikram Bahl, Chief Marketing Officer at United Breweries, said, "We are extremely pleased to extend our collaboration with FC Goa as an Associate Sponsor. Goa, being one of the top cultural hubs in the country has always been an important market for us and our commitment is to carry on the Good Times to enhance social connections. This partnership not only promotes football in Goa but also aligns with the idea of creating memorable fan experiences and promote brand love."
FC Goa is equally thrilled to welcome Kingfisher back into the fold as an Associate Sponsor. Speaking on the occasion, Arnold Wilson, Commercial Head at FC Goa, said, " We are excited to bring back one of our longest associating partners - Kingfisher. Over the next few seasons, FC Goa and Kingfisher will aim at creating incredible fan experiences from match day activations, match screenings, an exclusive merchandise line to bespoke experiences. Both brands are clearly aligned with the vision to ensure FC Goa fans will be treated to good times, both on and off the pitch.”
Chef Ajay Chopra reveals his 'secret ingredient' to great cooking in new Safal ad
The ad has been executed by DDB Mudra
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 2:09 PM | 4 min read
Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., has rolled out a new campaign for its horticulture brand – Safal, featuring renowned Master Chef Ajay Chopra. The campaign – ‘Matar Safal toh Recipe Safal’ – aims to highlight the crucial role of choosing the right ingredients, showcasing Safal Frozen Peas as the best quality option, in transforming the taste and elevating the overall culinary experience. The new campaign aims to address this very aspect, reinforcing Safal's commitment to promoting quality and preservative-free frozen vegetables and encouraging consumers to make conscious decisions when preparing their meals.
The newly introduced campaign, executed by DDB Mudra, is a celebration of culinary excellence and a testament to Safal's commitment to providing consumers with the finest quality, preservative-free frozen vegetables for an unmatched cooking experience. With Chef Ajay Chopra unravelling the secret behind superior taste, this campaign promises to resonate with cooking enthusiasts and food lovers alike, inspiring them to make the right choice and elevate their culinary endeavours to new heights. The DVC is live across Brand Safal’s social media handles and is further spread across print and radio mediums.
Talking about the new campaign, Mr. Manish Bandlish, Managing Director, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., said, “At Mother Dairy, we are committed to delivering superior-quality food solutions to our consumers, adding value in their day-to-day experiences. Safal’s Frozen Vegetables are categorized as the best alternate to fresh vegetables with which consumers can relish their favourite recipe round-the-year, that too with the added convenience of hassle-free cooking. Brand Safal is also credited for launching India’s first Frozen Peas way-back in 1991 and is undoubtedly the most preferred choice today. We are happy to associate with renowned Chef Ajay Chopra for a distinguished product that has been aptly enhancing the culinary experiences for over 30 years. Given the increased viewership of food-related content in this digital age, we decided to come up with a contemporary campaign that seamlessly connects with the consumers of today, thereby strengthening the brand’s connect with them.”
The DVC opens on Chef Ajay Chopra conducting an engaging Instagram Live session, interacting with viewers, taking their questions, etc., while preparing a dish. During the course he reads a comment aloud wherein one of the viewers shares her unsuccessful attempt of getting the right taste in her matar paneer dish. Chef Ajay Chopra then sheds light on a crucial aspect often overlooked, i.e., the importance of using quality ingredients, citing the example of peas. He passionately emphasises the necessity of colour & preservative-free peas with tender and consistent grains for an enhanced taste experience. To exemplify, he showcases Safal Frozen Peas as the best quality option, holding and examining the peas to highlight their freshness. He signs off by saying how he always prefers using Safal Frozen Peas, concluding, Matar Safal toh Recipe Safal.
Commenting on the campaign’s execution, Mr. Iraj Fraz Batla, Creative Head, DDB Tribal, said, “Be it an ace Chef like Ajay Chopra, or a questionable one like me, we all know that before skills and recipes, come ingredients. And when it comes to any preparation with peas, ‘Matar Safal, toh Recipe Safal’. For a brand that was the first to launch frozen peas in India and then become the hallmark of quality peas without much ado, this is Safal’s first large scale campaign that will be visible across 400+ Safal stores, and thousands of other retail outlets in India, apart from extensive digital exposure.”
Safal Frozen Peas retain the nutrition of fresh peas, ensuring a high-quality product. By sourcing quality peas from farmers, meticulously sorted and packed using Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) technology, Safal offers exceptional quality, taste and consistent excellence in every pack. Safal Frozen Vegetables are preservative-free, and the portfolio also includes Frozen Mixed Vegetable, Frozen Sweet Corn and Frozen Jackfruit. Along-with Frozen Peas, Brand Safal is credited for launching India’s first ever Frozen Jackfruit.
Banijay Asia & EndemolShine India appoint Branquila as their Brand & Marketing Agency
Branquila is an integrated brand marketing and management agency that provides end-to-end consulting services to brands
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 10:53 AM | 2 min read
Banijay Asia and EndemolShine India, two of India's leading content powerhouses, have appointed Branquila Brand Ventures as their exclusive Brand & Marketing agency. Founded by Sandeep Dahiya last year, Branquila is an integrated brand marketing and management agency that provides end-to-end consulting services to brands and businesses. Effective immediately, Branquila will lead and manage Banijay Asia and EndemolShine India’s all brand and marketing mandates encompassing Digital Marketing, Corporate Communications, Creative, Trade Marketing and Consumer Marketing. This comes shortly after Banijay Asia buying out EndemolShine India, and integrating both entities under the unified leadership of Deepak Dhar, as part of their growth blue-print for Asia.
Commenting on the appointment, Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO of Banijay Asia and EndemolShine India, stated, "We're excited to have Branquila on board, as we now gear up for our next phase of growth collectively. Given Sandeep's extensive experience in the media and entertainment industry, and his differentiated approach, we're confident of breaking newer barriers in our brand presence and market influence, both in the industry as well as consumer space."
Sandeep Dahiya, Founder & CEO of Branquila Brand Ventures, commented, "Both Banijay Asia and EndemolShine India are powerhouses in India's entertainment industry, with some of India’s best and biggest shows in their portfolio. We look forward to working closely with both teams to carve out an effective and creative eco-system of integrated marketing initiatives, across platforms, to further enhance the reach and impact of their exceptional content offerings.”
Only recently, Indian actor and entrepreneur Suniel Shetty had also signed with Branquila Brand Ventures, to manage his brand and businesses across multiple avenues. This is the first time that Suniel Shetty has got an agency on-board, to not only strengthen and scale-up existing ventures but also explore newer avenues, across categories, and across platforms.
Zendaya headlines new Lancôme campaign for Idôle EDP
The ad film has been directed by Jessy Moussalem
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 10:47 AM | 1 min read
Lancôme recently launched its campaign # IdôleByLancome featuring Zendaya.
"Speaking to women across all communities and backgrounds worldwide, Lancôme presents a resolutely feminine campaign that sheds unprecedented light on the remarkable Zendaya. As the bold and fearless ambassador of Idôle, Zendaya personifies the modern spirit of the fragrance, radiating strength and determination. In a powerful film directed by Jessy Moussalem, a wild and poetic quest unfolds, capturing the raw emotions and intense energy of a movement led by Zendaya, extending far beyond her," said the company.
The launch campaign saw Lancôme strategically partnering with key opinion leaders across the country along with tapping into the Lancôme Idôle Tribe – a community of bold, fearless women across various genres who are trailblazers in their own right.
"Joined by three women from different directions and landscapes, they symbolize the impact of Idôle, uniting women worldwide and urging them to come together. Alone at first, they become an unstoppable force of change, conquering the world, and shaping a better tomorrow. This captivating campaign captures the very essence of Idôle - now is the time to join the ride, united together," said Lancôme in its press release.
Dabur India seeking acquisition in D2C health/personal care space
CEO Mohit Malhotra announced the decision during a post-results Investors' Conference Call
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 10:20 AM | 1 min read
Indian FMCG giant Dabur is looking to acquire a direct-to-consumer brand in the healthcare and personal care space, said its CEO Mohit Malhotra.
He made the disclosure during a post-results Investors' Conference Call. The acquisition, said Malhotra, will help Dabur increase its performance in the fast-growing premium segment and also strengthen its "urban play."
The FMCG major's consolidated net profit in the quarter ended June 2023 was up 3.5% YoY. Its consolidated revenue in Q1FY24 increased 11% and revenue growth stood at 13.3% in Q1FY24.
'My Birthday Song': How Cadbury Celebrations hit the sweet spot between idea and tech
Nitin Saini, VP of Marketing at Mondelez International and Sukesh Nayak, CCO of Ogilvy India, let us in on the brand's latest AI-led campaign and the many learnings that came with it
By Sohini Ganguly | Aug 7, 2023 9:19 AM | 4 min read
When Mondelez International decided to leverage artificial intelligence, before it was even a buzzword in the marketing fraternity, little did it know how far this one little initiative would take the brand and Ogilvy India.
It was a standout for Ogilvy India at Cannes Lions 2022 where it bagged a Titanium Lion and went on to bag a Grand Prix at Cannes Lions 2023.
For the uninitiated, back in 2020 Cadbury launched an AI-led advertisement featuring Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan to help local businesses that were affected during the pandemic.
Cut to 2023, it’s been slightly over a week that Mondelez and Ogilvy were back with yet another AI-led ad called the ‘My Birthday Song’ that focuses on the most fundamental aspect of the occasion: the ‘Happy Birthday’ song. The campaign allows the gifter to make their near and dear ones feel more loved by creating a customized #MyBirthdaySong, intricately woven with likings and shared memories of the giftee.
Another buzzword for marketers today is personalisation. And that is exactly what the brand wanted to strike with the campaign.
As Nitin Saini, Vice President of Marketing at Mondelez International says that consumer centricity is the cornerstone of all the work that the brand carries out. “We have been using digital effectively to scale data-driven marketing and build hyper-personalized experiences for our consumers. We call this Empathy@Scale,” he added.
The response to the campaign was equally encouraging. For instance, on the launch weekend alone over 20,000 songs were created by consumers and the campaign film received over 25 million views on social platforms in under a week.
The ‘Shahrukh Khan My Ad’ was one of the very first technologically advanced campaigns that the adland had seen, hence it also had a lot of takeaways for the brand and the agency while curating the next one.
Key Learnings
Saini shares that one of the key learnings for them was that AI when used correctly can do wonders in bringing the brand closer to its consumers. Tech has helped the brand address consumer insights and tensions to resolve in more imaginative ways.
“We believe that by authentically and effectively narrating a story and emotions attached to our brand, we strengthen our value proposition,” Saini added.
As much as tech became the hero for this campaign, Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India pointed out that the idea comes first, whether tech or non-tech led initiative. So while to some the learnings surrounded leveraging tech, to Nayak it was more around putting human problems and opportunities first, and then using technology to solve them. “Technology enables you to execute a very brave idea and empowers you to create personalisation at scale when needed, and not just for the sake of it,” he added.
Saini comes with a similar point of view and says that the idea is always the hero and technology the facilitator. “It is essential to have this clarity to ensure that the storytelling isn’t lost in the process of creating a high-tech engagement,” he mentioned.
Another crucial aspect, Saini adds, is to monitor and understand the target audience and their evolving behaviour. “AI can be leveraged to personalize campaigns for the consumers and predictive analysis can be used to predict consumer behaviour and trends which can help optimize marketing efforts.”
The brand believes in the test-and-learn method with novel technologies such as AI.
As for the ‘My Birthday Song’ is concerned, it did see some new aspects beyond just the campaign. As Nayak mentions, partnerships were an important part of the learning process. The team had on board technology partners Gan Studio and Uberduck for the campaign.
Among other learnings, Saini mentioned how the importance of customising experiences for consumers by co-creating with them and piquing their interest in collaboration, can actually help the brand build personal connections through digital channels.
As a piece of advice to marketers, Saini feels that marketers should go the extra mile because everyone is learning on the job and campaigns like Not Just a Cadbury Ad are a result of such a leap of faith taken by the team. “Lastly and most importantly, nothing trumps brand and consumer safety in the process of personalising @ scale,” he said.
'Bajaj Capital’s brand revitalization is to align with current market trends'
Chief Digital and Marketing Officer and Head of Strategy Aabhinna Suresh Khare says the revitalization comes on the back of a digital transformation that the financial services market is seeing
By Sohini Ganguly | Aug 7, 2023 8:49 AM | 5 min read
Financial services company Bajaj Capital recently announced that it has partnered with DDB Mudra for a brand revitalization. According to the Chief Digital and Marketing Officer and Head of Strategy, Aabhinna Suresh Khare, this revitalization comes on the back of a digital transformation that the financial services market in India is seeing at the moment.
“We recognized the significance of staying ahead of the times and forging stronger connections with the target audience. By updating our visual identity, messaging, and strategy, we aim to align with current market trends and consumer preferences while preserving our established equity and core values,” Khare mentioned, as he elaborated on what was the trigger of this brand reform.
According to the Financial Services Global Market report 2023 by Business Research Company, the global market for financial services grew from USD 25,848.74 billion in 2022 to USD 28,115.02 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 8.8%. And the space continues to boom, with digitisation bringing in a surge in consumer demand.
Not so hunky dory
As pleasant this demand surge might sound to one, it actually also brings its own set of challenges. For instance, Khare shares that one of the key challenges for traditional financial services players are the fintech disruptors. “Fintech startups and tech giants are disrupting the traditional financial services landscape with innovative digital solutions,” he mentioned.
Khare also advised that established financial institutions must find ways to compete effectively with these agile and tech-savvy disruptors while maintaining their unique value proposition.
Another challenge arises when the ROI and attribution factors come into play. Khare says that marketers need to implement robust analytics and attribution models to gauge the impact of their campaigns accurately.
All of this begs the question, what can then be done to keep up with the digital trends that are shaping up in this industry. Khare’s mantra to this is something called ‘ADVANCE’.
The ‘ADVANCE’ model
He breaks this down and mentions that ‘A’ is for always staying curious, if one has to keep pace with the changes. “Embracing a curious mindset will keep you open to new ideas and receptive to emerging trends, giving you a competitive edge in the dynamic digital landscape,” he says.
‘D’ is for data-driven insights. Today, every modern marketer probably gulps ‘personalisation’ for breakfast, every morning. This is the era where consumers demand to be seen and heard, and hence, marketers get even more drawn towards personalising experiences for their consumers, to make them feel seen.
“By understanding customer behaviour and preferences through data-driven insights, you can optimise your marketing strategies, personalise campaigns, and make informed decisions to drive business growth,” Khare further explained.
‘V’ is for Value Innovation, to create a safe space where ideas are celebrated and experimentation is encouraged. According to Khare, embracing calculated risks and being willing to disrupt the status quo can lead to breakthroughs and novel marketing approaches that captivate one’s audience.
‘A’ and ‘N’ are for actively engaging and never stopping to learn, while ‘C’ stands for cultivating agility and ‘E’ is for experimenting and optimising.
The need for such mantras to become a part of every marketer’s playbook today rises all the more, since the younger generation is becoming a very important part of target audience across categories. If we were to speak of financial services, the youth now doesn’t just believe in earning wealth, it is very well aware of the importance of growing wealth and hence becomes a key TG for brands like Bajaj Capital.
Young guns in the play
Now, reaching out to an older target audience versus the youth can get tricky for marketers. For the youth, Khare shared that Bajaj Capital utilises digital at its maximum since that is where the youth mostly are. Be it a presence on social media or sharing success stories. “Through interactive content, webinars, and podcasts, we try to educate and empower the younger generation to make informed financial decisions,” he added.
The digital marketing plan for the brand also involves figuring out personalised financial solutions, millennial focussed messaging and collaborating with influencers.
However, there again exist a set of hiccups while putting these plans in place. The youth is a very volatile segment in the consumer pyramid. They are the easiest to mould and the toughest to gain trust and brand loyalty from.
Khare pointed out that there is a vast amount of information available on the internet that the younger generation can access. “This makes it even more essential for us to cut through the noise and provide relevant, concise,and valuable content to capture their attention effectively,” he said.
The Media Mix
Speaking of the brand’s media mix, Khare shared that while television advertising will be utilised to reach a broader audience, across different demographics, there will also be significant investment in digital advertising. This shall include targeted display ads, search engine marketing (SEM), social media advertising, and other online promotions to reach specific segments of the audience and measure campaign effectiveness.
Investments in print advertising will be more strategically driven, when there’s a need to reach a local or niche audience, Khare added.
Can ONDC usher in a new dawn of D2C marketing?
Industry watchers believe that GoI's new initiative will cause a paradigm shift, leading to a thriving D2C ecosystem with empowered brands and customers
By Shantanu David | Aug 7, 2023 9:09 AM | 5 min read
While still in what could be termed its infancy, the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is already growing by leaps and bounds since it was officially rolled out on 31st December 2022. As it gains momentum, marketers say the GoI initiative is expected to significantly change D2C marketing strategies in India.
According to the Press Information Bureau of India, as of 24th May 2023, ONDC has expanded over 236 cities of India and has approximately 36,000 sellers and over 45 network participants. According to the Ministry of Commerce, ONDC is flourishing with weekly 13K+ retail orders (avg.) and 36k+ mobility rides per day.
Potent Potential
According to a Mordor Intelligence report, the Indian D2C market size was estimated at $55 billion in 2022. With an expected CAGR of 34.5 per cent during the 2022-2027 period, the total addressable D2C market in India is forecast to hit $100 billion by 2025.
Ritika Taneja, Head of E-Commerce, GroupM India, says that overall, ONDC has the potential to revolutionize D2C marketing in India by empowering brands and providing them with more opportunities for growth and success.
“ONDC empowers D2C brands by providing them with more control in e-commerce, reducing their dependency on a few e-commerce platforms. With ONDC, D2C brands can reach previously untapped markets and increase their visibility and consumer awareness across the country. This allows D2C brands to develop more targeted marketing strategies based on consumer preferences and behaviour, resulting in increased sales and customer retention,” she says.
Menaka Menon, National Strategy Head, DDB Mudra Group points out that, as a platform ONDC is designed to level the playing field, more so for small businesses who typically take some time to ramp up their services.
“In the case of D2C brands, while this will definitely enable access to a larger customer base, whether the platform is geared to help them with the initial awareness and trial objectives with the specific target group they're catering to, remains to be seen,” she says, adding, “These brands have typically accessed their early adopters through digital & social media marketing, and getting initial trials and feedback is an important first step before enabling end user access at scale!”
Indeed, Vishal Jacob, Chief Transformation & Digital Officer, Wavemaker India, believes that as ONDC scales both on reach and consumer adoption brands both big and small will benefit in multiple ways.
“Brands will be able to access consumers from anywhere – brands will be able to tap into markets earlier unserviceable due to distribution challenges. This in turn will also have an impact on the way a brand views its D2C marketing stack,” says Jacob, adding, “D2C brands that have an offline leg and who want to go omnichannel will also be in a position to power offline distribution partners with incremental business.”
Capital Gains
Taneja observes that ONDC has already attracted an impressive lineup of brands, including legacy brands, owing to the numerous advantages such as expanded reach, cost-effectiveness, data-driven insights, direct customer engagement, and adaptability.
The platform has onboarded players in the e-commerce, payments, and utilities sectors with partners as diverse as Amazon, PayTM, IRCTC (for rail passengers to purchase items) to hyperlocal brands. Just this past weekend, quick delivery app Dunzo entered the ONDC ecosystem with the aim of bringing on 20,000 sellers in food, grocery, pharma, and other essential categories over the next 45 days.
Jacobs asserts that another potential benefit of the ONDC is bringing down the CAC (Customer Acquisition Cost) significantly as it’s helping you reach customers at scale.
“By leveraging buyer apps user base and targeting capabilities, the brands could have a significant advantage of precision targeting. The buyer side apps are also evolving on the marketing capabilities and have started working with brands on how they can help make their stores/catalogues more discoverable,” he says.
Categories such as electronics, fashion items, and smartphones, which are significant drivers of online sales across marketplaces, are yet to gain substantial traction on ONDC. Meanwhile, hyperlocal deliveries of food and grocery are experiencing the most traction, showcasing the platform's potential to cater to specific market needs and offer convenience to consumers.
“As ONDC continues to grow with more categories, brands, and sellers joining the platform, I foresee a diverse and thriving ecosystem catering to various consumer preferences and requirements,” says Taneja.
Takeaway
Highlighting the fact that there are several components that will go into establishing a cohesive open network for D2C in the country, with brands like Khadi having recently come on to ONDC, Unny Radhakrishnan, CEO, Digitas India, says “This intermediary layer (between buyer side and seller side) is now completely disaggregated; there could be a lot of innovation happening, as different companies come up with different solutions to different aspects of the business. So, while it is early days, I think it's still a significant thing for a country like India, and will have an impact on the business.”
