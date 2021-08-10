It takes diverse and passionate teams to create path-breaking ideas: Shekhar Banerjee

We speak to Banerjee, Chief Client Officer & Head – West, Wavemaker India, in part five of our interview series with the big winners of IDMA 2021

The 12th edition of e4m Indian Digital Marketing Awards (IDMA) 2021 was marked by some momentous wins. A slew of brands managed to shine through the storms with clutter-breaking work in a rather difficult year.

Despite the odds, brands and agencies displayed resilience and stole the show. Recognizing these champions, our ongoing series will feature chats with the big winners from IDMA 2021. Today we speak to Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer & Head – West, Wavemaker India, on the agency’s spectacular victory at the event, staying on the top of the digital game and more.

Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer & Head – West, Wavemaker India

Edited excerpts below:

What do you attribute the brand’s big win at IDMA to? What according to you made the work clutter-breaking as it managed to fetch the accolade contesting and cutting through reams of entries?

The starting point for great ideas have blurred and so it is the power of very diverse and passionate teams working together to create these path-breaking ideas. For example, on Mondelez, we are working with our creative agency Ogilvy and our JBP partners like Google and Facebook to unlock opportunities across storytelling, tech and delivery. What doesn’t change are consumers and their changing habits, and the business impact the idea can create; we were always focused on that.

In such uncertain and turbulent times, how has the brand ensured that it stays ahead of the game when it comes to the digital marketing space?

While we are relentlessly working on magical consumer fronting campaigns. What we are obsessed with more is the changing digital marketing ecosystem. At Wavemaker, we are helping our clients with four priorities. First is Digitisation -- using tech, how to make our deployment to learning cycle almost real-time and automated.

The second is about Transformation -- how we stay ahead of the curve on changing data landscape and First-party data strategy using some of our proprietary tools like Wavemaker OS and cookie dependency audits.

The third is around Commerce -- from building successful DTC brands to winning on ecomm platforms to making investments in building social commerce.

The fourth is about Attribution -- How we can break the walls around data sharing to measure and influence client’s business growth better, how we do it in real-time and drive synergies across the marketing funnel. We have been investing ahead of the curve to build these capabilities with an extensive in-house data sciences team.

As the competition in the digital space heats up for brands, what would be your advice to brands and agencies when approaching the digital space?

Brands have realized that digital is not only about reach, it is an open marketplace. Category after category, we are seeing some very established brands with strong offline shares are easily getting disrupted by new digital-first brands.

While the game needs to be played differently, the foundation principles are the same.

Momentum is our proprietary and world’s largest consumer purchase journey database with over 1mn+ journeys. We applied the same to decode the evolving competitive digital landscape across some of the more developed online markets. This has helped us put down a clear glide path for our clients and what it takes to build stronger online brand attachment.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)