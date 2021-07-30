Industry stalwarts to decode brands that matter at Pitch BrandTalk Conference today

The exchange4media group’s flagship property, Pitch BrandTalk, a half-day conference is all set to take place today, i.e. Friday, 30th July 2021, from 2 pm onwards. The theme for this edition of Pitch BrandTalk is Brands That Matter. Josh is the Presenting Partner at the Pitch Brand Talk conference and Microsoft-InMobi are the Digital Growth Partner for the event.

The Pitch BrandTalk Conference brings India's reputed brands and industry veterans to interact and share insights on their game-changing marketing stories.

Kick-starting the conference is a brand that started out in the 1960s as a laboratory glassware company, then transformed and innovated to become a kitchenware company and is today a lifestyle brand with a large product range. Shreevar Kheruka, CEO & MD, Borosil Ltd speaks on the topic, Stirring The Pot Beyond The Indian Kitchen with the Session Chair, Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld and exchange4media Group

Our next speaker is an accomplished Global Media Leader who has been responsible for both the growth of the clients' business as well as the growth of the agency in the APAC region. Delivering the Keynote Address is Gordon Domlija, CEO, APAC, Wavemaker who shares his insights on ‘Building Brands That Matter.’

Moving on, our next brand has always managed to connect with its consumers through communication that taps multiple emotions – be it revving up patriotic pride, tickling the consumers’ funny bone or striking an emotional chord. And not just that, the brand has also been on a journey of sustainability and preserve our lovely planet. Our Keynote Speaker, Neeraj Akhoury, CEO-India Holcim and Managing Director & CEO of Ambuja Cements Ltd talks on the topic, ‘Buiding A Greener India’.

Next, we have an eclectic panel discussing the topic, ‘Building A Distinct Brand In A Cluttered Digital Ecosystem’. The session chair for this panel is Esha Nagar, MD, Nepa India and the panelists are Ashish Lingamneni, Head of Brand Marketing, Swiggy; Mani Rangrajan, Group COO, Housing.com, Makaan.com and Proptiger.com; Sai Narayan, Chief Marketing Officer, Paisabazaar.com and Siddharth Dabhade, Managing Director - India & SAARC, MiQ.

Our next Keynote speaker is a young entrepreneur, who on a trip to Japan witnessed the upcoming rise of crypto-currency phenomenon and returned to India to start a cryptocurrency exchange where you can buy and sell Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies with ease. Sumit Gupta, CEO & Founder, CoinDCX talks on the topic, ‘CoinDCX: Making Crypto Accessible to Indians.’ The Session Chair for this session is Nawal Ahuja, Co-Founder, exchange4media Group.

Our next brand’s mission is to deliver health through food to as many people as possible, and that’s what guides the company on an everyday basis. In India, the brand driving principle is Nutrition for all with its iconic brands, such as Farex and Proteinex, focused on infants, toddlers, pregnant and lactating women and adults. In his Special Address, Himanshu Bakshi, Managing Director, Danone India speaks to him on the topic, Nudging India To Eat Healthy.

The past year has been a testament to the resilience of Search as a medium. Even during the pandemic, Search marketing continued to be an area of investment for brands and advertisers. What has evolved over time is the way in which brands advertise on Search and leverage it innovatively to build brand awareness. The digital arsenal for search is well equipped with mediums such as voice, vernacular and video that can help brands to enhance their audience engagement and build authentic, personal experiences. In a fireside chat session, Rohit Dosi, Director - Microsoft Advertising, InMobi is in conversation with Anand Bhadkamkar, CEO, Dentsu India and they discuss the topic, Innovative Brand Building with Search.

When it comes to user-generated content, homegrown short video maker application, JOSH, 'Made in India' for creators of Bharat has seen significant growth, particularly in Tier II markets. The platform provides brands an opportunity to connect with content creators and leverage the creators follower base. Taking us through this journey is Venkatesh Adavi - Vice President - Monetization, Strategy and Partnerships, VerSe Innovation, sharing his insights on the topic, ‘Keeping The JOSH High For Users, Creators & Brands.’

Moving on, our next speaker is from a company that needs no introduction and a brand that was launched in 2003 and is today among the top three biscuit brands in India and the number one in cream biscuits. The secret recipe to ITC’s success - constant innovation in line with evolving consumer tastes. Telling us more in his Special Address is Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer - Biscuits and Cakes Category, Foods Business Division, ITC Limited who speaks on the topic, ‘Reengineering Brand Sunfeast 2.0 With Consumer Centricity, Relevance & Purpose.’

Finally, Luminous Power Technologies’ started their journey in 1988, and today, the brand portfolio includes a wide range of innovative products in the power backup, home electrical and residential solar space to home electricals offerings such as Fans, Modular Switches and LED lighting. Vipul Sabharwal, MD, Luminous Power Technologies delivers the Valedictory Address and he speaks on the topic, Luminous' Three Decade Journey To Create A 'Khushiyon Ka Ghar.'

To hear the above insightful session and more, Register by clicking here.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)