India’s M&E industry expected to grow at 9% CAGR: PwC report
TV ad spends will grow at a 6.4% CAGR to reach Rs 5,36,445 crore in 2027, the report says
India’s Entertainment & Media industry is expected to reach Rs 6,828,944 crore by 2027 at 9.48% CAGR, as per PwC's Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2023-2027.
Manpreet Singh Ahuja, Chief Digital Officer and Leader of Technology, Media & Telecom at PwC India, stated, "As the adoption of emerging technologies such as AI, ML and the metaverse increase, the range of use cases will broaden, leading to a significant disruption in the media industry. Media companies and content creators are already striving to provide more interactive and immersive experiences to viewers. We anticipate that Media & Entertainment enterprises will invest heavily in the transformative ideas of the future to maintain relevance with their audiences."
Rajib Basu, Partner & Leader – Entertainment & Media, PwC India said, “The Indian Media and Entertainment outlook for the next few years will show an exciting pace of growth. We have a good view of how the industry has reset itself after the pandemic. Increased mobile penetration and the use of digital technologies are poised to disrupt existing channels and create new possibilities in the years ahead for the sector. It is increasingly becoming important for traditional media and entertainment businesses to adopt the right strategies for growth as they face competition from digitally powered businesses.”
The other key findings in the report are:
OTT Video: With new launches from international players and increasing “pay-lite” options, OTT revenue has surged in recent years, expanding a further 25.1% in 2022 to reach Rs 148,554Cr (US$1.8bn). This is over six times the revenue of 2018. The market will continue to grow at an impressive rate, increasing at a 14.3% CAGR to produce revenue of Rs 288,855 crore.
Video games & Esports: India’s total video games and esports revenue was Rs 140,301 crore in 2022 and is expected to reach Rs 346,626 crore by 2027, increasing at a formidable 19.4% CAGR.
Internet advertising: The Indian Internet advertising market is among the fastest-growing in the world, with a 12.3% CAGR expected to see total revenue climb from Rs 363,132Cr (US$4.4bn) in 2022 to Rs 651,987 Cr (US$7.9bn) by 2027.
Out-Of-Home Advertising: In 2022, total OOH revenue increased by 63.4%, this saw revenue valued at a new high of Rs 56,202 crore.
TV advertising: TV ad spend will grow at a 6.4% CAGR to reach Rs 536,445Cr (US$6.5bn) in 2027. At this time, India will be the fourth-largest TV advertising market globally, after the US, Japan and China. The market’s expansion continues to be based on economic development and an increasing proportion of households having television sets.
Werner Ballhaus, Global Entertainment & Media Industry Leader, PwC Germany, said: “We have seen impressive growth in the entertainment and media industry over the past two years following a surge in demand for digital products during COVID-19. However, macroeconomic challenges, increased industry competition, and a reduction in production costs – particularly in digital services and experiences - have reduced revenues and consumers’ willingness-to-pay. If companies in the EM industry are to successfully engage consumers and drive growth, they need to transform their service offerings and tap into new and emerging markets and technologies, such as Asia and generative AI.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns 41! Desi Girl goes global with brand endorsements
We delve into the actor's fascinating brand endorsement journey on her birthday
By Tanya Dwivedi | Jul 18, 2023 8:50 AM | 5 min read
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the epitome of talent and grace and has mesmerised audiences around the world with her charm. Given her captivating persona and international appeal, Priyanka has become a sought-after representative for most brands, Indian and global. The Indian actress, singer, film producer, and philanthropist, has grown her personal brand on the back of her global appeal, acting prowess, fashion sense, entrepreneurship, social causes and cross-cultural representation. Today, on July 18, Priyanka turns 41. On the occasion of her birthday, we delve into her most fascinating brand endorsement journey.
Apart from endorsing brands, with a follower base of millions, Chopra makes money through paid partnership ads. According to the ‘Instagram Rich List 2021’ released by Instagram scheduling tool HopperHQ, Chopra mints $403,000 (around ₹ 3 crores) per post. Her haircare brand Anomaly became the second-wealthiest celeb-owned brand in 2023.
We also spoke to brand experts to discuss Chopra’s brand value. Amrita Mendonza, Director at M5 Entertainment, in a conversation with e4m, said, “Priyanka Chopra’s brand value lies in the diverse nature of the work that she is doing and the fact that she is someone who transcends the Indian market. She is one of the few celebrities from India where one can say she is truly a global brand. The fact that the number of Indians is increasing all around the world only helps her brand since it helps increase awareness. Also vice versa, this helps her become the target of international brands that are looking to target a wider market. In terms of the target audience as well, Priyanka can cut across generations to influence consumers of different ages, strata, and nationalities.”
Apart from her acting career, Priyanka has released three singles, given her vocals for songs in the movie, and has also produced some well-known movies. Commenting on how Priyanka’s involvement in multifaceted activities impacts her brand growth, Mendonza, said, “Definitely, if we have to follow the trend of her brand growth in the last decade, there is nothing that would stop her brand value from increasing. Also, there is nothing that Priyanka Chopra can’t do, if anything, the question should be how much would her brand value increase in the coming years.
Some of Priyanka Chopra Jonas' endorsements over the years:
Bvlgari
Priyanka made fashion headlines this year as she posed with Anne Hathway and Zendaya at the Bulgari event in Venice. She has been the brand ambassador of the luxury brand since 2021.
Parle Agro Appy Fizz
Almost a year ago, Parle Agro unveiled a new campaign for its sparkling fruit drink, Appy Fizz emphasizing the brand motto, ‘Feel the Fizz’. The brand released TVC featuring brand ambassador, Priyanka Chopra. The multi-media campaign was rolled out across TV, Digital and OTT channels. With the boost in out-of-home consumption, the brand aimed to drive high visibility for Appy Fizz through outdoor channels as well. The TVC was also advertised during IPL 2022 and world television premieres of Bollywood megahits.
Max Factor
In 2021, Max Factor announced Chopra as its new global ambassador and creative collaborator. She joins Max Factor as the face of major beauty campaigns and product launches throughout 2021 and beyond, starting with the new Facefinity All Day Flawless Airbrush Finish 3in1 Foundation campaign.
Crocs
Almost two to three years ago, Crocs, Inc. one of the leaders in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children signed up Priyanka as a global brand ambassador for the 2020 “Come as You Are” campaign.
Bumble
Apart from endorsing the dating app Bumble, Priyanka has also invested a good sum of money in it. Bumble and Priyanka first began collaborating for the launch of the networking mode Bumble Bizz in October 2017. With the help of Priyanka, Bumble has expanded in the country and has also made women feel safe using dating apps in India.
Nirav Modi Jewels
Almost five to six years ago, Chopra became the brand ambassador of Nirav Modi Jewels. She appeared in many brand endorsement campaigns during her contract with Nirav Modi Jewels.
Pantene
In 2016, Pantene roped in Priyanka as its global brand ambassador. She appeared in many ad campaigns during her contact with Pantene. She appeared in the brand’s marketing campaign, including TV and digital advertising, public relations and social media. She also appeared in a Pantene ensemble TV spot that debuted on December 26, 2016 in the US as well as her own television ad campaign, which aired in January 2017.
Garnier
Almost more than a decade ago, Priyanka was the brand ambassador of Garnier and was featured in commercials endorsing the Garnier Light Ultra Intense Fairness Moisturizer in both print and television campaigns.
Colgate
In 2015, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, the market leader in Oral Care launched a toothpaste to address the inflammatory gum problem of pyorrhea – Colgate Active Salt Neem. Colgate signed her as the brand ambassador for Colgate Active Salt Neem. Chopra appeared in many ad campaigns during her collaboration with the brand.
LYF Smartphones
Priyanka was the brand ambassador for LYF Smartphone in 2016 and appeared in many multimedia campaigns. The brand made a commercial featuring her showcasing the newest Smartphone, LYF Earth.
Apart from associating with many Indian and global brands, ranging from gadgets to cell phones to cosmetic products to watches, Chopra also endorsed Pepsi, Nokia, TAG Heuer, Nirav Modi, Appy Fizz, Schmitten Luxury Chocolates, Lux, Bru, Nikon, Assam Tourism, UNICEF and Schmitten Luxury Chocolates.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Starlight Gaming mulling to make $10-mn investment in India unit
As per media reports, the company plans to set up a ‘formidable business entity in India’
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 18, 2023 10:28 AM | 1 min read
Starlight Gaming is planning to invest $10 million in its India unit, media networks have reported.
Softstar Entertainment, which owns Starlight Gaming, has said that the company was taking "calculated steps" in this regard.
As per General Manager Yautian Chen, the goal is to set up a "formidable business entity in India" and continue to invest.
Last week Starlight Gaming launched its Battle Royale game "Raider SIX" at an event in Mumbai.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
e4m Conclave 2023: Eminent speakers to decode the future of inclusive marketing on July 20
Adam Gerhart, Global CEO, Mindshare; Aman Gupta, Co-founder of boAt and Priyanka Gill, Group Co-founder, Good Glamm Group & CEO Good Media Co. will be among the key speakers
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 18, 2023 8:32 AM | 2 min read
e4m Conclave 2023 will see a host of dynamic speakers, thought-provoking discussions and impressive sessions by industry leaders. The 22nd edition of the e4m Conclave will be held on July 20 in Gurugram where marketers and brand leaders will shed light on the theme ‘Inclusive marketing: Winning Customers with Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’.
The highlight of the Conclave is a keynote address by Adam Gerhart, Global CEO, Mindshare on ‘Good Growth’.
The conclave will also witness Aman Gupta, Co-Founder, boAt, share insights on how diversity, equity, and inclusion can help brands in the long run and build loyal customers. Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-In-Chief, BW, Founder, exchange4media will engage in a fireside chat with Gupta on the topic ‘Will DEI values lead to business growth?’.
Inclusive marketing refers to creating content that reflects the needs of diverse audiences. To explore the world of inclusive marketing further, Priyanka Gill, Group Co-founder, Good Glamm Group & CEO Good Media Co. will share insights on the topic ‘Challenges of building business in a diverse yet connected world’ during a fireside chat.
The agenda for the conclave is power-packed with a mix of standalone keynotes, fireside chats and panel discussions. The speakers will offer practical insights on how brands can leverage inclusive marketing and win customers.
This will be an exciting opportunity for marketers to learn from the best in the industry, connect with like-minded individuals and expand their professional network to unleash their brand’s full potential with inclusive marketing.
Join us for this one-of-its-kind event featuring power-packed sessions by industry leaders from India and abroad! To ensure you don’t miss out on valuable insights from experts: https://e4mevents.com/conclave-2023/registration
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Can the Jio Bharat Phone app store take on Android?
Analysts believe it could give advertisers the scope to explore other platforms beyond Android, provided the market penetration of the phone was satisfactory
By Shantanu David | Jul 18, 2023 8:25 AM | 4 min read
Prior to the launch of the Rs 999 ($12) Jio Bharat Phone, Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio, said that it would help the 250 million Indians still “trapped in the 2G era” to break the bonds of having to live IRL and embrace the online realm. The phone comes with 4G capabilities (nicely complemented by Jio’s new Rs 123 and Rs 1,234 data plans), and access to now commonplace features like call and HD recordings, and access to OTT platforms and UPI payments.
The catch? The phone only supports the Jio App Store. Advertising experts believe this is more a pro than a con and could help open up the Indian market to platforms beyond Android, and even Apple for that matter (though admittedly the latter caters to a very different market).
According to several sources, the Play Store, Android’s app platform, makes up Google’s largest and most direct revenue source from the software. Every time an app or game is purchased on the Play Store, the amount is divided between Google and the developer. And of course, the Play Store comes pre-installed in every Android device in every market (except for China, the only place where Android doesn’t dominate).
While the exact percentage varies, Google takes a minimum of 15% in exchange for hosting the app and serving it to users, making up a significant amount of change, given that there are over 3.6 billion Android devices in use around the world. And between all the possible app purchases, reviews, ratings, and searches are scores of ads, popping up or running through screens, advertising goods, services and retail therapy.
Rammohan Sundaram, President – Integrated Media, DDB Mudra Group, observes that Jio is creating an end-to-end ecosystem and this restriction to the Jio app store on the Jio Bharat phone is part of the plan.
“Let’s understand some of the bigger reasons first. Google App Store charges a hefty amount for having the app on the store for transactions via the app, called in-app purchases. The cost exists anywhere between 0-15 per cent depending on the size of your business, and typically the larger the revenue generation, the bigger it gets for Google. This service fee is a charge that a lot of Indian consumer tech companies are fighting in the court of law,” he explains.
Therein lies the opportunity that Jio is interested in tapping. Experts point out that if you have an app store where charges are much lower, you naturally will attract more interest from the developer community to build on a platform that is owned and operated by Jio because their pricing will be predatory.
“We have seen time and again on any of their consumer foray businesses. In the environment we live in, this is a welcome move but it is a Catch-22 situation. If there isn’t enough penetration of the smartphone, the developer interest is bound to lack. Therefore, one needs to see how Jio can break into that market,” says Sundaram.
“Indeed, Jio has established itself as a leader in the digital mobile advertising landscape. While its limited access to Android and Apple stores provides a short-term advantage, it (the phone) also creates an opportunity for competitors to offer more compelling offerings to users,” says Ankit Banga, CBO, FCB/SIX India.
Sanju Menon, Chief Operating Officer at Wondrlab India, agrees that being contained to the Jio ecosystem will not become a deterrent to any brand’s plans, saying, “It will challenge marketers to develop strategies that are more focused by using the uniqueness of each platform that’s available on the Jio App Store. This will break the duopoly that exists today. Access to the Jio smartphone will give birth to newer habits, newer consumption patterns, and newer content.”
As the market evolves, other phone manufacturers have the chance to capitalize on this gap and provide alternative solutions that cater to users seeking a broader range of app options, and therefore app platforms, like say, Jio’s. This competition can drive innovation and potentially reshape the dynamics of the mobile advertising landscape in the long run.
Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, White Rivers Media, adds that given its connection with the Indian audience at a massive scale, the Jio app platform offers excellent localized advertising opportunities.
"Leveraging advanced tech, the platform can bring about newer formats for advertisers to optimally target users. A seamless experience for every party involved consistently will help them stay on top. Jio has successfully been a game changer in the past and we can expect no less from the platform going forward as well," says Kothari.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Hindware Home Innovation Limited appoints Salil Kapoor as Chief Executive Officer
His last assignment was as Business Unit Head-Appliances at Orient Electric
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 17, 2023 7:02 PM | 2 min read
Hindware Home Innovation Limited has appointed Salil Kapoor as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective 11th July 2023.
In his new role, Kapoor will lead the Consumer business overseeing both Consumer Appliances and Retail divisions along with the water heater JV with Groupe Atlantic of France. His focus will be on fostering profitable and sustainable growth, while elevating the company's market position in line with the long term objectives of the Group. As an industry veteran in consumer durables, his expertise in market expansion, innovation, and building strong customer relationships will be instrumental in further strengthening Hindware Home Innovation Limited as a key player in the industry.
With a career spanning over three decades, he brings a wealth of diverse experience, having held leadership positions at leading industry brands such as LG Electronics, Samsung, Microsoft, Dish TV, and Voltas. His last assignment was as the Business Unit Head of appliances Business Unit at Orient Electric.
Speaking of the announcement, Sandip Somany, Chairman and Managing Director, Hindware Home Innovation Limited said, “I am delighted to welcome Mr. Salil Kapoor as the new CEO. We are deeply committed to making Hindware Home Innovation a leading consumer appliance brand and offer our customers with high-end innovative products. He is an exceptional business leader with an excellent track record across multiple leading companies in the consumer good industry. His experience and profound understanding of the consumer appliance industry aligns well with our growth ambitions.”
Commenting on his appointment, Salil Kapoor, CEO, Hindware Home Innovation Limited said, “I am thrilled to join Hindware Home Innovation Limited, one of the most consumer focused appliances companies in the Indian market. With disruption being the new norm, HHIL is leveraging deep consumer insights and latest technology to offer differentiated and best in class products that can add value to fast evolving consumer lifestyles. I look forward to collaborating with the highly talented team and committed partners to leverage our collective strengths and further build on the company's success, explore new avenues for growth, and deliver exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders.”
Kapoor is an Engineer and also holds a Master's degree from Faculty of Management Studies, New Delhi. He also contributes to the industry as an Executive Committee Member at the Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) and serves as a Member of the Board of Directors at the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI).
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Nandani Creation signs Madhuri Dixit as brand ambassador
The company plans to undertake promotional activities through outdoor marketing, in-store visual branding and digital media ads
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 17, 2023 3:48 PM | 1 min read
Nandani Creation has onboarded actress Madhuri Dixit as a brand ambassador to promote the company’s brands “Jaipur Kurti” and “Desi Fusion By Jaipur Kurti” through in-store visual branding (electronic and print) along with digital media advertisements.
As a part of this association, Madhuri will endorse “Jaipur Kurti” and “Desi Fusion By Jaipur Kurti” brand products augmenting the company’s reach across the country.
Under the branding campaign, Nandani Creation Ltd. plans to undergo promotional activities through outdoor marketing, in-store visual branding (electronic and print) along with digital media advertisements of its product portfolio. The company looks forward to having a long-standing alliance and strongly believes that the coalition will substantiate the brand philosophy.
On the engagement, Anuj Mundhra, Chairman & Managing Director of Nandani Creation Limited said: “We are delighted to have Madhuri Dixit as the face of our brands. Madhuri Dixit shares a strategic synergy with our brand. We believe this partnership will help us to connect better with our customers and communicate our brand's philosophy. This association will also catalyze our geographical expansion and new product designs.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
eComm brand Styched acquires Flatheads
Flatheads will continue offering its range of products with all departments being operated and managed by Styched
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 17, 2023 3:20 PM | 2 min read
Styched has announced its acquisition of Flatheads, a Direct-to-Customer (D2C) online casual sneaker start-up that gained fame on Shark Tank India season 2. The deal represents Styched's foray into the footwear segment.
On the acquisition, Soumajit Bhowmik, CEO at Styched said: “We have been following Flatheads for quite some time, and I have personally interacted with Ganesh earlier. The acquisition opportunity came to us through a common investor, and we felt it would be a perfect deal for us considering we wanted to launch sneakers in a big way within Styched as well. The technical know-how of Flatheads would really help us create a wide range of affordable sneakers collection. So, while Styched will continue to play in the sub-1000 INR segment, the semi premium segment would have Flatheads as the flagship brand.
“The Flatheads-Styched deal gives new wings to our idea of creating unique footwear for the young Indian. Styched has changed the operating model of creating and delivering fashion, and I'm very excited to see Flatheads taking the next leap together. Young Indians are just starting to flaunt their sneakers as a new fashion and lifestyle statement. The market is evolving, and it will be a unique journey for the category, different from other parts of the world. It will be fulfilling to see Flatheads being an integral part of the market creation and growth,” said Ganesh Balakrishnan, Co-Founder of Flatheads.
Flatheads will continue offering its existing range of products with all departments now being operated and managed by Styched.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube