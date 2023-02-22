India Brand Conclave: Industry leaders to share success stories
Back with the on-ground edition after three years, the conclave will be held on February 28, 2023, in Mumbai
exchange4media Group is back with the on-ground Mumbai edition of its flagship property - India Brand Conclave after three years. The upcoming edition of the conference will be held on the 28th of February 2023 in Mumbai. The conclave is presented by Admattic, while Pepper Content is the Co-Gold Partner and Kantar is the associate partner.
India Brand Conclave 2023 brings India's most reputed brands and their top management to interact and share insights on their game-changing success stories under one roof.
The theme of this edition of the conference is ‘All About Building Brands For Today & Tomorrow’.
Be it Reliance Smart, Reliance Trends or Jio Mart, the mention of the retail chain segment in India is incomplete without mentioning the retail brands of Reliance Group. Since its inception in 2006, Reliance Retail has grown to become India’s largest retailer delivering superior value to its customers, suppliers and shareholders. The nationwide network of retail outlets delivers a world-class shopping environment and unmatched customer experience powered by state-of-the-art technology and seamless supply-chain infrastructure. Sharing Insights on ‘Celebrating Choice: Delighting With Experience, Availability & Value’, ASHWIN KHASGIWALA, Group Chief Operations Controller, Reliance Retail will deliver the keynote address at the India Brand Conclave.
A key fireside chat at the conference will witness another prolific leader who needs no introduction - Mohit Burman, Chairman, Dabur, in conversation with Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, exchange4media group and BW Businessworld. A brand as iconic as Dabur has been around for 138 years and has grown from a family business with humble beginnings to a transnational enterprise with products in over 120 countries across the globe. Today, Dabur India has a portfolio of over 250 Herbal and Ayurvedic products. The brand is dedicated to the Health & Well-Being of every Household and the mission is set - to make Ayurveda relevant for the new generation. At the conference, Burman will talk about the Dabur journey and how it marries traditional Ayurveda with modern-day science.
The valedictory speaker at the conference is a leader who needs no introduction – astute marketer and best-selling author, Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian at Tata Sons. During his career spanning over 34 years with the Tata Group, Bhat has held several senior roles. He has played a key role in the launch and nurturing of many iconic brands of the Tata Group, such as Titan, Fastrack, Tanishq and Tata Tea. He also played a key role in the successful turnaround of the jewellery business, and in the milestone acquisition of Tetley. Bhat will talk about how the Tata brand has evolved over the years with a strong community-centric approach to business and adapted to changing consumer trends due to its spirit of pioneering and excellence. He will also talk about future-proofing brands and building a sustainable brand in the context of the Tata brand
The line-up and agenda of the India Brand Conclave are power-packed. Stay tuned as we reveal speaker details soon!
The conference will be followed by the award felicitation ceremony of The Indian Marketing Awards 2023.
For More Details, Visit:
https://e4mevents.com/ibc-2023/
To attend the conference, register here:
https://e4mevents.com/ibc-2023/register
Alternatively, you can also connect for registration:
chandrakant@exchange4media.com or nitin.dhadwal@exchange4media.com
Bisleri goes global, sets up first overseas operations in UAE
The brand has partnered with Gulf company Nasser Abdulla Lootah Group to strengthen Bisleri International's presence across Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 21, 2023 3:18 PM | 2 min read
Bottled mineral water brand Bisleri International, sets up its first overseas operations in UAE. The brand has partnered with the established and well-known Gulf company - Nasser Abdulla Lootah Group. The manufacturing and bottling will be under the flagship of Emirates Drinking Water, which is part of the Nasser Abdulla Lootah Group of Companies in the region. The association will help strengthen Bisleri International's presence across Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. The operations will begin in April 2023. Bisleri – mineral water and Vedica - the Himalayan Spring Water will be available in 500ml and 1.5ltrs at mass-premium general and modern trade stores along with HoReCa and e-commerce platforms.
The UAE bottled market is displaying significant growth projections. As per a recent market study, the bottled water industry is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11% over the next five years. This is driven by an increasing number of immigrants and the growing tourism sector, leading to a surge in demand for functional water. Besides, the Indian expatriate community is the largest ethnic community constituting approximately 30% of the country's population. Bisleri, a legacy Indian brand synonymous with the category, has an emotional connect with the audience. Thus, entering the global market with UAE is a perfect time to connect with the Indian diaspora and strengthen the trust amongst the audience.
Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd, elaborated on plans of penetrating the Global Middle East market with the oldest and reliable brand of UAE, "The UAE market indicates healthy growth projections with a noticeable appetite for Indian brands and products. Bisleri, a legacy Indian brand, holds a strong connect with the Indian diaspora living in the region. Our partnership with the Nasser Abdulla Lootah Group will strengthen our reach in the market. UAE is a beginning to our expansion plans, and we are committed to increasing our presence overseas."
Sunir Sulaiman, Chief Operating Officer and Mr. Felix Francis, General Manager of Emirates Drinking Water, commented about the collaboration with Bisleri International: “We are happy to associate with Bisleri, the oldest water brand in India. We are confident that Bisleri’s India legacy along with our expertise complement each another. The bottling will be done under the flagship of Emirates Drinking Water. Along with Bisleri we are poised to achieve our goals in the competitive market of UAE.
ZOFF ropes in actor Shilpa Shetty as brand ambassador
Shetty’s endorsement will help ZOFF capitalise on her massive influence and appeal as one of India’s most prominent fitness and health enthusiasts, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 20, 2023 6:53 PM | 1 min read
Zone Of Fresh Food aka ZOFF, a spice brand that was also seen on Shark Tank India, has roped in actor Shilpa Shetty as its brand ambassador.
Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Agrawal, Co-founder, ZOFF, said, “Shilpa is the undisputed health icon in India. Her endorsement will not only empower ZOFF but will also help us capitalise on her massive influence and appeal as one of India’s most prominent fitness and health enthusiasts. She joins the brand as a powerful voice that strongly promotes healthy life choices on a day-to-day basis. This vision of Shilpa aligns very well with our brand ethos and makes her the perfect face for Zoff.”
Further commenting on the Company’s vision, Akash Agrawal, Co-founder, ZOFF, said “By using cutting-edge cool grinding technology such as the Air Classifying Mills, we aim to revolutionise the Indian spice industry. Our vision is to become India's go-to and most widely recognized online spice platform, and our association with Shilpa Shetty is a step forward in that direction.”
Speaking on her partnership with ZOFF, Actor Shilpa Shetty said, “I'm beyond thrilled to be a part of ZOFF's revolutionary journey. Their steady dedication to sustaining and preserving the integrity of spices is what appeals to me personally and also to today's mindful and health-conscious consumers.”
One Friday ropes in Neha Dhupia as brand ambassador
The brand hopes Neha’s association will encourage mothers to make conscious clothing choices for their children
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 20, 2023 3:55 PM | 2 min read
One Friday has roped in actor Neha Dhupia as its first brand ambassador.
The brand hopes Neha’s association with the brand will encourage mothers to make conscious clothing choices for their children.
“Modern parents are conscious about setting an example for their kids through their own choices, and so for their kids’ wardrobe they seek out brands that are chic, playful and comfortable. No wonder then that they find all their kids’ fashion needs met at One Friday World, whose design team is based out of Italy and stays updated with/keeps track of/ stays in tune with/ keep abreast of/stays ahead of global fashion trends in kids’ wear. One Friday believes in giving parents value for their money by sourcing high quality materials that last longer. The brand realizes that kids outgrow their clothes quickly and progressive parents do not consider overindulgence in kids’ fashion wise. So, it makes clothes that are trendy and high quality but do not need to be splurged upon,” the brand said.
Speaking of her association with One Friday, Neha said, “I want my kids’ wardrobe to be authentic, thoughtful, and fun. I am always looking out for brands that pique children’s imagination and bring out their individuality. In fact, I clearly remember when the first set of products from One Friday arrived for both my kids - I fell in love. I became a fan of the brand and have never looked back since. Honestly it feels like the universe conspired to have me be associated with them, as their brand ambassador. One Friday has literally sorted my kids’ wardrobe with their absolute versatile range of products from comfortable loungewear, party wear, winter wear and accessories! I love that the brand is created and made to feel like a step into a children’s creative mind and its fantasies. We have lots of exciting things planned together so stay tuned!”
Meet Sawhney, Founder added, “Getting Neha onboard as One Friday’s brand ambassador felt like a natural choice as her parenting style aligns with the brand’s values.” Neha will appear in the advertisements of the brand and will also play an active role in One Friday’s events and social media campaigns. The brand recently announced their association via social media, labelling Neha as the Adventure Captain of the One Friday Wagon. With storytelling at its heart, One Friday invites you on a whimsical journey through their latest campaign – Wander with OF!
Tamannaah Bhatia is at her 'unfiltered' best in BTS footage of Myntra's campaign
Bhatia was recently announced as the face of Myntra’s latest campaign 'Be Extraordinary EveryDay
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 20, 2023 3:29 PM | 1 min read
View this post on Instagram
The actress is currently shooting for her upcoming Bhola Shankar co-starring Chiranjeevi at Hyderabad. The actress also shared a picture with all the hustle & bustle going on at sets & more.
Speaking of her professional work, the actress is all set to dominate 2023 with multiple releases in Bollywood as well as in the South back to back. She is constantly shifting gears & making ends meet to deliver her best on-screen timings. With projects like Jee Karda, Lust Stories, another untitled web series, Bhola Shankar, Jailer, untitled with Sujoy Ghosh & so on, we will be seeing her in roles that are poles apart from each other.
Harmanpreet Kaur named brand ambassador of Hapipola
Kaur is the perfect representation of Hapipola's ethos, said the lifestyle gadget company
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 20, 2023 1:10 PM | 1 min read
Harmanpreet Kaur, the India Women’s cricket captain, is the new brand ambassador for Hapipola, a lifestyle gadget company. Kaur is a perfect representation of Hapipola’s ethos, says the company.
The founder and director of Hapipola, Prasanth Chordia, commented on the association: "We are delighted to onboard Harmanpreet Kaur as our brand ambassador. She is a multifaceted cricket player with vivacious passion and inspiring energy. Much like how she smashes the boundaries with her smart moves, her presence will help the brand soar to new heights. Together, we will #MoveSmartWithHapipola.”
Commenting on her appointment as the brand ambassador for Hapipola, Harmanpreet Kaur said: "It's great to see how Hapipola has evolved in bringing new tech gadgets and convenient pocket devices which depict the dynamic lives of today's generation. In addition to cricket, I enjoy listening to music that helps me focus even more on the game. I'm delighted to be a member of the Hapipola family."
Pathaan: A glimpse into ‘Indian aspirations’
Ruchira Jain, Consumer Behavior & MR Expert, writes on what marketers and businesses can learn from the success of ‘Pathaan’
By Ruchira Jain | Feb 20, 2023 11:11 AM | 6 min read
There has been a lot that’s written about the marketing campaign, the publicity around the ‘saffron controversy’ and the blockbuster values of Pathaan as also its cinematic highs and lows.
However, can we learn something as human and culture experts from the success of Pathaan? Are there lessons here for marketers and businesses alike?
A picture says a thousand words.
We all know that Bollywood leads trends in fashion and lifestyle for the masses. What is less well known is that media study is a big focus in all social streams as a definer and reflection of popular culture. Bollywood blockbusters which capture the imagination of the entire nation, highlight the cultural codes and values of our nation! From the Raj of 90’s to Pathaan in ’23 – SRK’s journey is a masterclass in understanding the cultural shifts and the changing aspirations of India.
We share here 5 key insights into what the Indian youth value today as a guide to Indian cultural codes for marketers and advertisers:
- Show over Tell
The first thing that arrests your attention in Pathaan is the sheer visual spectacle. Each scene seems crafted to perfection. From the tanned bodies, the high glamour codes, the high-paced action in the backdrop of stunning locales across multiple countries; each scene is like the cover of a magazine – a visual treat in itself.
When you pause to think of this –
- we first take perfect pictures – only then can we really enjoy the gathering, the holiday, or the wedding!
- As a generation we have lost the patience to read books – its book summaries or a YouTube video or TedTalk for most, right?
- Being fit and looking good is a non-negotiable for men and women equally – gyms, hair and nail studios probably beat the number of tuition centres in India now!
So, does your business have a strong visual identity? Is your communication visual enough to grab attention? Remember, this applies to all types of businesses and products because we are an ‘Insta’ generation.
- Machismo decoded:
While the six-packs, the tanned and chiselled body of SRK, and the daring stunts are hard to miss, there is a much more to our male protagonist! Beyond the personal style of SRK, I noted 3 core values of machismo: Supreme self confidence that allows him to
- Laugh at himself. – Humour has come of age in the Indian subcontinent. From needing a separate artist to crack jokes at his expense, our modern hero can laugh at himself. Isn’t this trend very much aligned with the mushrooming of Stand-up comedy as an entertainment genre and memes being one of the favourite expression modes? From Vir Das to Kapil Sharma, comedy now caters to different ends of the spectrum.
- Take calculated risks – Risking his life to save a village earned him the name ‘Pathaan’; and avenging the death of his senior gave him the power to win, so the Indian hero is remains anchored in purpose and humane values. However, there was also an attempt to show strategy vs just bravado; an attempt to balance brain and brawn.
- Invite collaborations - Bollywood always had the tradition of guest appearance by However, SRK paying homage to Salman Bhaijaan was another level, right? It was about a meeting of equals, about camaraderie and partnership towards a bigger goal.
As a nation we have always aspired for government jobs which provide stability, financial security, and power. With the rise of new generation of techpreneurs; the availability of multiple avenues to showcase talent and the success of the Indian Start-ups our aspirations and risk-appetite seem to have jump shifted.
Remember the song ‘mile sur mera tumara’. Today, there seems to be newfound respect for an ecosystem view, where partnership and collaboration is the way to jump shift growth given the fast-paced and specialist world we live-in.
When we speak to consumers, Ranveer Singh and his flamboyant yet accessible offscreen persona tops the charts as symbolic of this new aspirational masculine hero. One other big super cool masculinity code that wins him female love is potentially his not feeling dwarfed by his hot and competent Diva as a wife!
- The arrival of the Diva
Well, the expectation of glamour and style as non-negotiables to be cool and hip, remains irrespective of the gender. Deepika Padukone was her glamorous best in Pathaan but it’s worth noting that even in a mass Bollywood entertainer, her role was not just centered around a song-dance sequence. She had a strong character and persona of her own; she was pursuing her own path and outsmarted the hero as well. She herself chose to partner the hero for a shared purpose.
It’s so telling of the new feminine role-model that mass India is comfortable with. Women have arrived and how? Smriti Mandhana made headlines as being the most expensive purchase in the WPL 2023 auction. Last year Cadbury leveraged this insight in the remake of its iconic ad Khuch khaas hain remake with its #Goodluckgirls campaign.
- First Amongst Equals
John Abraham got as much build-up as Pathaan himself. He was shown to be as talented, smart, and well equipped. He ended being the loser only because he was pursuing a shallower limited self at the cost of others.
Are we perhaps accepting as a society that there is a lot of talent out there – and things come together when there is a passion and the right vision guiding us? Are we accepting that a worthy competitor makes us better? Is it philosophical or reflective of the shift from competition-focused era to an idea-first era… an era of playing and mastering your own game well versus worrying about the other fish – after all there is enough growth opportunity in this new India?
- India: The World is my Stage
Shot in multiple countries, the scale and style of Pathaan is no less than any Hollywood production. This speaks to the evolved expectations of an increasingly discerning audience with unlimited access to global content; and dabbling in making videos and reels themselves in their past-time.
However, it also speaks to the growing confidence of India having arrived at the world stage, partly helped by the crumbling symbols of the modern world – Trump in White house, prolonged war in Ukraine, natural devastations like wildfires in Australia, a recessionary economy while a more resilient, stronger India story emerges whether in managing Covid better than China or remaining an attractive source of top talent and investment.
From a generation which looked up to NRIs as the ultimate aspiration in the 90’s to Pathaan which showcases the world as an effortless playground for the Indians.
