'Manifesting blue skies, not blue covers,' Brands root for Ind vs Pak match against rains
Some best moment marketing posts from the usual players of the brandverse
There are a few things that unite the subcontinent, and one of those things is an India versus Pakistan cricket match. Sadly for cricket lovers and fans of one of the most intense sports rivalries in the world, rains have continued to play a spoilsport for the Asia Cup. The previous match between the two rivals produced no results during the 2023 Asia Cup group stages. While the second encounter was scheduled for Sunday, September 10, the Super 4 face-off between India and Pakistan has been pushed to the reserve day on September 11.
Along with billions of fans, brands have also been expressing their excitement and frustration on social media. Here are some of the moment marketing posts from brands that capture the mood of the nation.
Tata Capital
The only interest that doesn’t need a payback!#iykyk ?#IndiavsPak— Tata Capital (@tatacapital) September 10, 2023
Boat
pls god, no badal barsa bijuli today ?— boAt (@RockWithboAt) September 10, 2023
#INDvsPAK
Zomato
View this post on Instagram
Swiggy
View this post on Instagram
Uber India
.@baarish we're not accepting your booking for today ?#INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2023 #Colombo— Uber India (@Uber_India) September 10, 2023
Prime Video
tap to witness pure king energy? pic.twitter.com/0aXomNiBJK— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) September 8, 2023
Disney+ Hotstar
? Started with a storm, ended with one as well ?️?— Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) September 10, 2023
Manifesting blue skies, not covers tomorrow ??#INDvPAK #FreeMeinDekhteJaao #AsiaCup2023 #AsiaCupOnHotstar #Cricket
Pet parents want their lifestyle to reflect in their pets: Samriddh Dasgupta, HUFT
Dasgupta, CMO, Heads Up For Tails (HUFT), explains the changing concept of pet 'ownership' in India, and the uniqueness of being a pet care brand with an omnichannel approach
By Sohini Ganguly | Sep 11, 2023 9:09 AM | 8 min read
India's pet care industry is growing at a CAGR of 16.5%, according to Decipher Market Research Agency, with the market size expected to reach $1,932.6 million by 2030. Heads Up For Tails (HUFT), an omnichannel pet care brand founded in 2008, sits right in the midst of this exploding industry.
In recent years, a significant shift has been underway in the world of pet ownership. No longer are pets simply regarded as companions, but rather, they have assumed a more central role in consumers’ lives as cherished family members. This transformation is reflected in the evolving terminology used to describe the relationship with pets. The concept of "pet ownership" has gradually given way to the more encompassing and emotionally charged term, "pet parenting".
In a conversation with exchange4media, Samriddh Dasgupta, CMO, Heads Up For Tails highlighted how the family structure in India has undergone a change over the years. “Families now go beyond the normative construct of the 80s and 90s, which has resulted in a lot of people finding a very strong sense of maternal/paternal instinct when the pets come home,” he mentioned.
This also means that the ‘parents’ are no longer dependent on the biological child of being a determinant of them being a parent. “The entire role of parenting has evolved and pets have become an important part of that evolution,” Dasgupta said.
What does this shift mean from a consumer trends perspective?
Dasgupta highlighted that when a shift is happening from ownership to parenting, it is more like becoming a caregiver than having a power-play. “You then become fundamentally obsessive about nurturing whom you are supposed to take care of. It is about doing the best that you can, and when it is about that, the product and service demands are equally higher,” he explained.
The lack of pet products and services and an increased demand for the same, owing to the high pet population still remains a gap across the country. The brand has been on a journey of increasing the footprint of its experience centres, across cities, especially with a focus on satellite cities where the pet population is higher.
Pet parents essentially want their lifestyle and behaviour to reflect in their pets. A role reversal has happened wherein it's no more about getting a dog to protect the house but how can the parent do everything to protect the dog?
Dasgupta shares that decisions about the pet’s food, treats, toys and almost every other aspect of their lifestyle are being taken with a lot of deliberation.
“People want more sustainable, non-toxic solutions. We are seeing a very strong trend in people’s choice of food for their pets. They want ready-to-eat products, meals that are far more nutritionally rich as opposed to what is potentially available in the market. Consumers also want products that aid a better life, in the form of supplements. They are ready to pay a small premium, but do not want to compromise on the quality,” he said.
The Petcare Premiumisation
Premiumisation has off late started happening across industries be it beauty and skincare or chocolates and confectionery. Consumers are demanding better quality and better value.
However, Dasgupta pointed out that when it comes to the pet care industry, it was built on the back of premiumisation and specialisation.
“Over the last 7-8 years, India’s manufacturing and R&D capacity in the pet care sector has gotten better. There is far more investment in making sure that there is a product line that is better than what it was about a decade ago,” he said.
Hence, it’s a given that since the cost of production has gone up, there is a premium that will be demanded. “Consumers are well aware of it. The difference in quality is extremely visible. I think because of the ‘high visible quality delta’ of a brand that is trying to bring premium quality products in return for a nominal premium in cost, that is where the sweet spot in the market is,” Dasgupta explained.
He says that premiumisation in quality has happened, which is an exponential perk whereas premiumisation in cost is an incremental perk.
Omnichannel Philosophy
HUFT started off with offline stores and very recently embraced an omnichannel approach by going big on digital strategy as well.
“Our offline stores are not traditionally designed as extremely high-selling points. The philosophy behind the stores is to be a counselling point or an experience point. There’s also a service part of the business which you cannot do online, and is a strong enabler,” Dasgupta shared.
He added that the online component came in after multiple requests. “We were selling on marketplaces, but our customers needed far more depth of content; they needed us to run a loyalty or reward program, etc. So the online business came on the back of consumer demand,” Dasgupta said.
HUFT’s online business kicked off around 4-5 years ago, and the business sees a 60-40 ratio between the offline and online channels, respectively.
The brand also has its app, which according to Dasgupta, sees a much higher retention rate than the website.
Even though people across every demographic have had pets, for the longest period, pet care as a sector had significance majorly in the urban or tier 1 cities. Tier 1 cities, for HUFT, form the volume and the value. “Clearly the demand is oriented towards tier 1,” Dasgupta shared.
However, delving deeper, he mentioned that there has been a shift since Covid. After the first wave of Covid, a lot of people moved back home. Hybrid and online jobs came in, and people who were living in a metro but hailed from smaller towns, moved back.
But their desire for those quality products still remained. “They were already experienced with those products from Heads Up For Tails when they were staying in larger cities. Hence the desire remained, so we are serving the same consumers in remote regions as well,” he mentioned.
Dasgupta shared that HUFT is seeing increasing consumer demands from remote parts of the country, starting from northeast to remote areas of southern India as well.
The brand has over 80 offline stores right now, of which 20-25% of stores are in smaller markets (in terms of market population). “We are going to open around 10-15 more in slightly smaller areas,” Dasgupta mentioned.
The Challenges
While there are perks to having a presence across channels, the challenges do not shy away. From technology integration to data management and even maintaining consistency in customer experience, it becomes a difficult task for brands to ensure a seamless transition.
HUFT faced organisational challenges while on its transition journey towards the omnichannel route. “Suddenly things are not just about one channel, but about multiple channels. Now each channel would have to compete with the other because there’s an incentive to do so,” Dasgupta said.
Another challenge was to have a unified experience across the channels. He explained, “You don’t want someone to come to the website and not be able to get the depth of content that he would get at retail.”
Logistics and distribution of resources were some more challenges along the way, Dasgupta shared.
Decoding The Tech Stack
For brands operating on an omnichannel model, there always lies a technology layer that needs to interplay between digital assets and offline assets, along with warehousing, marketing and measurability.
HUFT cracked the code to an ideal tech stack early on, which generally tends to become a massive challenge for brands cross-sector.
“Our tech stack is not an off-the-rack thing. We deeply customised it, there’s no one in India who built tech stacks specifically for pet care,” shared Dasgupta.
The brand’s app is a very mature component in the tech stack, where there is a significant amount of the ecosystem’s interplay that happens between the different functional tech stacks that have been put together.
“The market play comes on top of what we see across as consumer behaviour. Being omnichannel, our ability to reach out to you at the time of purchase or search is fairly strong. We have built this with Clevertap,” Dasgupta said.
Since there was no tech solution provider, particularly for pet care in India, HUFT got its tech stack customised, which is quite robust in nature. Dasgupta pointed out that when one looks at traditional CDPs, they find components like age, gender, address, phone number, etc., the standard ones.
“But when you look at a pet parent, you have a phone number with multiple pet parents linked to it. If you and your partner come to the store, both will be linked to the pet, you might have multiple pets. Look at the number of variable consumer fields that are linked back up to the CDP. I think that is something we have been able to manage fairly well,” he explained.
Akshay Kumar turns 56: Ads and endorsements of Bollywood's evergreen khiladi
According to a report by TAM AdEX, Akshay was the most visible star, with an average visibility of 31 hours per day across all channels in the H1 of 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 9, 2023 8:28 AM | 4 min read
In many ways, Brand Akshay Kumar has much in common with the characters the actor has portrayed on screen -- tough, enduring and infallible. Despite a few nicks to his public image in recent years, the actor has managed to maintain his star status, scooping up many plum endorsement deals along the way.
Akshay debuted in Bollywood in 1991, often playing macho roles with athletic prowess but eventually evolved as an actor to play more nuanced characters with impeccable comic timings. With the passing years, he also honed his personal brand to represent family values, health, civic awareness and nationalism.
Having achieved immense success in Bollywood, the actor has used his star power to align himself with various philanthropic, patriotic and social causes. Akshay's career has seen tremendous longevity despite facing stiff competition from the Khans and Kapoors of his times.
He is often described as an actor with sharp business acumen. Some misfires happened along the way when he endorsed a tobacco brand in 2022. In 2021, Akshay was trolled for being tested positive for COVID-19, despite promoting a chyawanprash brand that promised protection against the coronavirus. There have also been many speculations about his supposed affiliation with right-wing politics in a country where people expect their stars to remain neutral.
Despite such setbacks, his brand credibility has remained more or less unscathed. According to a report by TAM AdEx, in 2023 H1, Akshay was the most visible star, with an average visibility of 31 hours per day across all channels.
On September 9, Akshay turns 56. e4m takes a look back at some of the ads and endorsements the veritable Khiladi of Bollywood has clinched recently.
Catch Salts & Spices
The actor appeared alongside Bhumi Pednekar in an ad for Catch Salts & Spices. The campaign #Kyunki Khana Sirf Khana Nahi Hota shows Akshay as a thoughtful husband, cooking up a terrific feast for his wife.
Dabur
In November 2022, Akshay starred in a Dabur Chyawanprash ad, highlighting the evils of self-medication. In the short ad titled “Ghar Ghar bann gya Dawai ki Dukaan”, he extols the benefits of consuming just the ayurvedic concoction in lieu of many medicines to maintain health.
Dollar
The actor joined hands with Yami Gautam as brand ambassador for Dollar's thermal wear range. The two also starred in a TVC ‘Thand Ka Weapon’ that showcases Dollar’s thermal range as a must-have in every Indian winter wardrobe.
Envy Perfume
Perfume brand Envy tied up with the actor in June this year. "His extraordinary talent and unyielding dedication to quality are a perfect fit for Envy Perfume's mission to provide its customers with the finest fragrances,” said the brand in its official press release.
Force IX
Akshay also launched his fashion brand Force IX with Myntra this year. The collection comprises affordable and functional apparel that is designed for durability. "My definition and understanding of fashion is very simple. For me, fashion is when I get to be myself - comfortable in my skin and confident in what I wear. The whole idea behind Force IX was to make it a brand that caters to style and comfort," said the actor on the launch of the brand.
Good Glamm Group
Akshay joined hands with The Good Glamm Group to create a joint venture that will launch holistic personal care and wellness products for men. The actor and the group pledged capital and worked together to scale the business.
Kajaria
The star, who has a long-term association with Kajaria, joined hands with celebrity powerhouse Ranveer Singh for the tile brand's 35th-anniversary campaign. The high-octane ad capitalises on the star's alpha male appeal. "Both personify the values we stand for - excellence, integrity, and a deep love for the nation," said the brand about the unique association.
Sting
The actor tapped into his comical side for PepsiCo India’s Sting ad, featuring actor Manoj Pahwa. He commented on the association with the beverage brand: “I always look forward to shooting with Sting, not only because of the energy the brand offers but because there is always a unique storyline that awaits us."
Welspun
Welspun unveiled its ad campaign “Life Se Maango More”, featuring Akshay as its new brand ambassador in October 2022. The campaign draws focus on the brand's 2in1 Reversible Bedsheet and Welspun QuikDry Towel.
Over the years, Akshay has endorsed many brands such as Dollar Industries, Kurkure, Massey Ferguson, Policybazaar, Lodha, Sparx, Honda, Fortune Cooking Oil, Berger, Horlicks, Emami, Mylab, Harpic, Prince, PagarBook, Peter England, GOQii, and more, making him a true Khiladi of brand endorsements.
Janhvi Kapoor named brand ambassador of KAZO
Kapoor will be showcasing the brand’s new Autumn Winter Collection 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 8, 2023 4:52 PM | 2 min read
Fashion brand KAZO has announced the appointment of Janhvi Kapoor as its new brand ambassador. "This exciting collaboration brings together Janhvi's captivating charm and KAZO's exuberant essence, creating a celebration of shared values and aesthetics that promises to set new trends in the world of fashion," said the brand.
Talking about her association with KAZO, Janhvi Kapoor said "KAZO isn't just a brand to me – it's a celebration of womanhood through fashion. With a seamless blend of blingy extravagance and elegant subtlety, we're empowering individuals to confidently express their unique style. My journey with KAZO feels like they've captured my essence in their designs, elevating my confidence, comfort, and style game. It's not just clothing; it's a reflection of who I am, synced perfectly with the brand's spirit."
Commenting on this brand ambassador announcement, Divya Aggarwal, Creative Director of KAZO said, “We are honored to partner with Janhvi Kapoor, an icon of grace and fashion-forwardness. Her dynamic personality and captivating presence in the world of fashion resonate perfectly with KAZO's philosophy of celebrating life and embracing the joy of fashion.
As we unveil our AW’23 (Autumn-Winter) collection, a perennial favorite, we're excited to see Janhvi's charm amplify the sparkle and radiance of our party-perfect garments. Together, we're embarking on a journey to redefine India's fashion landscape, bringing forth new dimensions to KAZO's vision over the next year “
Adding to the excitement Siddhant Aggarwal, Director of Operations, KAZO said, “As we proudly welcome Janhvi Kapoor as our Brand Ambassador, this association signifies not only a union of style and grace but also a catalyst for our operational growth. In both our online and offline endeavours, this partnership will be instrumental in enhancing our ability to reach and influence our diverse customer base. Together, we're set to scale new heights, forging deeper connections and leaving an indelible mark on the fashion landscape.”
"With Janhvi Kapoor as the Brand Ambassador, KAZO's vision gains new dimensions over the upcoming season. The brand aims to lead India's fashion scene, securing a prominent market share in women's apparel. In the coming years, KAZO plans substantial growth both online and offline, expanding across digital platforms and physical stores," said the brand.
87% CMOs think AI represents future of advertising & marketing: Dentsu Creative report
Dentsu Creative’s 2023 Global CMO Report 'Creativity at a Crossroads’ deep dives into minds of marketers today
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 8, 2023 4:10 PM | 8 min read
Dentsu Creative’s 2023 Global CMO Report, ‘Creativity at a Crossroads’, reveals optimism from today’s marketing decision-makers in the face of change and challenge. Using data from a survey of 700 CMOs and senior marketers in the US, UK, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Italy, and Spain, the report has identified eight key themes which show that despite being an industry at a crossroads, it is one empowered by creativity and technology.
Link to the report: https://www.dentsu.com/sg/en/reports/dentsu_creative_cmo_report_2023
“Creativity at a Crossroads dives deep into the hearts and minds of marketers today. From embracing the ‘Frenemy at the Gate’ that is AI, to their resolute belief that advertising can be a force for good, this report shows that CMOs remain both optimistic about the future and committed to the transformative power of creativity, with 85% believing that creativity is a catalyst for economic growth, rising to 94% in the US,”Says Julie Scelzo, Global Clients Chief Creative Officer
Amidst volatilities of the modern world, such as climate change, inflation, and geopolitical instability, CMOs are focusing on the things they can control. Their number one concern for 2023, and as they look ahead to 2030, is owning and connecting with their audience in a world where third parties often seem to hold the cards.
Patricia McDonald, Dentsu Creative’s Chief Strategy Officer and lead author on the report observes, “To own the audience, we need to connect in the spaces and places that matter most to them. The challenge is that audiences are changing: they have new expectations, new behaviors, and new values shaped by a deeply connected world. Their expectations have soared while their attention has polarised-they can dive deeper than ever into the things they love and find it easier than ever to ignore the things they don’t. So, brands must be built in new ways through experiences, through culture, and through action. The choice is simple: engage or be ignored.”
Amit Wadhwa, CEO, DENTSU CREATIVE India adds, “Today's landscape demands that brands navigate a complex web of audience attention, technology advancements, and societal shifts. In the midst of these challenges, where change and challenge intersect, the 'Creativity at a Crossroads' report delves into marketing leaders who emphasize the integration of creativity and technology. Now, in a world where AI threatens to steal the spotlight from human creativity, it is reassuring to see that a massive 73% of India's marketers firmly believe that Generative AI will never outshine the boundless brilliance of the human imagination. Frankly, I couldn’t agree more. The report underscores this crucial juncture where creativity, technology, and strategic insights blend - setting the stage for an exciting future in the world of marketing.”
Written in collaboration with leaders across the Dentsu Creative global network, the report’s eight themes allow CMOs to benchmark their areas of focus against their peers, such as whether their investments in technologies and platforms are keeping pace with the industry, and whether they hold similar views on the fundamentals of marketing in 2023 and beyond.
- WINNING THE AUDIENCE
In an era where social platforms, retailers, and technology partners are siphoning audience attention away from brands, and when consumer-brand interactions have become increasingly demanding and sophisticated, the single biggest concern for CMOs now and in the future is owning and connecting with a rapidly evolving audience. For 30% of respondents ‘owning the customer relationship’ has been their focus for 2023 and will continue to be as they look forward to 2030. Engaging with changing audiences, responding to changing consumer behavior, representing more diverse audiences, and understanding, and keeping up with new technology were a focus of 28% of CMOs respectively, with understanding Gen Z audiences still a challenge for nearly a quarter of respondents.
- AUGMENTED HUMANITY
Today’s CMOs demand experiences that connect technology and humanity, 87% agree that brands today are built through experiences, and 88% agree that it is essential that the customer experience matches up to the brand promise. To achieve this, they are embracing new interfaces from voice to gesture, AR to AI, blurring the boundaries between on and offline, content and commerce, and enabling ideas that are distinctive, delightful, and disarmingly human.
- CULTURAL CAPITAL
CMOs agree entertainment will be a key component of brand building and are looking to build their brands in the spaces and places that matter most, investing in platforms from podcasts to programming to engage audiences that are harder than ever to interrupt. 79% of CMOs agree with the statement, ‘In a world where advertising is easier to ignore’ and 80% agree that technologies such as live streaming are blurring the boundaries between content and commerce as never before. We also see that humor is making a comeback with 58% of marketers looking to create moments of joy during current difficult times and agreeing that today’s advertising today isn’t entertaining enough in a crowded sea of bold and bullish promotional messaging.
- PURPOSE GETS REAL
The way marketers are approaching Purpose is shifting. 69% of those surveyed agreed that we have been so focused on purpose that we have forgotten how to sell. Moving beyond “purpose washing” campaigns it is felt that Purpose must evolve from a side project to an integral element of business strategy as there is no longer any disconnect between what is good for society and what is good for business, 78% of marketers believe that in a world where economic volatility is accelerated and exacerbated by climate volatility, renewed innovation and infrastructure is badly needed and only through the power of emotion can we impact this and affect lasting behavioural change.
- FUNDING FEARS
Signifying a deepening awareness of the industry's responsibility to balance purpose and profit, CMOs are concerned over the polarised, sometimes toxic, media landscape brands could be funding with their investments. 62% of CMOs are worried about the potential adverse consequences of their campaigns and investments on the environment and society, while 64% expressed concerns that their media spending may inadvertently contribute to political polarisation, raising questions about advertising’s role in shaping public discourse. In defiance, marketers remain convinced that advertising can be a force for good and 81% agree that brands can use their budgets to amplify independent and diverse voices.
- AI: FRENEMY AT THE GATE
AI is cause for cautious excitement and 87% agree that it represents the future of advertising and marketing. CMOs welcome the efficiencies it allows and are keen to experiment, but doubt AI-generated content will ever truly move their customers, and 81% of respondents agree that customers will be prepared to pay a premium for human-created content. Despite over half of respondents questioning if Generative AI could take their jobs in the future, 75% believe that Generative AI will never fully replace the essence of human creativity.
- CONNECTED PEOPLE
CMOs now demand flexibility and diversity from the people they work with. 86% want their agencies and partners to connect the right talent at the right moment, wherever it sits inside the network or beyond. 83% believe brands benefit from consolidating their efforts with one agency holding company, acknowledging the power of the network in a data and technology-driven world. However, 85% do value the diversity of thought that comes from partnering with multiple agencies, calling out the flexibility and agility of local partners. As such, the perfect team for today’s fast-changing and volatile world does not exist, and CMOs want the ease of one agency, with the power of many. The businesses and brands that can connect the right talent at the right moment, or introduce unique perspectives to unlock new outcomes are those that will thrive.
- THRIVING IN A CONNECTED WORLD
Responding to audiences with a heightened expectation of brand integrity and customer experience, and an increased tendency to completely avoid content that fails to engage or entertain, CMOs remain committed to the transformative power of creativity, and 85% view creativity as a catalyst for economic growth. Unlocking the creativity needed to thrive in today’s connected world sits firmly at the intersection of brand, experience, and culture and sweet spots are emerging for brands and businesses to connect with modern customers in the spaces and places that matter most.
AB de Villiers and Pooja Hedge to represent SuperWin
'We look forward to a successful association with them,' said the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 8, 2023 12:47 PM | 1 min read
AB de Villiers and Pooja Hedge are the face for the newest entry in the online gaming realm, SuperWin. This huge partnership is the perfect first step for SuperWin as it launched as early as last month.
“Winning is the part of the game that all of us as professional athletes and even those that aspire to be in their own right. I’m really happy to associate with SuperWin as I am confident that they will imbibe everything that it means to be in sport which is having fun, being part of a community, and of course, finally, the desire to win big.” Said AB de Villiers on the association with SuperWin.
“I am excited to see the innovation that SuperWin brings to the table. It is inspiring to be a part of the SuperWin family and I look forward to being part of such a vibrant community that makes sports so interactive” Said Pooja Hegde on her association with SuperWin.
A SuperWin spokesperson said: “We are excited to work alongside ABD and Pooja Hedge to celebrate the spirit of sport and as we look forward to a successful association with them, we are confident that they will only add value to the brand in its plans to become an Indian dominated global platform.”
Cipla teams up with Pocket Aces for slice-of-life films on dispelling asthma myths
The partnership marks the pharmaceutical company’s entry into alternative content formats
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 10, 2023 10:00 AM | 3 min read
Cipla Ltd.’s #BerokZindagi, partners with digital entertainment companies, Pocket Aces, to create multiple sketches for the platform's leading short-form content channel - FilterCopy. By harnessing Pocket Aces' expertise in crafting and amplifying unique stories, Cipla hopes to further the mission of its largest public and patient awareness campaign - dispelling asthma myths, improving inhaler acceptance, and inspiring asthmatics to live a Berok Zindagi (unstoppable life). This partnership marks the pharmaceutical company’s entry into alternative content formats, that uses relatable storytelling to convey and subtly reinforce an important message. The first video, 'A Monsoon Romance: When Opposites Attract', premiered on FilterCopy's YouTube channel.
Created in easy-to-consume, snackable and shareable formats, each video will tell a heartwarming 'Slice-of-life' story scripted by the creative team at FilterCopy in collaboration with Cipla. The first premiere is a captivating love story set against the backdrop of the romanticized Mumbai monsoons. It will not only endear audiences but will also shed light on the fact that monsoons can be triggers for asthmatics. However, through subtle character integrations, the film emphasizes that with proper doctor-prescribed treatment, even those with asthma can enjoy the rainy season to the fullest. All films will be cross amplified through FilterCopy’s social media channels, reaching out to the ‘Digital GECs’ 22+ million audience and will be available in six languages – Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.
Achin Gupta, CEO - One India Business, Cipla Ltd. said, “With India contributing almost 42% of global asthma deaths despite accounting for only 13% of the cases worldwide,[1] Asthma continues to be a high burden disease in India affecting both adults and children. Misconceptions about asthma and inhalers contribute to the imbalance in its prevalence and outcomes, but correcting these can significantly improve patients' lives. Over the years Cipla has pushed the boundaries with #BerokZindagi, employing a multitude of creative mediums to help combat misinformation, stigmas, and myths about asthma as well as inhalers and connect with today’s audiences.
"By exploring various content formats that touch upon diverse themes our aim is to integrate our message of awareness and inspiration into the cultural fabric of the country, enabling us to reach and resonate with a wide-ranging audience. With this partnership, Berok Zindagi moves beyond being just an awareness campaign, but to a movement that aims to transform perceptions and improve the lives of those living with asthma.”
Aditi Shrivastava, Co-Founder & CEO, Pocket Aces said, "The Cipla partnership is very special especially since it aligns perfectly with our renewed mission of positive content at Pocket Aces. Storytelling can have a profound impact on dispelling misconceptions, as the Cipla team has already proved with innovative initiatives on their #BerokZindagi campaign. We have thoroughly enjoyed working with the team at Cipla to design content pieces that will address different communities and distinct use cases that will reach a massive audience. Via this campaign, we are looking forward to leveraging our channel FilterCopy to educate, break myths, and empower our audiences to live #BerokZindagi.”
Using ‘common sense’ as a tool to convey its message, Asthma Ke Liye Inhalers Hain Sahi, Cipla also released an ad film that follows the story of a young schoolboy living with asthma. After being underestimated by the rival cricket team because of his condition, the young boy shows them up and defies expectations, showcasing his talent and determination in the sport, while also highlighting the importance of sticking to his treatment. With a digital first approach, the film is launched this week and features a new rendition of the popular #InhalersHainSahi song.
GOAT Brand Labs completes 100% acquisition of Frangipani
The acquisition has been done as per the terms of the original plan
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 8, 2023 12:17 PM | 1 min read
GOAT Brand Labs has acquired the remaining stake in Frangipani from its founders, honouring all terms from the original plan laid out during the majority acquisition in 2021.
The founders, Sunaina Patel and Mansi Kilachand, had this to say about the acquisition, as they sell their stake and exit the company: "As founders of this business, which was started as a brand for our own kids and has always been a labour of love for us, we are happy that the partnership with GBL has been successful. We hope that in GBL's capable hands, the brand will achieve newer heights."
Rishi Vasudev, CEO and Co-Founder, GOAT Brands Labs, commenting on the development, said: "Sunaina and Mansi have played a pivotal role in growing Frangipani over the last 10 years. With GBL taking full control, we will continue using all our D2C platform capabilities to accelerate the brand for the next level of growth. I wish the founders the very best and thank them for all their efforts in bringing the brand to this point."
