India vs Pak World Cup match: Will it break past digital viewership records?
With the opening match of India clocking 2.5 crore concurrent viewers on Disney+ Hotstar, fingers are crossed for October 14 as India faces off with arch-rival Pakistan
India vs Pakistan matches are highly anticipated and always attract a lot of attention from cricket fans worldwide.
Whether it's a test match, ODI or T20, a face-off between these two arch-rivals in the world of men’s cricket is always fiercely contested and full of drama.
The intense rivalry between them dates back several decades. The matches are known for their high-pressure situations and exciting gameplay that keep viewers hooked to their television sets or mobile phones.
The opening match of India in the ICC Men’s World Cup clocked 2.5 crore concurrent viewers on the digital platform Disney+ Hotstar. Now all eyes are on what the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match holds in terms of viewership.
The last highest viewership for the India vs Pakistan match was during the ICC World Cup 2019 when over 5 crore concurrent users tuned in to watch the match digitally on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
During the same series, a high viewership of 2.5 crore was recorded during the semi-final game between India and New Zealand.
This year saw big cricketing events on digital platforms, like IPL and Asia Cup, which garnered huge viewership.
While India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023, which was played on September 11, clocked 2.8 crore concurrent users on Disney+ Hotstar, making it the highest for any India match in the history of digital viewership, IPL 2023 racked up 3.2 crore concurrent viewership during its finale match between CSK and Gujarat Titans.
It will be interesting to see if the upcoming match between the arch-rivals in the men’s cricket world cup, India and Pakistan, to be held on October 14, breaks all previous records.
Past digital viewership of Ind vs Pak matches
*Asia Cup 2023 - The match registered 2.8 crore concurrent users which is the highest for any India match in the history of digital.
*T20 World Cup 2022 – According to reports, over 1.8 crore viewers tuned in to watch the Ind vs Pak match on digital streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.
*Asia Cup 2022- India and Pakistan played two matches against each other at the Dubai International Stadium where India beat Pak in the first game and Pakistan won the second match of the Super Four round. Both the matches recorded viewership of 2.5 crore and 2.7 crore, respectively, on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.
*ICC World Cup 2019 – The India-Pak match pulled over 5 crore digital-only users who tuned in to Disney+ Hotstar.
A look at the IPL viewership
IPL 2023 – Viacom18-owned OTT platform JioCinema pulled in 3.2 crore viewers for its digital broadcast of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) final, claiming a global record for the most concurrent views of a live-streamed event.
IPL 2022 – According to reports, the highest concurrent viewership for the series on digital platforms was 1.3 crore in 2022.
Cadbury Dairy Milk cheers for joy and generosity in the cricket season
#SitTogether is a campaign conceptualised by Ogilvy India
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 12:47 PM | 3 min read
As the excitement surrounding the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 begins, Cadbury Dairy Milk has unveiled a campaign, #SitTogether. Bringing alive the brand’s purpose of generosity and rooted in the profound belief that the joy of cricket should be a shared experience, the campaign invites everyone to extend a hand of camaraderie and togetherness. In a world where power distance often separates individuals, #SitTogether encourages people to transcend these divides by embracing the simple act of sharing the love for cricket. It is a poignant reminder that a match day holds equal significance for everyone, regardless of their roles.
Nitin Saini, Vice President of Marketing at Mondelez India said, “We are excited to launch our campaign #SitTogether ahead of the World Cup, inspiring people to experience the joy of cricket together and foster a sense of togetherness and shared happiness. We truly believe that the excitement of big match days is universal, regardless of people's backgrounds or jobs. With this campaign, we urge consumers to join us and make this year's match viewing moments truly inclusive and meetha (sweet) for all.”
Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India mentioned "The love for cricket unites us all, when we are down, we pray together, when we win, we celebrate together. So then, why not watch it together too? Building on our generosity platform, we are very excited to have created #SitTogether, a digital platform to enable people to watch the match from the stadium with a member of their staff. This is a human idea that will help foster a true sense of togetherness and happiness this Cricket World Cup.”
Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer & Office Head: North, West and East, Wavemaker India further added, “With cricket world cup happening in India, we have been able to unlock an unprecedented opportunity that will help us melt the implicit power distance in India. In partnership with ICC and Star Sports, we have created a platform for audiences to #SitTogether and experience the game live. This platform is helping us create a symbolic gesture that can inspire the population to inculcate a sense of togetherness.”
Additionally, Anurag Dahiya, ICC Chief Commercial Officer said, “ICC is thrilled to collaborate with Cadbury Dairy Milk for the Cadbury #SitTogether campaign, which combines the unique India passion for cricket with the national pride of all competing nations to create an unrivalled global sporting occasion. This partnership celebrates the incredible power that the World Cup has in uniting nations and fans across different cultures.”
#SitTogether will also be amplified via multiple media touchpoints, including TV, OOH advertising, social media, and influencer partnerships. The brand will also leverage cricketing platforms and mobile publishers to engage the audience in unique and memorable ways. Additionally, Cadbury Dairy Milk will enable and facilitate #SitTogether experiences at stadiums, fan parks, live screenings in societies, et al.
Advertisers tap into new tech for World Cup & festive season
Industry watchers share that in this busy market, the increasing penetration of AI is helping brands stand out in the clutter and is pivotal in transforming the way ads are being bought
By Shantanu David | Oct 3, 2023 8:42 AM | 4 min read
The last quarter of 2023 is turning out to be a busy one, courtesy the coinciding of the much-awaited ICC Cricket World Cup and the traditional festive season. It’s not a situation (this double event) that is new, or even rare, but this particular instance comes at a time when India is the one bright spot in an otherwise drab global economy. It comes at a time when sweeping technological innovations are providing brands and the agencies that serve them with a unique opportunity to try out these emerging tech solutions.
“2023 has been the biggest year for cricket online, where dual-screen activity is the new norm with 50% high interaction during game time. 60% of WC matches will be played on weekdays shifting viewership online for many,” remarks Mohammed Bangi, Associate Director - Media Planning, Dentsu Creative India, adding, that with the ICC World Cup being the tent pole event this festive season, many brands are looking at riding on it and incorporating new tech to capture consumer attention during this double event.
With the aid of new tech offerings and the increasing penetration of AI, brands can now stand out in the clutter, says Bangi, adding, “CTV advertising by brands too is growing, as bigger screens make a stronger impact. It is an ideal platform to reach the specific target audience to deliver the right message to captive premium audiences and cord-cutters.”
According to the Google Consumer Survey, 84% of Indians feel it is important to research all relevant information about products and services before making a purchase. This is where AI-based solutions will help deliver the right message to the right consumers at the right point in the purchase journey.
Tejinder Gill, General Manager, The Trade Desk, notes that the Third Festive Pulse survey by The Trade Desk reveals a striking 35 per cent year-on-year increase, with a substantial 70 per cent of Indians ready to boost their Diwali spending. “While the upcoming Cricket World Cup and Indian festive season presents immense opportunities for brands, marketers will have to ensure that their ads are reaching the right audience, at the right time.”
Gill says many marketers continue to use the traditional manual insertion order process for ad pricing negotiations with media owners, whether it's an OTT channel, music streaming platform, or news website. However, AI is now pivotal in transforming the way ads are bought, due to the proliferation of media channels and the complexity of data in today’s digital-centric landscape.
And speaking of complexity, many might wonder why we’re conflating the World Cup and Puja-Diwali celebrations, but their concurrent occurrence allows advertisers to test and tweak ideas and strategies and see what works best.
In a retail landscape that is going to be extremely loud, all-prevailing and incessant, this is the perfect time to throw things at the soft board and see what lands hard.
Mithun Mukherjee, ECD, FCB Kinnect, agrees that advertisers are warming up more and more towards newer ways to reach out to audiences. “From finding placements in properties that are created exclusively for the season, to investing in newer technologies that provide better connection with the audiences, there are enough ways that consumers are latching on to them. Rephrase.ai continues to be in vogue with advertisers, as newer campaigns continue to come to the forefront. Other AI based advertising solutions, like Bobble are also starting to attract a lot of attention. More and more players continue to offer custom targeting, ensuring that marketing spends are more streamlined,” he says.
“Our industry is brimming with innovation, as can be seen with brands heavily leveraging not only television commercials but also social commerce, e-commerce integrations, and games that make use of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality, CGI and AI-driven content marketing, to name just a few innovations,” says Swati Nathani, Co-founder and CBO Team Pumpkin.
“At present, mixed reality advertisements have been taking the world by storm with sweepingly positive reactions among audiences, especially on platforms like Instagram. I expect to see advertising efforts that are a culmination of both offline and online tools in a way that works with one another and not against each other. A hybrid approach, integrating the best of both worlds, will captivate audiences in unique and unimaginable ways, leading to a marketing impact that reaches new pinnacles. The sky's the limit for brands that wish to push the creative envelope, especially during occasions where both festivals and cricket converge,” says Nathani.
