India-Pakistan World Cup match: Brands bat for cricket's biggest rivalry
Some of our moment marketing favourites from the usual players
The wait has almost come to an end as sworn rivals India and Pakistan face off once again for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 today October 14. Despite the political differences, fans on both sides of the border look forward to the clash with a lot of expectations for their respective teams.
The stakes are high for both sides. India has maintained an immaculate record against Pakistan in the World Cup, winning all 7 of the matches played between 1992 and 2019. Pakistan, on the other hand, will hope against hope that this will be the year to turn things around.
As both nations keep their fingers crossed for the epic showdown, brands have also jumped into the fray with moment marketing posts for the India vs Pakistan World Cup match. Here are some of our favourites from the usual players.
Swiggy
#WorldCup2023 https://t.co/iuzt5M7pyG pic.twitter.com/5oECzNA5lm— Swiggy (@Swiggy) October 13, 2023
Zomato
Mynta
This is a green jersey, if you see blue, you support team India #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/Tbe5c7vDnd— Myntra (@myntra) October 13, 2023
boAt
Buri nazar vale tera muh band???#INDvsPAK— boAt (@RockWithboAt) October 13, 2023
KFC India
Thank the universe today's Friday the 13th,— KFC India (@KFC_India) October 13, 2023
We cannot tolerate any bad luck tomorrow! ????❤️ #INDvsPAK #ICC #CWC2023 #Fridaythe13th
Uber India
Hell Energy onboards cricketers Shardul Thakur Mohammad Shami as ambassadors
Launches Cricket Crazy campaign for WC
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 6:36 PM | 2 min read
Hell Energy, an energy drink brand, has roped in Shardul Thakur and Mohammad Shami in India as their cricket special brand ambassadors to celebrate a cricket frenzy nation’s love for Cricket. The duo launched their limited edition packaged energy drink, HELL Cricket Crazy.
Both Shardul Thakur and Mohammad Shami are Indian international cricketers who plays for the Indian national cricket team in all formats of the game.
“In tandem with their consumer connect strategy to grow and expand and support various sporting events, HELL ENERGY had co-sponsored the AT &T Williams Formula One Team when it started its international expansion several years ago. It had also portrayed their unquestioned love for football by introducing the limited-edition HELL Football Fanatic Drink, wherein the classic fizzy tutti-fruity flavoured energy drink wore footballer design aluminum cans,” shared a release.
Expressing his excitement to be a part of this international brand, Shardul Thakur said, “I am thrilled to be associated with a global brand like HELL ENERGY, whose interest in promoting sports align with mine. As a supporter of our Team during the ongoing Cricket World Cup, HELL is a great accompaniment for all of us. So grab HELL ENERGY and cheer with all your power.”
“It is the determination to win against all odds and to strive for excellence that keeps me going as a cricketer,” said Mohammad Shami. “I am exhilarated to be representing one of the leading brands in Energy Drinks and look forward to the exciting moments ahead. The success of this drink can be attributed to its excellent quality and this attribute resonates completely with my philosophy of trying to be the best in one’s domain, irrespective of the many challenges that life may throw at us.”
Commenting on the campaign, Unnikannan Gangadharan, Country Head, “HELL ENERGY India said, “HELL ENERGY is a brand that has consistently supported sports through various partnerships and is loved by many for its deep connect. We are proud to associate ourself with two outstanding cricketers during the most sought after Cricket Tournament in 2023. The dynamism, style and flair that these two cricketers exude fits the message that we want the brand to stands for with their undying passion for the game.”
Amitabh Bachchan named APL Apollo’s brand ambassador
The partnership is for a period of two years
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 6:12 PM | 2 min read
APL Apollo, a structural steel tubes and pipes company, has announced the appointment of Amitabh Bachchan as its brand ambassador.
“Amitabh Bachchan’s legendary career and countless achievements, which have established him as a symbol of longevity and trustworthiness, make this association a perfect one. Leveraging the giant superstar’s fan base and global appeal, APL Apollo aims to further boost its current market dominance, besides expanding its brand recognition across the nation. The two-year partnership will see the celebrated Bollywood veteran endorse the brand across all media channels including print, electronic media and outdoor, as well as in-store promotional material,” shared a press release.
Reflecting on the announcement, Sanjay Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd said, “We are incredibly proud to welcome Mr. Bachchan as he embodies all the qualities that APL Apollo stands for–excellence, versatility, and timeless quality. We are consistently channelling our efforts to deliver world-class quality, much like Big B and we are confident that this partnership will serve to reinforce our strong presence in the Indian market.”
“Amitabh Bachchan's iconic face is a forever appeal that strikes a chord with millions of hearts, not just in India, but worldwide. His enduring appeal will go a long way in elevating our brand image everywhere. This strategic move by APL Apollo will pave the way for not just elevated brand recognition but also an enhanced brand experience. By bringing diverse audiences through this ploy, the brand will witness wider connections,” said Charu Malhotra, Chief Brand Officer, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.
‘BFSI is adopting digital at a fast pace’
A panel of experts deliberated on the topic 'Leveraging Digitization in BFSI Marketing' at the Pitch BFSI Marketing Summit
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 5:19 PM | 4 min read
The banking sector is adopting digital at a fast pace to expand its reach and satisfy customers with personalised communication and help them with decision making, banking experts said at the recently held #Pitch BFSI Marketing Summit.
During a panel discussion on ‘Leveraging Digitization in BFSI Marketing’, chaired by Siddharth Dabhade, Managing Director, MiQ, panellists dived deep into the vitality of digital to understand the GenZ customers and more.
Jahid Ahmed, Senior Vice President and Head of Digital Acquisition/ Website/ Content & Social Media Marketing- HDFC Bank, said that his bank is leveraging digital by using influencer marketing and YouTube, which has come up in terms of “share of voice.”
He said that his bank is also focused on providing not just financial products but financial literacy to the customers through digital channels in order to compete with the new-age banks.
“The change will not come by just talking about it. It has to come from the touch, the feel, and the overall ethos of the bank. The financial literacy in this country is hardly 24%. The first agenda is how to handhold people in terms of financial education. Once you start growing with the whole culture of managing money, our bank wants to be there with customers in their decision-making when it comes to their passion points.
“Apart from literacy, content is not restricted to articles or videos only. We need to understand where GenZ is spending time. Each platform has their own native advantages,” Ahmed said.
Azmat Habibulla, Chief Marketing Officer, South Indian Bank, was of the view that BFSI is an industry which has adopted digital at the fastest pace and all the digital channels are in good use in the BFSI sector.
“Each has its pros and cons. What worked for us and is significant in banking is that our journey with the customer starts from the opening of an account and unlike other industries, it does not end with the purchase but begins with that.
“Customer is profitable for us when he/she transacts with us. People have multiple bank accounts now but our endeavour is to make our bank primary for them. For that, automated triggers powered by AI are important. Customers’ behavioural input and transactional inputs are analysed and then triggers are posted. So a customer gets very personalised communication,” Habibulla said.
Rathin Lahiri, Head of Marketing & CSR, SBI General Insurance, too said that the industry is growing very rapidly.
“If you take a certain category of customers who are actually transacting, they are all digital. For financial services today, almost 100% of transactions are digital. Over the last 3-4 years and largely because of Aadhar and UPI, India today, is digitally an absolute first-world country and is actually ahead of several European countries,” Lahiri said.
He added that India is a young nation with a median age of 31 years, so as a result of that, the adoption of new technologies is very high.
“The fact that today smartphone penetration and that of Whatsapp for communication and transaction is very high, means it is easier for you to reach out to customers and vice-versa. This has laid the seeds for faster growth, adoption, lower costs and therefore, higher profitability for customers,” he said.
According to Pulkit Narayan, CEO, Dangle Ads, the way the BFSI sector has adapted to the digital ecosystem (social media, mobile, content, video) is commendable.
“They are communicating with people through social media, videos and customers can also get support there itself,” he said while highlighting how the BFSI sector is making the most of the digital world.
Also on the panel was Sarvesh Bagla, CEO, Techmagnate, who threw light on how the search volumes for lending, insurance or investments have gone through the roof in the last 3-5 years.
“If you look at the set of keywords that represent personal loan as an industry, the search volume has gone up by 46% over the last three years. Gold loan has increased by 1460%. Health insurance has grown by 45 %. Fixed deposits have grown by 100 % in two years.
“Not just financial products but demand for financial literacy has increased as consumers are doing a lot of research online. If you consistently show up in organic search results, it goes a long way towards establishing trust with your brand. So the ones who recognise the potential of organic and have invested in Enterprise SEO, optimising for thousands of keywords which actually drive a ton of traffic,” said Bagla.
Ananya Panday sparkles in Swarovski Diwali 2023 campaign
The actor showcases the luxury brand's new collection
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 4:13 PM | 1 min read
Marking the arrival of the new moon, Diwali symbolizes the victory of good over evil, and of light over darkness. The festival’s flickering lanterns and fiery skies bring with them the promise of new triumphs as loved ones exchange gifts, and good wishes, at celebratory feasts.
Partnering with brand ambassador, actress Ananya Panday, Swarovski brings to light a radiant new Diwali campaign.
"Diwali is a time for embracing tradition and celebrating new beginnings, and it is a festival that’s very close to my heart. Swarovski's beautiful pieces not only reflect the magnificence of the festival, but also the optimism and joy that it represents. The fusion of craftsmanship and contemporary glamour perfectly captures the mood of the Festival of Lights, and I am truly honored to be a part of this campaign.,” comments Ananya.
Giovanna Engelbert, Swarovski Global Creative Director says, "Epitomizing grace, beauty, and the spirit of modern India, Ananya embodies the essence of Swarovski's Diwali 2023 campaign, which highlights our commitment to creating moments of brilliance. As we join the celebrations, we are thrilled to unveil a campaign that seamlessly blends Swarovski's mastery of light and crystal artistry with Ananya’s exuberant elegance.”
Momspresso.com founders launch growth marketing agency Pravis
Vishal Gupta and Prashant Sinha's new venture uses market-tested best practices and playbooks, empowering brands through content, community, and commerce
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 3:51 PM | 2 min read
After the successful exit to Honasa (Mamaearth), the founders of content and influencer platform for women, Momspresso.com, Vishal Gupta and Prashant Sinha, have announced the launch of their next venture – Pravis. The founders are now offering their demonstrated expertise through a comprehensive growth marketing agency.
Pravis has been conceptualized with the knowledge that organic growth is the only sustainable path for brands considering the rising costs of the paid media route. With 11+ years of running a tech platform in building brands through proven growth digital marketing techniques, Vishal and Prashant are joined by 6 Partners who are domain experts, with a background in entrepreneurship and digital-first brands who can collectively help brands unlock success through organic growth.
Pravis uses a set of market-tested best practices and playbooks, empowering brands through content, community, and commerce.
Vishal Gupta, Co-Founder, Pravis, said, “In an era where paid media costs are skyrocketing, we believe that organic growth is the most sustainable path for brands. With Pravis, we're excited to bring together a team of experts and proven strategies to empower brands through the convergence of content, community, and commerce. Our journey with Momspresso.com has shown us the incredible power of this approach, and we are committed to helping brands unlock their true potential through organic growth.”
Prashant Sinha, Co-Founder, Pravis, said, “After building Momspresso.com from scratch and leveraging the experience of working with 300 brands, we are ready to take the next step – helping brands grow using our widely tested and remarkably successful playbook. We have already got clients like Canara HSBC, PNB Metlife, Philips, Voltas Beko, Urban Company, Jovees and Fitelo which is a strong validation of the differentiated proposition that we offer for brands.”
Pravis offers a comprehensive spectrum of growth marketing services, including Content Creation, Influencer Marketing, Digital Films, SEM and SMM. Their unique expertise is YouTube Marketing, Content Creation harnessing their proprietary content science and AI-based optimization of product listings on e-commerce platforms.
MS Dhoni has clearly strengthened Oreo's brand equity: Nitin Saini, Mondelez India
Saini, Vice President- Marketing, Mondelez India, lets us in about Oreo's brand new campaign for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup with ambassador Dhoni and the winning partnership between the two
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 1:42 PM | 4 min read
To ward off any jinxes that could hurt India's prospects of winning the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Oreo India have reunited for yet another campaign.
Centred on an old wives' tale from India of "nazar," the ad shows Dhoni walking into a sports newsroom and instructing the panel to not discuss India and the World Cup since talking can bring bad luck. He offers them Oreos and leaves the newsroom, leaving the anchors convinced yet somewhat perplexed.
Oreo and the cricketing great collaborated last year on the #BringBack2011 campaign, which struck a chord with cricket fans. This year, the duo is back with "Oreo bola mat bol" (Oreo says, "don't speak"), a concerted effort to silence a billion cricket-crazy fans to ward off "buri nazar" and
We reached out to the brand to learn more about the thought behind this creative piece. Nitin Saini, Vice President- Marketing, Mondelez India spoke to us about the campaign and the brand’s objective on the same. He said, “MS Dhoni is renowned not only for his role as our World Cup-winning captain but also for his candour and visionary leadership qualities, which command the respect of billions of fans and is aligned with our brand’s personality to say the right things but playfully. Therefore, we believe there is no one better than Mahi, loved and revered by many, to champion our unconventional take on the cricket frenzy. And our association over the years with MSD has clearly strengthened the brand equity.”
Sharing his learnings from last year’s campaign, Saini said, “Last year, Oreo shared its cricket-loving ethos, and in collaboration with MSD re-introduced Oreo with the aim of contributing to India's victory by reinstating everything related to the winning year 2011, including Dhoni’s signature hairstyle, and extending the stereotype to bringing back Oreo which was launched in 2011 as well. However, it seems we might have spoken prematurely and missed the mark.”
“In a nation gripped by cricket fever, we all have our deep-rooted and genuine rituals, particularly the superstition that we must not speak about the opportunity and maintain silence until it materializes to ward off any unfortunate outcome. Hence, this year, in another partnership with MSD, Oreo is encouraging the entire nation to ‘not say a word’, ‘not jinx it’, till we get what we really want – the World Cup - with their mantra ‘Oreo Bola Mat Bol’.”
Speaking about the concept of "nazar" that is central to the campaign, Saini said, “Superstition pervades Indian culture, ingrained as a subtle yet undeniable element even for those who may not personally endorse it. This cultural nuance holds particular significance within the realm of sports and cricket. As ardent fans, each of us adheres to deeply rooted and meaningful rituals, often approaching them with the utmost seriousness. However, Oreo believes in breaking the seriousness of adulthood and has therefore embarked on a light-hearted counter-narrative, drawing from a prevailing cultural belief in India that cautions against jinxing positive outcomes through excessive discussion or deductions. Hence, our campaign bears the title ‘Oreo Bola Mat Bol’, embodying this concept which was a natural succession to our last year’s effort.”
The World Cup is one of the largest media vehicles for brands to create a global presence. With the opening match gaining a viewership of up to 2.5 crores people, it’s a great channel to reach a massive audience. We asked Saini to tell us how is it helping a brand which comes into a niche category. He said, “The World Cup stands as the paramount event within our nation, a time when consumption reaches its zenith. Given cricket's enduring status as the most followed Indian sport, it presents a unique opportunity to craft a campaign that can captivate our consumers and tap yet another snacking occasion amongst Indians. In collaboration with Dhoni, we launched this campaign and disrupted a curated live cricket news show, momentarily diverting the discussion away from India's prospects in the tournament, playfully.”
“Following this impactful launch, we secured the foremost digital position on YouTube's Mast Head, garnering over 6 million views within a mere three hours of airing, coupled with remarkably high positive consumer engagement. Continuing to deliver impact with scale, our presence will be on Digital which has become nearly as big as television with the flexibility it offers and the evolving viewing experience.”
