IN10 Media’s Gubbare joins hands with Smile Foundation to support child education

With several children’s education impacted by the pandemic, IN10 Media Network’s kids' channel Gubbare has joined hands with non-government organization Smile Foundation to support its Shiksha Na Ruke campaign.

A first by the channel, the partnership aims to create awareness among Gubbare’s viewers across India about the impact of COVID-19 on children’s education. With schools going online, many were left in the lurch with no internet or device to log in and continue learning.

The campaign aims to help such students continue learning through different modes of engagement such as door-to-door distribution of worksheets and study material, cluster classes in small groups through youth volunteers, television and radio-based educational programs, and telephonic counseling. Additionally, Shiksha Na Ruke provides access to digital mediums like projectors and tablets at learning centers to enable the transition to digital learning.

Through this partnership, the Gubbare and Smile Foundation want to provide access to education to thousands of underprivileged children and seek the support of viewers to reach more children living in extremely difficult circumstances across remote rural corners of the country.

Talking about the initiative, Mansi Darbar, Network VP – Corporate Strategy & Development at IN10 Media Network said, “Children are the future of the nation, and as a kids’ broadcaster, we believe that it is our responsibility to help them prepare for a brighter tomorrow. We all need to play our part in building a stronger nation and the partnership with the Smile Foundation is a step towards that. Through the Shiksha Na Ruke initiative, we want to create awareness among people regarding how the pandemic impacted the world at various levels and how can a small contribution change a child’s life.”

Santanu Mishra, Co-Founder & Executive Trustee, Smile Foundation said, “We are delighted to partner IN10 Media and Gubbare for Shiksha Na Ruke. There is a need for increased collaboration among stakeholders to drive greater access to education. Helped by Gubbare’s reach and accessibility, this partnership will be important in driving impact for Shiksha Na Ruke. We urge more organizations to come forward and do their bit for millions of underprivileged students who continue to experience an abrupt break in learning.”

The Shiksha Na Ruke Smile campaign has nearly 50,000 students enrolled across the Smile Foundation’s 201 Mission Education centres in 22 states of the country. The initiative targets reaching out to another 50,000 children living in difficult circumstances across the country by enabling access to education through the blended learning approach.

The organisation trains teachers for the dynamic digital learning environment and even counsels parents to ensure children's active participation. Additionally, Smile Foundation runs helplines to deliver one-on-one mentoring sessions to children to keep them engaged.

