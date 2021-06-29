HUL and Mindshare take big honours at e4m Health Marcom Awards

The second edition of the e4m Health Communication Conference and e4m Health Marcom Awards was successfully concluded on June 28.

The theme for the conference was: "Marketing, Communications & Brand Empathy in The Time of a Pandemic."

After the success of the 1st edition which was very well received, exchange4media presented its second edition of e4m Health Communication Conference (e4mHCC) and e4m Health Marcom Awards (e4mHMA) to reward campaigns and mediums which are advertising, communicating or propagating health.

The awards were given across 19 categories and 9 sub-categories. The awards were open to participants from various sectors such as any brand or company that had done work associated with or promoting a healthy living, wellness, self-care, fitness, better environment, sustainable living, sanitisation and safety.

While Hindustan Unilever Limited was adjudged the Client of the Year, Mindshare bagged the Agency of the Year honour.

Among other big winners of the night were - Sanofi India, for #SardardMithaoClearSocho - Combiflam Plus campaign in the Best Use of Digital Medium category and Schbang Digital solutions’- Cipla Breathefree #InhalersHainSahi campaign in the Best Integrated Campaign category.

The others to bag the Gold metals included Social Panga for their work done for Manipal Hospitals; Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd.; Abott Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.; and Teamwork Communications Group for their work for Hero cycles in their #TheCycleForChange campaign.

The jury for the awards was chaired by Rajaram Narayanan, MD and Country Chair, Sanofi India.

The others on the jury included – Anil Vinayak, Group Chief Operating Officer (GCOO); Ajay Khanna, CMO, Amway; Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri; Darshana Shah, Head Marketing and Digital, Aditya Birla Capital Health Insurance; Deepa Krishnan, Director- Marketing, Starbucks; Jayen Mehta, Sr. General Manager (Planning and Marketing), Amul; Kartik Johari, Vice-President, Marketing and Commerce, Nobel Hygiene; LV Krishnan, CEO, TAM Media; Neel Pandya, Head of Media, L'Oréal; Nishant Mishra, Group CMO, Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd.; Piali Dasgupta, Senior Vice President Marketing, Columbia Pacific; Poulomi Roy, CMO, RSII Global; Prasennjit K Ghosh, Country Head, Sales & Marketing, Aster Healthcare; Shabri Prabhakar, Head of Marketing, Café Coffee Day; Shivam Puri, CEO, Cipla Health; Siddharth Menon, CMO, Epigamia; Sumit Sehgal, CMO, Sleepwell; Smita Murarka, Vice President, Marketing and E-commerce, Duroflex; Suman Varma, CMO, Humdard; Tina Mistry, Director Marketing, Abbott; and Vikas Chauhan, Co-Founder, 1mg.

Here is the complete list of winners:

