How InMobi helped Unilever drive personalisation for Breeze

This case study reveals how the brand leveraged InMobi Marketing Cloud to identify the triggers that impact the audience behaviour and to increase the adoption of the detergent Breeze among Filipinos

Actionable consumer intelligence is the need of the hour for brands to tailor their communications. According to a 2019 Redpoint Global survey, 63% of consumers “expect personalization as a standard of service.” Additionally, research by BCG indicates a 20% growth in revenue for sophisticated brands that invest in building relevant experiences for their customers. Especially for offline brands, the challenge remains to intelligently leverage the mix of offline and online data, identify consumers across their buying journey and acquire them with relevant advertising. Advanced consumer insights are key to bridge the gap and to deliver business growth.

To deliver a personalized experience at scale, Unilever identified InMobi as the digital partner of choice. The brand leveraged the InMobi Marketing Cloud to understand and identify the full funnel triggers that impact the audience behaviour and to increase the adoption of their liquid detergent, Breeze, among Filipinos.

In the Philippines, Unilever provides consumers with laundry products under the brand name 'Breeze'. The detergent market in the Philippines is dominated by powders and bars, with more than 95% of consumers preferring these formats over liquids. Breeze had the objective of growing the liquids penetration in the market, familiarizing consumers traditionally used to the powder detergents with the new format.

To this extent, Unilever needed to understand, identify, engage and acquire customers in a manner that drives a paradigm shift in their washing behaviour. With a legacy of increasing convenience and brightening the lives of millions of households around the world, Unilever had to help consumers in the Philippines leap forward for effective washing through liquid detergents.

The Philippines has a 71% internet and 89% mobile penetration. This translates to millions of connected consumers across the nation. Keeping this in mind, Breeze built a mobile in-app strategy to survey consumers In the Philippines, deliver personalized ads and thereby, bring about the attitudinal shift among them.

Understanding Audience Behavior with InMobi Pulse

The Challenge: Unilever, through traditional research methods, gathered seven key barriers for consumers to switch from powder to liquid detergents. However, the findings of the traditional research fell short in providing the lower funnel triggers that are required to create sharp brand messaging. These qualitative insights were not sufficient to precisely understand such a broad category of consumers and to action a plan that drives a shift in their washing behaviour.



The Solution: Through the survey conducted on InMobi Pulse with 11,000 respondents, Unilever found that 43% of Filipinos, especially mothers and homemakers, prefer to wash by hand. The survey also disclosed the drivers of preference for detergent choice.



The Outcome: The survey identified three audience clusters; 1. the Bargain Hunters, who are price-conscious consumers, 2. the Skeptics, who are happy with their washing products, and refrain from trying new solutions, and 3. Laggards, are the slow decision-makers.

Identifying Potential Customers with InMobi Audiences

The Challenge: To devise a personalized communication strategy and to drive the perception change about liquid detergents among the Filipinos, Unilever needed to precisely target the clustered audiences at a massive scale.

The Solution: Unilever leveraged InMobi Audiences to amplify the three clustered audiences into a larger look-alike audience of similar preferences and behavior. InMobi’s ML-based model used over 2000 different attributes to create lookalike audiences.

The Outcome: The InMobi Audiences platform enhanced Unilever’s seed audience of 11,500 users

into lookalike audiences of 1.5 million consumers from each segment.

Engaging and Acquiring Customers with InMobi Exchange

The Challenge: Unilever had to create tailored creative and mobile media strategies for the 1.5 Million Filipinos. The brand had to be mindful of the right blend of creative and media efficiency to drive maximum impact.

The Solution:

1. Leveraging InMobi Exchange for Programmatic Video: Unilever leveraged programmatic video to deliver ads with customized creative to the three audience clusters. This way, different audiences saw ad creatives that spoke specifically to their needs and concerns. Mobile video advertising, with a 150% higher engagement rate than other formats, was the preferred mode of engagement with brands. The brand leveraged programmatic planning and buying with the best of breed technologies in the brand-safe environment on InMobi Exchange.

2. Measuring Brand Lift: To understand the impact of the campaign on perceptions and behaviors of the clustered audiences, Unilever conducted a brand lift study.

The Outcome:

1. Impactful Brand Metrics: 70% of the audience is impressed by the ad content. 75% of the exposed group recalled watching the ad. 83% of the people who recalled the ad also recalled the brand name correctly.

2. Positive Intent to Purchase among Filipinos: Marketers noticed that 13% of the viewers visited the website, 19% checked the product online, and 1 in 3 consumers went ahead and bought the product. The 33% of consumers who stated their intent to buy the product defines the campaign success in driving the perception shift of powder-using consumers trying liquid detergents. Turnover of liquid detergents witnessed a YoY uplift of 30.3% in September 2019 and 24.8% in October 2019.

A combination of mobile consumer intelligence, precise lookalike audiences, intuitive ad content, and programmatic in-app advertising created a breakthrough in the buying behavior of Filipinos and helped Unilever bring that perception change while increasing brand visibility and conversions.