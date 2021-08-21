Gulf Oil's new campaign appreciates truck drivers for their selfless work during pandemic

Lubricant brand, Gulf Oil India launches a digital film, as a part of its ongoing Gulf Superfleet Suraksha Bandhan campaign, to appreciate the truck drivers, who have been behind the wheels to ensure uninterrupted supply of essentials and medical supplies.

Even as many frontline workers were celebrated during the pandemic, for the role they played, the humble trucker’s contribution remained largely forgotten. Even in general, trucking as a profession is like a lifeline to moving our economy and in India, the trucking community needs to be given and shown all the respect it rightfully deserves.

This digital film, themed around the festival of Raksha Bandhan, depicts how sometimes even loved ones need to change their outlook and in the end of the film, we see how the beautiful and emotional bond shared by a trucker brother and his sister comes alive. It portrays the selfless work carried by the truck drivers to deliver medical supplies including oxygen tanks, cylinders, and medical aid even during the most challenging times of this pandemic. During this, they haven’t been able to focus on their own health. When this realization dawns on her, the truck driver’s sister ensures his safety and well-being by getting him inoculated against Covid-19 at a vaccination camp organized by Gulf Oil.

Gulf Oil India, under the SurakshaBandhan campaign, has successfully vaccinated more than 10,000 truck drivers across the country as its brand, Gulf Superfleet Turbo+ engine oil, took the promise of superior protection beyond the truck engine to the person behind the wheel, the trucker.

Talking about the initiative, Ravi Chawla, MD & CEO, Gulf Oil Lubricants India said, “Throughout the pandemic, our trucking community has been on the roads, risking their lives, to address the demand, supply, facilitating the efficient movement of goods, essentials and medicines. Gulf Oil recognises the challenging job undertaken by the community, involving long hours of functioning and limited family time, to support the economy and country. With this vaccination drive, we were able to educate, inoculate a part of the trucking community and ensure safeguarding them against the novel coronavirus. We would like to thank our trucker brothers for coming out in numbers and using this opportunity to get vaccinated”.

