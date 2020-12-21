GSK Consumer Healthcare launches digital & TV commercial for Otrivin Breathe Clean

In its television campaign, Otrivin creates awareness around the importance of daily nasal wash

GSK Consumer Healthcare rolls-out a digital and television commercial for its newly launched product, Otrivin Breathe Clean. Otrivin, the market leader in the Nasal Spray category in India has made a foray into the nascent but, in the given times, very relevant Daily Saline Wash segment. The film reiterates that while it is a norm to wash your hands regularly, it is also important to keep your nose clean through daily nasal washing which helps was out pollutants and germs

This is the largest ever digital campaign by Otrivin, airing in 20 cities and reaching 10 Mn+ audiences. This will also be aired on Television in select Geographies.

A saline wash with the moisturizing benefit of natural glycerin, the product comes with strong safety cues and is recommended for daily usage. Saline nasal washing as a practice has been backed by experts globally and has been used for its benefits in resolution of respiratory disorders.

Otrivin Breathe clean product is positioned towards a strong consumer need of people wanting to take care of their nasal hygiene in the wake of rising air pollution and concerns around respiratory pollutants in the air with existing allergies. It comes with a strong science backed claim of washing out pollutants and germs from the nose.

Today, rising air impurity levels have increased people’s exposure to allergens and pollutants and are causing severe and acute respiratory disorders, chronic bronchitis etc. Otrivin Breathe Clean comes as the much-needed solution as its daily usage washes out the allergens, pollutants and debris that are trapped in the nasal passage, helping in removal of allergy symptoms and thus maintaining nasal hygiene in general.

The product comes in a contemporary aerosol spray format, providing a great usage experience. Its natural ingredient credential allows for usage for all ages above 2 years.

The launch strengthens GSK’s respiratory health portfolio in India making it one of the formidable players in the non-prescription space.

Vijay Sharma, Area Marketing Lead, OTC & Expert Marketing ISC, GSK Consumer Healthcare said, “Otrivin continues to be the leading nasal decongestant in India as well as globally. As the air quality degrades with each passing day, cleansing the nasal cavity by washing away the excess mucus or the allergen particles such as dust or pollen is an immediate need. With the science and trust held by Otrivin over all these years, we aim to address the current situation by launching Breathe Clean, a clinically verified saline formulation. We are confident that consumers with nasal congestion will adopt nasal washes into their daily routine as an extremely easy way of maintaining Nasal Hygiene.”

Otrivin, the World’s No.1 nasal decongestant is distributed widely across the country and continues to be the leading player in the nasal decongestant market in India.

Otrivin Breathe Clean is available in a 100 ml pack priced at INR 335 across leading e-commerce and chemist stores pan-India.