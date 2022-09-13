Girl power! Women rule Pitch Marketing 30 Under 30 List with 19 wins

The second edition of Pitch Marketing 30Under30 (Co-powered by Bobble AI, Laqshya Media Group and ABP News) held on September 12, 2022, aimed to felicitate the cream de la cream of the country's marketing landscape. The list was studded with the most talented, young marketers below the age of 30 from diverse domains of the industry. These young minds were responsible for some of the most ingenious marketing strategies for mega-brands like Google, Amazon, Nykaa, boAT, BJYU's, etc.

This year, the list has also served as a harbinger of the changing marketing ecosystem of India, which was once dominated by men. With 19 out of the 30 achievers on the list being women, it bodes well for female leadership in marketing.



Despite there being many gender-based roadblocks, Indian women in marketing are flourishing and setting great examples for the coming generation of marketers. With their diverse communication and problem-solving skills, women have cemented their place in the industry.



At Pitch Marketing 30Under30, a jury of experts whetted the list by choosing female leaders who had impressive portfolios, superior leadership skills, excellent client testimonials and inputs from industry experts. Here are our lady superstars:



Aabia Phutela from Google; Aaisha Modi from Mondelez; Abira Banerjee from FreshToHome; Akshita Kanumury from FreshWorks; Archita Khanna from Beam Suntory India; Arushi Dhamija from Amazon; Geetanjali Thakur from Nykaa; Hemal Anil Thakkar from Kitopi; Karishma Malpani from Samsung India; Kruti Khandelwal from Yellow.ai; Maanvi from Vitamin Stree; Muskaan Tandon from Shiprocket; Nihaar Kuthiala from adidas India; Pankhuri Sharma from Titan Company Ltd; Roohani Arora from P&G India; Shefali Vijaywargiya from Amul; Shikha Agrawal from Mondelez; Shivani Hemant Thakker from Kama Ayurveda; and Shivanti Sharma from ITC.



The industry is stoked by their win and is excited for the future of Indian marketing under their fine leadership. Wishing them the very best!

