Pitch BrandTalk & Top 50 Brands 2022: Insightful panel discussions to unfold

To be held on November 29, 2022, from 10am onwards at The Radisson Blu Plaza, Delhi

exchange4media Group is hosting the on-ground edition of its flagship property - Pitch BrandTalk 2022 - after three years on November 29, 2022, from 10am onwards at The Radisson Blu Plaza, Mahipalpur, Delhi. The conclave is being presented by InMobi, while ICFAI Business School is the Knowledge Partner and Bobble AI is the Co-Partner.

Pitch BrandTalk 2022 brings India's most reputed brands and top management to interact and share insights on their game-changing success stories under one roof.

The theme of this edition of the conference is ‘Aligning Brand Vision & Business Growth’.

As already revealed, the line-up and agenda of the Pitch BrandTalk 2022 are power-packed but there is a lot more left in store. Formerly known as GSK Consumer Healthcare, brand Haleon prides itself on being a health company that brings together deep human understanding and trusted science. Representing the brand in a BrandTalk session, Anurita Chopra, Head of Marketing, India Sub Continent, Haleon will share insights on ‘Haleon’s Purpose of Building Health With Humanity’.

Apart from various keynote and special addresses, the conference will also witness two insightful panel discussions. The first panel will discuss How Associating With Live Sports On Television Is The Best Platform For Building Brands where panellists will aim to explore the unmatched scale of sports on television in India, how brands benefited from associating with sports on TV, how sports on TV helps in long-term brand building, how associating with sports on TV is an ideal launchpad for brands and much more.

The panel will be chaired by Lloyd Mathias, Business Strategist & Angel Investor and the members of the panel will be:

Gagan Arora, SVP - Brand & Marketing, Pristyn Care

Hema Malik, Chief Investment Officer, Mediabrands India

Puneeth Bekal, Director – Marketing, Mastercard

Ujjwal Sinha, Director – Marketing, CARS24

With the acronyms VUCA (Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity & Ambiguity) and BANI (Brittle, Anxious, Nonlinear, Incomprehensible) becoming part of the business lexicon, the marketing playbook is being constantly updated in tune with the changing realities. With margins under pressure, how can brands align their brand vision and values to drive business growth, particularly when consumers are increasingly looking for brands to reflect their values, and build a brand for tomorrow? In another panel at the Pitch BrandTalk, panellists will discuss Building Brands For Tomorrow.

The panel will be moderated by Sudhakar Rao, Director – Branding, ICFAI Group and the members of the panel will be:

Dr Ipsita Chatterjee, Head - Innovation Development & Brand Strategy, Lotus Herbals

Ruchika Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer, Luminous Power Technologies

Sandeep Ranade, Executive Vice President and Head of Quantitative Research, Hansa Research Group

Shivam Ranjan, Head of Marketing - India, Motorola Mobility

Vinit Kapahi, Head of Marketing, Aviva India

Nupur Gupta, Head – LTV Products & Partnerships, Sportz Village

The conference will be followed by the award felicitation ceremony of the Pitch Top 50 Brands - a list that acknowledges the impactful, efficient, and commendable marketing practices being upheld by brands in various categories. Pitch Top 50 Brands is presented by Inmobi while Laqshya Media Group is the Co-Gold Partner, Bobble AI is the Co-Partner and Hansa Research is the Knowledge Partner.

The Pitch Top 50 Brands will recognise the top 5 brands in 10 categories. The Jury Panel that decided the final brand names that will take home the recognition was chaired by Sarbvir Singh, CEO, Policybazaar.com, and the members were:

Anita Nayyar, COO-Media, Branding & Communication, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

Ashwini Deshpande, Co-Founder-Director, Elephant Design

Anand Taparia, Marketing Director - Innovation, Colgate

Abhik Santara, CEO, Atom Network

Atul Srivastava, Group CEO & Director, Laqshya Media Group

Gaurav Verma, CMO, Pharmeasy

MVS Murthy, CMO, Federal Bank

Pushkaraj Chenai, CEO, Lakme Lever

Pradeep Srinivas, Head Marketing, Mercedes Benz India

Rahul Singh, Head of Marketing, SAP India Subcontinent

Siddhesh Joglekar, VP-Marketing, BYJU’s

Saikot Das, Marketing Director- South Asia, Middle East & Africa, Levi Strauss & Co.

Shilpi Kapoor, CMO, Airtel Payments Bank

Vikram Garga, Group Head - Marketing, Apollo Tyres

Vasuta Agarwal, Chief Business Officer, Consumer Advertising Platform

