Meet the marketing mavericks
In this feature, we highlight ace marketers who were honoured as part of the Pitch Marketing 30 Under 30 list
The exchange4media Group hosted the third edition of Pitch Marketing 30 Under 30 Awards on Wednesday, June 14, in Delhi. The awards recognised and felicitated young marketers and game-changers for their innovative contributions to the industry.
Anushree Ghosh (25)
Brand Manager - Bingo! Mad Angles, ITC Limited ((Foods Business Division)
Anushree Ghosh is a talented marketer, captivating orator, aspiring mythologist and the driving force behind one of the most humorous brands in the FMCG space - Bingo! Mad Angles. With her fiery passion and a PGDM degree from XLRI Jamshedpur, specializing in Marketing, Ghosh is redefining the game as a Brand Manager.
Her expertise lies in FMCG Foods - Salty Snacks, where she orchestrated India's Biggest IP - Bingo! Comedy Adda. The show garnered 37 mn+ TV views and an additional 11 mn+ on Hotstar, solidifying her reputation as a trailblazer. However, her achievements extend beyond the screen! Her award-winning campaigns, like the Mad Angles Holi Filter, have captured the industry's attention.
She understands the finicky and flirtatious nature of the snacking industry, where trials abound, but brand loyalty is hard to come by. Her launch of Street Bites has not only expanded the industry's horizons but has also redefined the snacking experience, beckoning consumers to embark on an unforgettable gastronomic journey.
What sets Anushree apart from the crowd is her innate ability to harness the power of truth in marketing. She revived Bingo! Mad Angles with a remarkable 37% growth and produced Bingo! Comedy Adda Season 2, generating over 50 mn views across digital and mainstream TV platforms. Her inquisitive nature drives her to constantly seek knowledge and seek inspiration from the world around her. She values personal growth and self-reflection, often exploring new avenues for personal development.
Divya Patel (26)
Brand Manager - Mia by Tanishq, Titan Company Limited
Born and raised in Ahmedabad, 26-year-old Divya Patel is a skilled Brand Manager at Titan Company Limited. He is a connoisseur of the Indian consumer psyche, leading the charge for the exquisite jewellery brand, Mia by Tanishq. Passionate about consumer insights, fashion, trends, and innovation, Divya keeps his finger on the pulse of macroeconomics. He believes in using fashion as a means of expression for positive societal change - a true representation of fashion with a purpose!
As a marketing professional, Divya unleashes his creative powers across all platforms. TV, print, digital, PR. With his sharp intuition and meticulous research, he crafts campaigns that resonate with consumers on a profound level. In his words, it's like reading the fashion-forward minds of consumers.
At Titan Company Limited, Divya is one of the leading lights for Mia by Tanishq. He's revolutionizing the brand and empowering women like never before. With his strategic prowess, he's crafting campaigns that make a lasting impact and scream ‘emancipation of women’.
Divya isn't just about work and no play; he is a man of diverse interests. He is an international FIDE-rated chess player and Gujarat State Champion several times between 2002-2013. His love for Bollywood music translates into energetic jamming sessions with his wife during weekends. As an avid traveller and adventure enthusiast, Divya has explored 21 countries and is always up for an exciting adventure.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
SRK may not renew endorsement deal with Byju’s: Reports
The actor has been associated with the brand since 2017
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 5, 2023 10:35 AM | 1 min read
Byju's may not renew its endorsement deal with Shah Rukh Khan, according to media reports.
As per a report on Economic Times, the actor's team was "hesitant to continue the association with the brand".
SRK has been endorsing the brand since 2017.
The edtech company is going through a rough patch due to defaulting on an interest payment of $40 million over its loan of $1.2 billion.
It has also laid off nearly 1,000 employees from the sales and marketing teams.
Byju's co-founder and CEO Byju Raveendran recently wrote to his employees saying that the layoffs at the company were taken as a 'last resort', media networks have reported quoting the mail.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Shark Aman Gupta to lead jury at BW Disrupt 40Under40 2023
The jury for the seventh edition of BW Disrupt 40Under40 will be chaired by entrepreneur, shark and a previous winner, Aman Gupta, honouring innovative young entrepreneurs
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 5, 2023 10:00 AM | 2 min read
The highly anticipated BW Disrupt 40Under40 returns for its seventh edition, to recognise the most innovative and impactful entrepreneurs under the age of 40 who are working towards revolutionary ideas and endeavours in the entrepreneurial world.
Adding an element of excitement, we are thrilled to announce Aman Gupta, the Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Boat, serving as the Jury Chair for BW Disrupt 40Under40, in association with BW BusinessWorld. Gupta has also been a past winner of BW Disrupt 40Under40 in his early years.
Moreover, Gupta has been on Shark Tank India 2 as a judge and as one of the sharks. He has a strong vision for innovation and disruptive ideas and is driven to recognise and foster new firms that exhibit immense potential and determination. His passion for stimulating entrepreneurship, alongside his significant business sense, makes him an asset in identifying the next set of game-changers in the young company's landscape.
BW Disrupt 40Under40 is renowned for celebrating innovation, entrepreneurship, and disruptive ideas across various sectors. As Jury Chair, Gupta will play a critical role in examining and evaluating the most promising businesses and entrepreneurs under the age of 40 who have demonstrated outstanding vision and contributed to their respective sectors. He provides a plethora of professional expertise and abilities, making him a perfect fit to lead the jury panel.
Nonetheless, Gupta's remarkable journey with Boat, one of the leading consumer electronics brand has been magnificent. Under his leadership, the brand has witnessed remarkable growth, establishing a prominent position in the market while achieving tremendous consumer popularity.
Furthermore, business experts have been enlisted for the jury panel under Gupta's counsel. Nikhil Bhandarkar, Founding Partner, Panthera Peak Capital; Ankit Kedia, Founder, Capital A; Anup Jain, Managing Partner, Orios Venture Partner; and Shashank Randev, Founder VC, 100X are among the jurors.
Gupta will contribute valuable insights to the jury's decision-making procedures, ensuring that the most deserving and game-changing individuals and startups are awarded.
We are optimistic that, under Gupta's leadership, BW Disrupt 40Under40 will achieve greater milestones in recognising the attributes of innovation and entrepreneurship this year.
The event will take place in October 2023 at New Delhi, India.
To know more, register and nominate now at https://bwevents.co.in/bwdisrupt/40under40-2023/
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Motorola doesn’t want to leverage nostalgia but focus on disruptive tech: Shivam Ranjan
In light of Razr series launch, Ranjan, Head of Marketing at Motorola - Asia Pacific, speaks about disrupting markets, changing advertising strategies and working closely with influencers
By Shantanu David | Jul 5, 2023 9:00 AM | 3 min read
Most of us reading this are old enough to remember the palpable excitement generated by the release of flashy new not-yet-smartphones in the early 2000s.
These feature devices came out of the storefronts of various tech companies in myriad shapes, colours, dimensions, and choruses of polyphonic ringtones. A standout moment was definitely the hype in late 2004, when Motorola released the Razr V3, the world’s slimmest flip phone, a device that would go on to sell over 130 million units, making it the bestselling clamshell phone to date.
Cut to today, and, despite that pedigree, Motorola doesn’t really come to mind immediately when one thinks of smartphones. With the launch of the Motorola Razr 40 ultra and Razr 40, the latest additions to its flagship Razr smartphones series, in Delhi earlier this week, and the announcement of Kriti Sanon as the company’s new brand ambassador, Shivam Ranjan, Head of Marketing at Motorola - Asia Pacific, says Motorola is looking to disrupt the market and raise its profile among a new generation of consumers.
“We've not had the sheer weight of voice, or advertising might across multiple channels over the last couple of years, but that's about to change. We're increasing our advertising across retail channels, as well as concentrating on D2C sales through our own websites. And we will be moving from a largely digital advertising strategy to mainstream channels,” says Ranjan, adding that Motorola’s advertising and visibility across multiple consumer touch points are going to go up.
With India becoming the largest consumer market in the world, and slated to soon outpace China as the largest smartphone market in the world, the country is definitely a focus market for Motorola. “It has to be. And as we are looking at doubling volumes over the next three years, we’ll be concentrating on new consumer cohorts, especially Gen Z, which is why our devices are available across multiple price points, from the sub-10K to premium categories,” he says.
Noting that while earlier, both brands and consumers used to concentrate on specs like how many megapixels the camera had or how much the battery mAh was, Ranjan said now the market had evolved. “People are looking at productivity as well as design and features. For instance, our campaign for our Moto G 13 phone centred on design, even though it was in the sub-10k category, as people want phones that look good as well as work well.”
The new Razr series has a global collaboration with Pantone, with the Razr 40 Ultra available in the Pantone Color of the Year 2023, Viva Magenta, exclusive to Motorola devices.
When it comes to the company’s youth strategy, and raising its profile among younger consumers who were not exposed to the brand earlier, Ranjan says the company is not leveraging nostalgia or legacy, but concentrating on what it is doing now as a disruptive technology company.
“We are working closely with influencers, both in tech and lifestyle, and we've now signed on a brand ambassador who Gen Z not only aspire to but is also able to relate to. Kriti Sanon reflects the values of Motorola, as an unconventional and innovative presence in her sphere, just as we aim to be in our market,” he says.
Finally, with video becoming a key medium, Ranjan says we will be seeing Motorola ads across mainstream media, e-commerce platforms, and on TV, CTV, and cinema screens and OOH advertising.
So, Hello Moto!
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
e4m D2C Revolution - Summit & Awards 2023: Second edition on July 19
Industry experts to share insights on ‘Marketing of D2C Brands & Expanding the D2C Universe’
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 5, 2023 8:57 AM | 2 min read
The much-awaited second edition of e4m D2C Revolution: Summit & Awards 2023 will be held on July 19. The conference is aimed to explore the challenges and opportunities for D2C brands and how brands are creating experiences and expanding their distribution through physical and digital channels. The day-long conference is a perfect opportunity for marketers and brand leaders to directly communicate with industry experts, marketers, innovators, and others involved in the D2C ecosystem in India.
With over 120 D2C brands participating in the summit, the conference is set to witness industry leaders and experts from the D2C sphere share insights on a wide range of topics under the theme ‘Marketing of D2C Brands & Expanding the D2C Universe’.
The conference will include a mix of standalone keynotes, fireside chats and panel discussions by great minds in the D2C arena. Apart from astute leaders taking centre stage, the conference will also have many experts decoding the growth and future of D2C brands in India. The power-packed agenda for the D2C Summit includes over 36 speakers who will engage in discussions around the trends in the Indian D2C ecosystem.
The jury meet for the D2C awards will be held on July 7 with as many as 28 esteemed jury members comprising of investors, media channel heads, founders, agency heads, CEOs and marketing mavericks. The awards are a tribute to the best D2C brands built over recent years. The five main categories of the D2C awards are - Marketing, Innovation, Best in Digital Platforms, D2C Gamechanger Awards and Individual Gamechanger Awards, which are further divided into sub-categories.
To ensure you don’t miss out on valuable insights from experts, register here:
https://e4mevents.com/e4m-d2c-revolution-summit-awards-2023/paid-registration#paidregister
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Dabur to up ad spends on back of gross margin expansion
According to Dabur India Chairman Mohit Burman, the company now has 17 brands that are worth above Rs 100 crore
By Sonam Saini | Jul 5, 2023 8:49 AM | 3 min read
Dabur India ended the 2022-23 financial year with a consolidated revenue of Rs 11,529.9 crore, up 6% from Rs 10,888.7 crore in 2021-22. The company's net profit for the full year stood at Rs 1,707.1 crore.
In its annual report, Mohit Burman, Chairman, Dabur India, has highlighted that the company has a portfolio of brands worth Rs 23 billion, and brands with sales greater than Rs 100 crore.
"The year 2022-23 saw 5 brands joining this list. In all, we now have 17 brands that are above Rs 100 crore but lesser than Rs 500 crore in size; 2 brands that are over Rs 500 crore but less than Rs 1,000 crore in size, and another 4 brands that have a turnover of more than Rs 1000 crore."
Burman further said that despite an uncertain macro climate he was confident about the resilience of Dabur’s strategy and business construct. "Our power brands continue to fuel the company’s growth. We see significant opportunities ahead of us and believe that our investments in building a strong supply chain, manufacturing infrastructure and an enduring portfolio will enable us to capture these opportunities. We will continue to make sustained efforts to drive demand for our brands by enhancing our rural footprint, rolling out premium, consumer-centric innovations in urban India and ploughing investments behind our power brands."
FY 2022-23 saw Dabur's advertisement and publicity spends decline by 17.7%. The company spent Rs 640.3 crore as compared to Rs 777.9 crore in the previous financial year.
The company has said the advertisement and publicity expenditure saw a decrease from 7.1% to 5.6%, primarily on account of optimization and a further shift towards cost-effective digital media.
Mohit Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer, Dabur India shared that in FY 2023, the company experienced a material inflation rate of approximately 12%. "To mitigate this impact, we implemented price increases and initiated cost-saving measures. However, despite these efforts, we did observe some contraction in gross margins."
He also said that fortunately, they are now witnessing a reversal in the commodity cycle, resulting in reduced prices for most of its key commodities, with the exception of the F&B basket. This development allows the company to anticipate an expansion in gross margins for the current year.
"This expanded gross margin will be allocated in two primary ways. Firstly, a portion will be allocated towards advertising and promotion (A&P) investments, which have experienced some moderation due to high inflation. Secondly, the remaining portion will contribute to gradual improvement of our operating margin."
He also said that the company was embarking upon a host of cost-saving initiatives to drive efficiencies across functions - namely supply chain, procurement, packaging and indirect overheads.
"These measures coupled with the moderation in inflation, provide a positive outlook for Dabur, allowing us to capture potential cost advantages and enhance our financial performance," the CEO said.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ASICS announces Shraddha Kapoor as its brand ambassador
The actor will be seen endorsing the brand’s footwear and women’s sportswear segment
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 4, 2023 3:09 PM | 2 min read
ASICS, a Japanese sports performance brand, has appointed actor Shraddha Kapoor as the new brand ambassador for ASICS India.
“With this association, ASICS India continues to strengthen its philosophy of Sound Mind, Sound Body and also build a stronger brand prominence among Indian female fitness enthusiasts,” read a press release.
The actor will be seen endorsing the brand’s footwear and women’s sportswear segment.
The association will also see ASICS India strengthen its market presence with a shared vision to promote a balanced and active lifestyle while ensuring style and comfort are not compromised. “Shraddha Kapoor's versatility as an actress perfectly complements ASICS India's core philosophy of nurturing both the mind and body, making her an ideal fit for the brand,” the company stated in the release.
Marking the association, Rajat Khurana, Managing Director, ASICS India and South Asia, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Shraddha Kapoor as the new face of ASICS India. Her captivating performances and unwavering dedication to fitness perfectly align with our brand ethos. With a strong fan base and influential presence, she is the ideal ambassador to inspire and educate people about the importance of nurturing a healthy mind and body. This association will enhance our brand's appeal and expand our reach across the country, fostering a holistic and active lifestyle."
Talking about her association, Shraddha Kapoor commented, "I'm excited to embark on this amazing journey with ASICS India. The growing awareness around the significance of physical and emotional well-being has made it essential for one and all to prioritize their overall health. I firmly believe that a healthy body nurtures a healthy mind, and it has always been my goal to share these values with my fans. Partnering with ASICS India, a brand that aligns perfectly with my beliefs. I look forward to this collaboration and doing some wonderful work with the team.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Duolingo's uplifting film highlights how education opens doors for refugees
The film features its scholars who are part of a first-of-its-kind program as part of its ground-breaking partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 4, 2023 2:38 PM | 2 min read
Duolingo English Test (DET), a modern English proficiency assessment for today’s international students and institutions, released a captivating video-film titled, “Education is a bridge to opportunity” on 20th June, 2023. The film features its scholars who are part of a first-of-its-kind program as part of its ground-breaking partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Through this program, DET aims to enhance pathways to higher education for refugee students, thereby transforming lives and opening up new opportunities.
The film serves as a powerful testament to the perseverance, resilience, and aspirations of refugee students who are pursuing their dreams despite immense challenges. As part of the partnership, DET provides one-on-one guidance and assistance to refugee students throughout the university and financial aid application processes. Recognizing the unique barriers faced by refugee students, the program is designed to help them navigate the complexities of the admissions process, ensuring they have a fair chance at accessing higher education. In total, 20 out of 25 students from the first cohort have earned financial aid and are headed into fully-funded university opportunities.
"At Duolingo we recognize that while talent is equally distributed around the world, opportunities are not. Our mission is to eliminate barriers to education, and no population faces more barriers than refugees. We firmly believe that education should be a fundamental right for every individual, regardless of their circumstances. Our partnership with UNHCR is a testament to our commitment to bridging the gap between education and accessibility for students affected by displacement and disruption," said Emma McLeavey-Weeder, Lead Strategic Engagement Executive at the Duolingo English Test.
For Sana, an Afghan student currently taking refuge in India, “Education is power, freedom, and is the key to opening the golden doors of opportunity.”
The collaboration between DET and UNHCR underscores the pressing need to address the educational challenges faced by refugee populations worldwide. Refugees, arguably the most underserved population in education, encounter significant barriers to accessing quality education due to their unique circumstances. By focusing on this mission, DET aims to eliminate these barriers and create a more equitable future for refugee students. Through innovative initiatives like the partnership with UNHCR, DET continues to make a tangible difference in the lives of students affected by displacement, fostering hope and empowering them to realize their dreams.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube