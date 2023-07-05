Meet the marketing mavericks

In this feature, we highlight ace marketers who were honoured as part of the Pitch Marketing 30 Under 30 list

The exchange4media Group hosted the third edition of Pitch Marketing 30 Under 30 Awards on Wednesday, June 14, in Delhi. The awards recognised and felicitated young marketers and game-changers for their innovative contributions to the industry.





Anushree Ghosh (25)

Brand Manager - Bingo! Mad Angles, ITC Limited ((Foods Business Division)

Anushree Ghosh is a talented marketer, captivating orator, aspiring mythologist and the driving force behind one of the most humorous brands in the FMCG space - Bingo! Mad Angles. With her fiery passion and a PGDM degree from XLRI Jamshedpur, specializing in Marketing, Ghosh is redefining the game as a Brand Manager.

Her expertise lies in FMCG Foods - Salty Snacks, where she orchestrated India's Biggest IP - Bingo! Comedy Adda. The show garnered 37 mn+ TV views and an additional 11 mn+ on Hotstar, solidifying her reputation as a trailblazer. However, her achievements extend beyond the screen! Her award-winning campaigns, like the Mad Angles Holi Filter, have captured the industry's attention.

She understands the finicky and flirtatious nature of the snacking industry, where trials abound, but brand loyalty is hard to come by. Her launch of Street Bites has not only expanded the industry's horizons but has also redefined the snacking experience, beckoning consumers to embark on an unforgettable gastronomic journey.

What sets Anushree apart from the crowd is her innate ability to harness the power of truth in marketing. She revived Bingo! Mad Angles with a remarkable 37% growth and produced Bingo! Comedy Adda Season 2, generating over 50 mn views across digital and mainstream TV platforms. Her inquisitive nature drives her to constantly seek knowledge and seek inspiration from the world around her. She values personal growth and self-reflection, often exploring new avenues for personal development.

Divya Patel (26)

Brand Manager - Mia by Tanishq, Titan Company Limited

Born and raised in Ahmedabad, 26-year-old Divya Patel is a skilled Brand Manager at Titan Company Limited. He is a connoisseur of the Indian consumer psyche, leading the charge for the exquisite jewellery brand, Mia by Tanishq. Passionate about consumer insights, fashion, trends, and innovation, Divya keeps his finger on the pulse of macroeconomics. He believes in using fashion as a means of expression for positive societal change - a true representation of fashion with a purpose!

As a marketing professional, Divya unleashes his creative powers across all platforms. TV, print, digital, PR. With his sharp intuition and meticulous research, he crafts campaigns that resonate with consumers on a profound level. In his words, it's like reading the fashion-forward minds of consumers.

At Titan Company Limited, Divya is one of the leading lights for Mia by Tanishq. He's revolutionizing the brand and empowering women like never before. With his strategic prowess, he's crafting campaigns that make a lasting impact and scream ‘emancipation of women’.

Divya isn't just about work and no play; he is a man of diverse interests. He is an international FIDE-rated chess player and Gujarat State Champion several times between 2002-2013. His love for Bollywood music translates into energetic jamming sessions with his wife during weekends. As an avid traveller and adventure enthusiast, Divya has explored 21 countries and is always up for an exciting adventure.

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)