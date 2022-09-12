Pitch Marketing 30 Under 30 List unveiled: Celebrates new talent & young entrepreneurs

The list of winners is representative of the diversity and domains from across industries

The second edition of Pitch Marketing 30 Under 30, an initiative to pick the most talented individuals aged 30 years and under, from the Indian marketing ecosystem, has just been released. The list of winners features a wide variety of talent that is also representative of the diversity and domains across the industry. Mondelez India saw dual representation on the list in a competitive mix of brands like Google, Amazon, ITC Ltd, Nykaa, boAt, BYJU’s etc.

The list has been released on the back of a challenging year for the industry, and therefore the talent that features are achievers who have really struck a chord in terms of their organisations’ business and been true innovators and game-changers.

Pitch Marketing 30 under 30 is co-powered by Bobble AI, Laqshya Media Group and ABP News.

While a good majority of the list includes talent between the ages of 27 and 30 years, the youngest industry star is 25 years of age. The list also sees representation from various brands and sectors from FMEG, FMCG, IT, Education, Smart Wearables etc. What is also heartening to note is the representation of women – 19 of the achievers on the list are female, which indicates that the industry will see a good number of women leaders emerge in the future.

The Selection Process

Earlier this year, a high-powered jury led by jury Chair Jyoti Deshpande, CEO, Viacom18, discussed a large number of nominations first in a hybrid assessment comprising a virtual assessment, and an on-ground jury meet. The other members who served on the jury were:

Abhinav Iyer, GM- Marketing & Strategy, Muthoot Finance Akshay Tapase, SVP - Digital Marketing, AU Small Finance Bank

Amit Tiwari, Global Head - Marketing Demand Centre, TCS Anupam Katheriya, Associate Vice President - Marketing & Business Development, Emami Group

Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld & exchange4media Hersh Bhandari, Group COO, Republic TV

Himanshu Pandey, COO, Admattic Hiren Shah, Founder, Vertoz

Kedar Apte, CMO, Jio-BP Krishna Menon, COO, TheQ

Madhuri Krishnan, Senior Director - Global Ad Sales, Truecaller Manika Sharma, Head of Marketing, Firefox Bikes

Meghana Dave, Head - Marketing & PR, Lamborghini India Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas India

Nawal Ahuja, Co-founder, exchange4media Pragya Bijalwan, CMO, Crompton

Puneet Jain, CEO - Digital News, Hindustan Times Punit Dharamsi, Sr. Vice President - Marketing & Investor Education, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI)

Ramalingam Subramanian, Head of Marketing, Brand & Comm, CoinDCX Ruchika Malhan Varma, CMO, Future Generali India Insurance

Sapna Desai, Head - Marketing and E-commerce, ManipalCigna Health Insurance Shivam Puri, CEO, Cipla Health

Sunil Mohapatra, Chief Revenue Officer, VerSe Innovation (DailyHunt) Utsav Malhotra, COO, Noise

Varghese Chandy, Vice President, Marketing & Advertising Sales, Malayala Manorama Vineet Sharma, VP- Marketing & New Business Development, AB InBev India

The names on the final Pitch Marketing 30 Under 30 list were chosen on the basis of the body of work done, leadership skills exhibited, testimonials from clients and seniors and other contributions to the industry and society.

Here is the much-awaited final list of Pitch Marketing 30 Under 30 for 2021. Names are in alphabetical order.

