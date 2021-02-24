Impact Top 30 Under 30 & Pitch Marketing 30under30 to identify future industry leaders

While the eighth edition of IMPACT Top 30 Under 30 will identify the best young talent in media and advertising, Pitch Marketing 30under30 will reveal the ace, game-changing young marketers

The exchange4media Group, through its two unique properties the IMPACT Top 30 Under 30 and the newly launched Pitch Marketing 30under30, is set to identify the industry leaders of the future. The IMPACT Top 30 Under 30 list, which is now in its eighth year, has today become the most sought-after platform and an industry reckoner for the best talent and achievers across the Indian media and advertising ecosystem. Many of the names previously featured on this list have gone on to become trailblazers in their fields. While the list predominantly features achievers from the advertising and media agency ecosystem, it has now been widened to encompass diverse talents such as influencers and content creators as well as professionals from across Radio, TV and Digital companies. On the other hand, the inaugural edition of Pitch Marketing 30under30 will be the showcase for young, dynamic marketers who are shaping the fast-changing ecosystem with innovative and creative marketing strategies.

#IMPACTTOP30 – a platform for young stars in media and advertising

The jury meet for the prestigious IMPACT Top 30 Under 30 list will be chaired by Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network.

The esteemed jury features a mix of over 30 industry leaders and stalwarts who will come together this week virtually to deliberate on the names that will find a spot on the property’s eighth edition this year. The eminent jury will judge the entries on the basis of the following criteria:

Body of work, particularly over the past year

Testimonials from clients and reporting managers

Leadership ability

Career trajectory and growth

Recognition on industry forums

Speaking about his expectations from the property, Avinash Pandey, CEO of ABP Network and Jury Chair for IMPACT Top 30 Under 30 said, “IMPACT Top 30 Under 30 is one of the most prestigious events in the industry, so the competition level is always high. This year, as our industry experienced radical changes and disruptions owing to the pandemic – resilience and digital agility have taken centre stage. Therefore, I expect an exhibition of innovation and digital ingenuity from this year’s entries. I’m keen to see the usage of data in the participants’ creative execution, testimonials, and demonstrable results. There is plenty of scope for the participants to get creative this year as the crisis has unfolded numerous opportunities and avenues for growth. Looking forward to seeing what the leaders of tomorrow have to offer us.”

Here’s a look at the esteemed members of the IMPACT Top 30 Under 30 jury this year.

Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network – jury chair

Rohit Sharma, Co-founder & CEO, POKKT

Vandana Chamaria, Head of Business Marketing, Google India

Vaishali Verma, CEO, Initiative India

Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India

Aparna Bhawal, Vice-President, Marketing, HT

Aditya Tandon, Vice President, Hindi Cluster News18 Network

Santosh Padhi, CCO & Founder, Taproot Dentsu

Garima Khandelwal, Chief Creative Officer, Mullen Lintas

Bindu Sethi – Chief Strategy Officer, Wunderman Thompson

Anusha Shetty – Chairman & CEO, Grey

Sonia Huria – Head of Communications, Amazon Prime Video

Neena Dasgupta – CEO & Director, Zirca

Ashwini Deshpande – Co-founder & Director, Elephant Design

Anuj Kumar – Co-founder, Chief Revenue & Operating Officer, Affle

Lavin Punjabi – President & CEO, Affinity

S Yesudas – Co-founder and MD, Y&A Transformation

Jai Lala – COO, Zenith

Tanvi Shukla – News Editor, Mirror Now

Archana Jain – Managing Director, PR Pundit

Pooja Jauhari – CEO, The Glitch

Ajay Gupte – CEO South Asia, Wavemaker

Sameer Seth – Marketing Director, Dolby India

Rajneesh Chaturvedi – Co-founder, ads2OTT

Shripad Kulkarni – Founder, Shripad Kulkarni & associates

Sunil Mohapatra – Chief Revenue Officer, Daily Hunt

Rubeena Singh – CEO, iProspect

Puneet Gupt – COO, Times Internet

Lara Balsara – Executive Director, Madison World

Deepshika Dharmaraj – CEO, Genesis BCW

Sukesh Nayak – Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India

Ashish Chakravarthy – Exec Director & Head of Creative, McCann Worldgroup India

Arun Iyer, Co-founder, Spring Marketing Capital

PITCH MARKETING 30UNDER30: CELEBRATING YOUNG, GAME-CHANGING MARKETERS

To determine the names that will be featured on the inaugural Pitch Marketing 30under30 list, an august jury chaired by Sameer Satpathy, CEO, Personal Care Products, ITC Ltd, will meet and deliberate online in the property’s first jury meet scheduled early in March. The jury will choose young marketing stars who have contributed to the success of the company, displayed innovative marketing prowess that has impacted the company’s business positively and with true leadership potential. Broadly, the entries will be evaluated across parameters such as vision, innovation, impact, influence, commitment to industry and society and leadership potential. They also need to be team players and should exhibit their propensity to become the future of Indian marketing. The entries will also be reviewed under broader categories such as consumer packaged goods, FMCG, consumer durables, automobile, retail, travel, tourism, banking and financial services, education, real estate, technology, business-to-business, music and entertainment. The inaugural list will be finalised by a jury that consists of established marketers across categories and domains. Here’s a look at the high profile jury that will review and deliberate the nominations for Pitch Marketing 30under30.

Jury Chair:

Sameer Satpathy, CEO, Personal Care Products, ITC Ltd

Jury Members:

Amit Tiwari, Vice President, Marketing, Havells Asha Kharga, EVP & Group CMO | Marketing, Axis Bank Anil Viswanathan, Senior Director - Marketing (Chocolates), Insights & Analytics, Mondelez Arvind Saxena, Head - Marketing & Corporate Communications, NEC Deepali Nair, Director Marketing, India & South Asia (CMO), IBM Dola Halder, Brand Head - Doritos, Pepsico Ketan Kulkarni, CMO & Head – Business Development, Blue Dart Nikita Das, Cluster Director of Marketing, Hyatt West Prachi Mohapatra, CMO, Future Group Puneet Das, Senior Vice President Marketing - Beverages, India, TCS Pratyusha Agarwal, Chief Consumer Officer, ZEE Richa Sharma, Director - Brand Marketing, Phone Pe Rashi Goel, Director of Marketing & Consumer Communication, Nestle Rajan Bhalla, Chief Business Officer & Group CMO, HT Media Shubhranshu Singh, Global Head - Marketing, Royal Enfield Sujatha V Kumar, Head of Marketing - India & South Asia, VISA Sachin Chhabra, SGM - Head of Brand Marketing, ACC Cement Trupti Bhandari, Author - Pragmarketism Tarun Jha, Head of Marketing, Skoda Vani Gupta Dandiya, Founder, Cherry Peach Plum

The entries for Pitch Marketing 30under30 will feature performers from top brands and companies across diverse sectors listed below –

Consumer Packaged Goods

Consumer Durables

Automobile

Retail

Travel

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

Education

Real Estate

Business-to-Business

Online/Technology

Through the two distinctive properties – IMPACT Top 30 Under 30 and Pitch Marketing 30under30, the exchange4media Group will shine the spotlight on young industry leaders who will shape and transform the media, marketing and advertising space in India. The names on both lists will be unveiled at a virtual soiree on March 23, 2021.

