Pitch Marketing 30 Under 30 list to be unveiled today

The list will be announced at an on-ground ceremony and will be streamed live on exchange4media’s social handles from 5 pm onwards

The exchange4media Group, through its second edition of the Pitch Marketing 30under30, will reveal the list of the most promising marketing industry stars aged 30 years and under this evening. The list will be unveiled during an on-ground ceremony from 5 pm onwards and will also be streamed live on the various social handles of exchange4media. Pitch Marketing 30 under 30 is Co-powered by Bobble AI, Laqshya Media Group & ABP News. The event will be attended by an audience which includes the award winners, industry leaders and members of the jury.

The list will showcase young, dynamic marketers who are shaping the fast-changing ecosystem with innovative and creative marketing strategies.

Before the Top 30 marketers are celebrated, the audience will also witness an insightful panel discussion on the topic ‘How Gadget Brands Build Salience Among Digital-Savvy Shoppers’.

The panel will be moderated by Nitin Mathur, Co-Founder & COO, 91mobiles and the panellists will be:

Nipun Marya, Chief Executive Officer, iQOO India

Sanjay Chitkara, Senior Vice President, LG Electronics

Anuj Siddharth, Deputy Director- Marketing & Communication, MediaTek India

Shivani Chopra, Marketing Head- India PC, HP



To witness the proceedings of the evening, you can head over to exchange4media social handles from 5 pm today to catch the action and join in on the conversations using the hashtag #Pitch30under30.

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)