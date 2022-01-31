Fastrack onboards Rohit Saraf for its first smartwatch Reflex VOX’s campaign

Fastrack announces the launch of its first-ever smartwatch Reflex VOX with a digital campaign, including multiple touchpoints to engage with its audiences. The brand in its latest campaign has onboarded Rohit Saraf as the ambassador for unveiling Reflex VOX. The actor will be featured in key digital campaigns to promote the Fash-Tech category under Fastrack.

This association with Rohit Saraf is in line with the brand’s aim to build resonance with the GenZ through communication as well as their product offerings. Targeted towards the youngsters today who are on a constant lookout for fashionable yet functional accessories Fastrack launched the two new variants of Earbuds in the first week of January and have now ventured in to the category of smartwatch with Reflex VOX.

The first Fastrack smartwatch features a rectangular 1.69” HD screen and has unique features like built-in Alexa, up to 10 days of battery life, 100+ watch faces and multi-sports mode.

Fastrack’s Marketing Head Ajay Maurya said, “Fastrack has always established a great synergy between communication and innovation that enables us to lead the conversation regarding youth fashion and tech trends. With Fastrack Reflex VOX as we introduce a new category that caters to our audiences and gives us the right opportunity to collaborate with a personality that resonates with the spirit of our audiences. This association with Rohit has been a fun one and we are highly excited to introduce you all to him as the new face of Fastrack for its fash-tech portfolio. Rohit represents the generation of youth with unbridled spirit and enthusiasm and that is what the brand Fastrack represent.”

Saraf also recently took to Instagram to give a sneak peek into his fans of the newly launched Reflex VOX. Talking about his association with Fastrack India’s leading youth fashion brand, Saraf shares, “It’s such a pleasure to be associated with a brand as lit and cool as Fastrack. I'm elated to be the one to introduce their first smart watch and experience this amazing amalgamation of fashion and technology. As an accessory, a smartwatch is my first go-to option. With Fastrack Reflex VOX, I now have a smartwatch with not only the best features but also colour variants that let me style it in so many ways. So excited for everyone to get their hands on Vox.”

