Fastrack onboards Sanya Malhotra as brand ambassador

Fastrack has announced actor Sanya Malhotra as its new brand ambassador with the launch of a new campaign for Fastrack Reflex Play+. The campaign #DoMoreWithYourHands is conceptualised by Lowe Lintas Bangalore and features vivacious Sanya Malhotra along with Gen Z heartthrob Rohit Saraf, who has been associated with the brand.

The new campaign features the recently released films where the duo is seen having a fun, flirty conversation seamlessly through their new Fastrack Reflex Play+ smartwatch bringing alive the proposition that the watch lets you live your life hands-free with its BT calling features and “Do More With Your Hands.”

“Fastrack’s decision to on board Sanya Malhotra as a brand ambassador for their watches category is keeping in mind their core target audience of the youth. With this association the brand aims to amplify fun and edgy narratives with the actor, who personifies these qualities. Sanya Malhotra is known for her radiant, fun and spontaneous personality that resonates with the brand and the youth,” the company said.

Commenting on the decision to associate with Sanya Malhotra, Ajay Maurya, Marketing Head, Fastrack said, “We are thrilled to have Sanya Malhotra on board for our brand’s new campaign. Sanya has never failed to make her vibrant presence known among the audience and her strong and fun cinematic depictions of her characters always strike a chord. Fastrack is a brand that represents the youth and their evolving styles. We are confident that Sanya would increase our brand’s resonance with our audiences and we are looking to make some iconic pieces of communication with her.”

Speaking of her association, Sanya Malhotra said, “I am super excited about this partnership with Fastrack, it's an iconic brand that I’ve loved for a long time, looking forward to creating some fun stuff! Fastrack has always led conversations around youth culture and I’m stoked to be a part of it.’’

Shayondeep Pal, Regional Creative Head, Lowe Lintas Bangalore commented, “Fastrack has always stood for being youthful and quirky. Youngsters these days multitask, this film understands this Gen Z personality trait really well and seamlessly ties this in with the messaging, Do more with your hands. There couldn't be a better brand ambassador than Sanya Malhotra to convey the brand messaging forward!”

