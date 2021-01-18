Empathetic leadership will be a good change that the pandemic will bring in: Mark Read

At the 20th edition of exchange4media group’s flagship event Conclave, Mark Read, CEO, WPP, took to the virtual stage to deliberate on whether it is time for ad agencies to reboot. Read was the Keynote Speaker this year. In a fireside chat with exchange4media Co-founder Nawal Ahuja, Read uncovered issues facing the ad industry today, how it needs to change as the pandemic alters the shape of the world, and more.

Read shared some of his Covid-led learnings. “The pandemic has demonstrated the importance of our industry and what is the importance of getting the message right,” he said. On how the pandemic helped him grow on a personal level, he said, “One thing I have learnt during the pandemic is the importance of communication and how we can all be there for each other, be it at work or personally. Empathetic leadership will be a good change that the pandemic will bring in.”

Addressing pieces of the puzzle like digital and social media, Read remarked, “We definitely need to provide accountability in digital media.” Furthermore, given the immense scrutiny that brands are subjected to owing to social media, Read advised, “Brands have to make a decision whether they want to be on social media or not.”

Read also spoke of the India scheme of things for WPP and addressed the importance of businesses embracing sustainability and widening their focus beyond profit. He added that WPP has always had sustainability on their priority list. “We look at it as a way of doing better business. Companies/business leaders will realise the importance of sustainability even more in the post-Covid world,” he said.

