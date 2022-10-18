Edureka urges students to be 'tech-ready to stay job-ready' in new campaign

Edureka Learning Center, a part of Veranda Learning Solutions Limited (“Veranda”), a public listed Education company (BSE: 543514, NSE: VERANDA), unveiled its campaign “Tech Ready, Job Ready” to bridge the job demand versus skill deficit gap in the IT industry.

The 360-degree ‘Tech Ready, Job Ready” campaign spotlights how students can be job-ready if they have undergone high-quality training for acquiring in-demand tech skills. The first leg of the campaign is a TVC.

that is being aired across TV channels and Digital media targeting Tamil Nadu. The TVC showcases that on an average a HR professional at an IT firm interviews over 1,000 candidates in a month and Edureka Learning Center ensures that the current and future tech professionals will acquire the right skills to “Make sure they can’t unsee you!”

Developed by OPN Advertising, Chennai, the TVC has been directed by Ashwath Ram. The scriptwriter is Chockalingam S. The second leg of the ‘Tech Ready, Job Ready” campaign will run on OOH, radio and print as well in the coming weeks. The campaign will also be rolled out in 6 more languages such as Hindi, Kannada, Bengali etc. from November 2022.

Edureka Learning Centers, across 117 locations in the country offer the hottest in-demand tech skills courses such as Full Stack Web Development, Mobile App Development, AI & Machine Learning, Data Sciences, Cloud & DevOps, and Cybersecurity, that are taught by tech experts through a hybrid model of learning.

Speaking about the campaign, Himanshu Dandotiya, Business Head of Edureka Learning Center, said, “At Edureka Learning Center, we work with a vision to mould our students to suit the best roles in the IT sector. The IT job market is rapidly evolving with the onslaught of new-age tech every 6 months or 1 year. India’s millennials comprise over 34% of the population. Our focus is to provide the maximum support to them in landing the right technical career with quality skills. This campaign that we have launched today is also to firmly empathise further with them that we will be a support to them in their journey towards their career goals, where we do not just stop with training but make them job ready.”

Quote from OPN advertising & Film Director: “More than ever, students recognize the need for an education partner that helps them not just with the right skills but makes them employable. With the “HR can’t unsee you” campaign, we have used moments that every student and hiring manager would resonate with, and yet brought in a quirky visual device in the storytelling to showcase the advantage an ELC (Edureka Learning Center) student has, making him stand apart from the crowd.” Said Chocka, Founder & Creative Director, OPN Advertising

“This is a disruptive visual space which builds curiosity to register what the brand stands for and that’s been narrated via the rap song which becomes the connect between the viewer and the narrative.” Said Ashwath Ram, Director and founder of Ashwath Ram films

