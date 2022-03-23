MPL rolls out 360-degree campaign ahead of Great Indian Gaming League

With a total value of Rs 2000 crore, the GIGL will see over 7 million players and 3.5 million winners over the two-month tournament period, i.e, from March 24th to May 29th, 2022

Mobile Premier League (MPL), a mobile esports and skill gaming platform, announced a 360-degree campaign ahead of the start of the Great Indian Gaming League (GIGL), which begins March 24th, 2022. This is the country’s largest multi-sport online mobile gaming tournament with a total value of Rs 2000 crore.

As part of this campaign, MPL will release a series of films on mediums like TV and digital along with print ads, across different cities in the country. The films feature a human brain as the protagonist, with the central idea that anyone with a brain or ‘Akal’ (intellect) can create a fantasy team on MPL and win big with their knowledge of Cricket.

GIGL will see 7 million players across different categories of digital skill games such as fantasy cricket, casual games, and esports, clocking more than 150 lakh hours of gameplay over the two-month tournament period which ends on May 29th, 2022. GIGL will also feature new and interesting formats that will allow team play.

GIGL is expected to see 3.5 million winners across multiple games. MPL, which has 70 games across a wide variety of categories, could potentially create thousands of winners between Rs 1 lakh and 1 crore prize range during this league.

Commenting on the launch, Namratha Swamy, Country Head - India, Mobile Premier League (MPL), said, "As the largest multi-game mobile gaming tournament, GIGL will provide access to mobile esports to a vast and diverse group of gamers across the country in line with our vision to democratize esports. We are confident that the tournament will see millions of players participating from across the country. Our league is poised to create the largest number of winners for the first time in a mobile gaming tournament in India. We are also hopeful that this tournament will encourage many first-time gamers to take part in esports competitions.”

MPL uses best-in-class tools that enable seamless native esports experience for all users. Sophisticated ML models help the platform identify user skill level and match similar skill users for competition, providing for a fair chance of winning the game. Fraud checks and encryption of gameplay data also ensure that every game is played with fairness as the top priority.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)