Carysil is #TheHeartOfMyHome, says Vaani Kapoor in its latest campaign

Carysil & Vaani Kapoor come together to introduce the all new built-in kitchen appliances collection in a 360-degree campaign #TheHeartOfMyHome. This campaign unveils a new range of built-in appliances that showcases the cutting edge innovation and design that Carysil has always pioneered. Part of the Acrysil Group, Carysil, as a brand has always been a frontrunner in the kitchen space, with over put some info here.

The latest range of kitchen includes cutting edge intuitive design and aesthetic making the consumer experience superlative. The kitchen comes flush with features such as the Built-in Refrigerator, Built-in Oven, Built-in Microwave, Built-in Dishwasher, Built-in Wine Chiller, Built-in Island Chimney, Full Brass Burner Hobs and fully loaded waltz series workstation sinks.

Chirag Parekh, Chairman and Managing Director at Acrysil Limited, “After observing the increasing demand in the Indian market for beautiful and intelligent homes, we felt it was the right time to bring in the much required futuristic experience lens we use to deliver on a cutting edge solution that made the kitchens the heart of the home. Creating built-in appliances for a holistic kitchen experience will give our customers a chance to not only up the ante functionally but also create a space for engagement beyond function to deliver memorable experiences in the kitchen space. The campaign with Vaani Kapoor is all about that and making every kitchen space #TheHeartOfMyHome. We, as a brand, are always introducing products that meet modern demands and also dictate the trend curve of the future. Combining our strength of technology, materials and design we believe this launch is definitely the kitchen of the future for any Indian home.”

The Indian modular kitchen market is projected to grow at a double-digit CAGR through FY2027 while the kitchen Appliances market is expected to exceed USD 6 Billion by 2027. Unlike freestanding appliances, built-in appliances are both physically and visually integrated into the cabinetry around them. In 2019, the global Built-in Kitchen Appliances market was worth USD 6781.3 million. The market is expected to reach USD 10310 million by the end of 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1 percent between 2021 and 2026.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)