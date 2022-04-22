COLORS rolls out 360 degree marketing campaign for its new show 'Dance Deewane Juniors'

As the world is going digital, brands across domains are taking cognitive and innovative steps to build their campaigns and revolutionise the marketing space. Taking a pioneering step in this direction, Hindi General Entertainment channel COLORS has developed a specially curated immersive, multichannel, and multiplatform digital and marketing campaign for its new kids’ dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. The show will premiere on 23rd April 2022 at 9 pm and feature Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Marzi Pestonji as judges while Karan Kundrra will be the host. After the immense success of the Dance Deewane franchise, the show will now open its doors to young dancing stars from across the country aged between 4-14 years.

Reinstating the show’s promise of Deewangi More, Dance Hardcore, the channel has taken various steps to extend the deewangi for dance to its viewers and conduct activities in various markets backed by high-end technology. COLORS aims to optimise the show’s reach by allowing viewers to interact with the judges and host through augmented reality, virtual integrations, and on-ground activations ahead of the launch. Further strengthening its digital realm, the channel has become the first general entertainment channel to enter the metaverse for the show’s promotions.

Speaking about the campaign, Sapangeet Rajwant, Head of Marketing and Digital, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom 18 said, “The marketing space has seen a dynamic and unprecedented shift in the recent past with ‘digital- first’ becoming the new mantra. The advancement in technology has enabled brands to connect and communicate with our viewers across the country in real-time thus enhancing their reach manifolds. At COLORS, we have always been at the forefront of innovating and tapping into newer avenues to put across our message and with Dance Deewane Juniors, we intended to design to build an immersive ecosystem in both online and offline mediums. Along with several other innovations, we have for the first time set foot in the metaverse arena by creating various virtual and experience-led touchpoints. We have mounted our campaign to bring alive the joy and excitement amongst the audience.”

Metaverse- Dance Deewane Juniors is the first non-fiction show in India to have its metaverse. By clicking on the link https://ddj.v-verse.space/ the audience can take a virtual tour by entering the grand Metaverse Pathway. Before entering the metaverse, users can choose their avatar and indulge and experience various activities whilst in the chosen avatar. They can also experience the magnitude of the stage in a virtual format and participate in various activities like a photo booth, game zone, dance masterclass and watch shows’ behind-the-scenes within the metaverse.

AR Dance With Nora Challenge - The viewers across the key markets got an opportunity to shake a leg with judge Nora Fatehi through augmented reality. Nora was seen teaching dance moves of her popular tracks including the DDJ title track to the participants, followed by a Dance battle between her and the participants. The participants also received short videos of the activity to share and promote on social media. In some markets, the viewers also got a sweet surprise with host Karan Kundrra interacting live virtually with the participants.

On-ground - #KidsTakeOver- In keeping with the theme of the show, various kids took to the streets of Mumbai and showcased their deewangi for dance. Unsuspecting passers-by at Carter Road were enthralled to see a dance flash mob of kids who set the promenade on fire with their hardcore dancing skills on Dance Deewane Juniors’ title track. This mob of kids then moved to Infinity Malad for another eye-catching performance. They were also spotted at various radio stations showcasing their passion for dance. The activity will be amplified on various platforms.

#NachoHardcoreChallenge for COLORS Golden Petal Club members- COLORS also gave a platform to the kids of the COLORS Golden Petal Club (CGPC) members in select cities to showcase their Deewangi for Dance and win prizes. A fun-filled evening with a dance competition for kids and engagement games for their parents were hosted in Kanpur, Lucknow, Agra, Varanasi and Dehradun. Host Karan Kundrra also visited one of these markets to add to the excitement.

Digital and influencer outreach- Top Influencer Sonali Bhadauria, Melvin Louis, Aakriti Sharma, Vedika Agarwal joined the judges Nora Fatehi, Marzi Pestonji and host Karan Kundra to dance to the hook step of Dance Deewane Juniors. A digital paid plan has been implemented on Facebook and Hotstar with placing spots in IPL matches along with mid-rolls on Jio, YouTube and Voot. Apart from this, interesting content around the show will be posted on COLORS social media using baby filter, urban dictionary, comic style and reels.

Traditional mediums- A robust promotional outreach has also been planned across platforms like TV, print, outdoor, radio, digital and social media.

Brace yourselves for an exhilarating ride of entertainment with ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ beginning from 23rd April every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm, only on COLORS!

