TVS Eurogrip Tyres fortifies CSK Partnership with 360-degree campaign

TVS Eurogrip, a 2 & 3-wheeler tyre brand has embarked on a comprehensive and multi-faceted brand campaign to leverage their partnership with IPL Franchise Chennai Super Kings.

Apart from the set of three interesting and humourous advertising films that continue to be on air on TV and digital in IPL, the brand has launched a slew of surround initiatives, leveraging digital and social media that will help build on the main brand campaign. This is in line with the brand’s ambition of building a youthful, vibrant brand that resonates with millennial and Gen Z Indian riders.

AI-empowered Personalized Ads for Channel Partners:

TVS Eurogrip has used AI based tools to develop personalised ads for all the brand’s retailer and influencer (mechanic) partners. This is a goodwill gesture from the brand’s side and the idea is to use CSK’s star players not just for the brand’s advertisements but to extend the same to advertise for affiliated retail counters and mechanics. These customized/personalised ads feature an array of star players from the CSK team including Ravindra Jadeja, Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, N Jagadeesan and Shivam Dube. The players are seen endorsing retail and mechanic outlets of TVS Eurogrip and invite customers to visit the outlets for all their tyre needs. The ads will be made available in English, Hindi and Tamil with mapping of languages to states and specific cities.

The brand targets to make these ads for over 30000 partners.

Rap Challenge with celebrities

To celebrate the joy of riding, TVS Eurogrip has conceptualized and announced the ‘Rider Rap Challenge’, a contemporary musical form extremely relatable for Gen Z and millennials.

The national-level Rap Challenge features participation of celebrity rappers like Arivu of ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ fame and Hip-Hop artist, Enkore, who gained popularity with his album ‘Bombay Soul’.

Producing the upbeat track are popular musicians, Hashbass and Ankur Tewari, well known in the India rap circuit. The rap video also features star players from CSK shaking a leg and inviting people to participate along with Rap influencers.

Renewed digital experience

The newly launched website of TVS Eurogrip is created to cater to varied user needs at every stage of the consumer decision journey. The fresh digital experience serves as a one stop solution for all two-wheeler tyre requirements. As the bike tyre specialist, TVS Eurogrip has built a recommendation engine as part of the website that suggests the right kind of tyre based on user requirements and preferences.

The website caters to all kinds of user journeys – be it for researching online and buying offline to knowing when it is the right time to change tyres or to buy tyres online.

Some of the salient features include a n E-Commerce store where one can buy a tyre in less than 5 minutes, an online extended warranty registration module, a comprehensive search facility to get the best recommendations of tyres and a product comparator and 360-degree view of tyres.

The brand is trying innovative ways of engaging with its target audience through all these initiatives.

Apart from the above, there are a slew of trade and mechanic activations on ground. This will help strengthen TVS Eurogrip’s positioning as The Bike Tyre Specialist and help build engagement with all stakeholders.

