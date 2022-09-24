NoBroker's new film tells homeowners how they can 'rent easy'

Furthering its mission to enable seamless online property rental transactions, NoBroker, India’s first proptech unicorn, has launched a latest 360-degree integrated campaign #RentEasyWithNoBroker to highlight the ease of renting out property on its platform. Activated across TV, digital, radio, and OOH, the campaign showcases how NoBroker’s Relationship Managers help homeowners in finding the most suitable and verified tenants in a convenient and hassle-free manner.

The launch of their latest campaign comes at a time when people are migrating back to their work cities after a prolonged work from home. The rental market is booming and the landlords are overwhelmed with managing and organizing multiple calls and visits from prospective tenants. The NoBroker relationship managers help shortlist the right tenants and manage the entire process right from tenant calls to completing the rental agreement. With the campaign, NoBroker aims to inform homeowners how they can rent out their property with minimal effort, supported by an able team of professionals to manage everything from contacting and vetting prospective tenants to finalizing the rental agreement.

Speaking on the campaign, Mr. Saurabh Garg, Cofounder & Chief Business Officer of NoBroker said, “With the demand for rental properties on the rise in recent months, we felt the time was right to highlight how NoBroker makes property rental and management seamless for landlords through their relationship managers. A lot of landlords face difficulty in finding the right tenant for their property. The campaign aims to highlight the ease of finding the right tenant through NoBroker’s relationship managers. The relationship managers at NoBroker do all the work for them right from filtering the most suitable tenants to legal verification and rental agreement.”

Conceptualized and executed in-house by NoBroker.com, the #RentEasyWithNoBroker campaign is NoBroker's biggest integrated marketing campaign to date. The campaign is live and the unicorn startup will be spending over INR 70 crores overall.

