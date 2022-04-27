EdTech start-up Safalta onboards Virendra Sehwag as goodwill ambassador

In a bid to promote its messaging of providing accessible education and bridging the employability gap, Safalta- an edtech platform has joined hands with Indian cricketing legend, Virendra Sehwag. Coming on board as Safalta’s goodwill ambassador, Sehwag has expressed his trust in the platform’s teaching quality and its mission to provide affordable education to the Indian masses.

In a short video clip, the stalwart is seen promoting Safalta’s skill programmes by saying, “Ab Safalta dilayega apko apki pehli naukari, der na kare jaldi join kare Safalta ke skill programmes.” India’s former opening batsman who is known for his aggressive batting style has transformed himself into an education entrepreneur through his chain of schools and is often seen driving the conversation for affordable and accessible education.

Catering to semi-urban and rural India, Safalta is a bridgital brand that synergises digital innovation with socio-economic sensitivities and helps its students leap over the hurdles of Accessibility, Affordability and Accountability by offering “destiny-changing education”.

Commenting on this development, Himanshu Gautam, CEO and Co-Founder of Safalta said, “Our efforts are directed towards providing affordable & high-quality education to kids from Semi-urban & rural backgrounds as there is a vast untapped bank of resources and skills that is waiting to be utilised. We have met some incredible talents and we cater to a vast age group through our various verticals. Our core is exam-preparation where we prepare students for different Competitive Government exams like NDA, Banking, Teaching etc.

We help students find new avenues by our Safalta Skills vertical where we bridge the gap between employability and unemployment through our courses which are job-ready and tailor made for industry needs. Our endeavour is to help students get their first white-collar job.

We’re here for the youngsters of semi urban and rural India, who want to fight their fate line, by seeking education and employment that helps them achieve their ambitions. They lack confidence and direction hence Safalta is here to take their side. We’re innovating Edtech so that it reaches everyone.”

Virendra Sehwag also spoke about the edtech start-up and said, “Being an educator, I can understand the significance of quality teachers and the need to provide accessible education to the masses. I must appreciate the commitment of Safalta and their team that have not compromised on the quality and have provided courses at unbeatably affordable prices. Kudos to team Safalta for their commitment and drive and their courses that make students job-ready and successful.”

