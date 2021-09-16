e4m’s Influencer Marketing Conference: Building brands through the power of influence

The conference will showcase a stellar line-up of industry experts who will discuss the landscape of influencer marketing in India

2020 was a year of learning and unlearning for all of us. During this time, the internet became a lifeline for the progress of both, businesses and individuals, and it continues to remain so.

E4m’s inaugural edition of The Influencer Marketing Conference is all set to take place on September 17 from 2:00 PM onwards. The theme for the conference is "Building Brands through the Power of Influence". Engaging and informative conversations at the conference, would revolve around how Influencer Marketing has disrupted the digital ecosystem. Our esteemed panellists will also share their astute opinions on how brands are using the power of real people to influence consumers which has, in turn, led them to believe in their brands and to make purchases.

The conference will showcase a stellar line-up of industry experts who will come together to discuss the landscape of influencer marketing in India. The event aims at giving attendees an overview of the influencer marketing industry in India and the power of influencer marketing in today’s world.

The conference will kick-start with the unveiling of the Influencer Marketing Report in partnership with GroupM Influencer Marketing Agency- INCA. Prasanth Kumar, CEO- South Asi, GroupM and Kunal Sawant, Senior Director, INCA will touch upon the changes in the influencer ecosystem, the challenges in influencer marketing, guidelines on effective influencer marketing and future trends.

The next in line is a power-packed keynote session by Dafydd Rhys Woodward, Global Managing Director, INCA who will cover the crucial aspects of Next Generation Influencer and Content Marketing. Woodward will share insights on The Convergence of Content Creation, Addressable Distribution, and Creator Commerce.

Our second informative keynote session will be addressed by Rajesh Ramakrishnan, Managing Director, Perfetti Van Melle India Pvt Ltd who will share his thought-provoking suggestions on the topic “Building Brands through the Power of Influence.”

Next in line is a panel discussion between our esteemed speakers Nishant Kashikar, Country Manager (India & Gulf), Tourism Australia; Anuja Mishra, Vice President & Head of Marketing- (Personal Care & Hygiene), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd; Manasi Narasimhan, Vice President and Head Marketing & Communications, South Asia, Mastercard; Gurpreet Singh, Co-Founder, One Digital Entertainment and Sebastien Caurdron, Global Lead - INCAtech, INCA. They will share their significant views on Measuring the Influence and Optimising Influencer Marketing ROI with Data & Analytics. The session will be chaired by M A Parthasarthy, CEO, Mindshare.

Our next session will be a Fireside Chat where the speakers will discuss how the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers will impact the brands relying on the online stars for their advertising needs. The speakers include Manisha Kapoor, Secretary General, The Advertising Standard Council of India (ASCI); Lakshmi Balasubramanian, Co-Founder, Greenroom; Sagar Pushp, CEO & Co-Founder, Clan Connect; Viraj Sheth, Co-Founder & CEO, Monk Entertainment; Shahir Muneer, Founder & Director, Divo; Vikram Kari, Senior Director-Product Head, INCA. The session will be moderated by Naziya Rahman, Editor, Exchange4media.

Following the Fireside Chat will be another highly engaging panel discussion between Sanjay Mehta, Joint CEO, Mirum India; Nikunj Lotia (Beyounick)- Content Creator, Influencer; Dhruv Chitgopekar, Co-Founder and CEO, BigBang.Social / Co-Founder, Collective Artists Network; Sejal Kumar, Fashion & Lifestyle Influencer; Saransh Goila, Chef, Influencer; and Arthur Altounian, Sr. Client Development Director APAC, INCA. The session will be chaired by Ajay Gupte, CEO, Wavemaker.

With Influencer Marketing being the future, our valedictory address will be a fireside chat with Mathew Chandy, Managing Director, Duroflex Pvt Ltd who will shed a light on how Duroflex has built its product line through the power of Influencers.

