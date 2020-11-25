e4m Screenage 2020: ‘Marketing is not just about being present but also winning trust’

At the 3rd edition of e4m Screenage Mobile Marketing Virtual Conference, an esteemed panel of prominent mobile marketing and digital marketing experts shared their views on the topic - ‘Driving Deep User Engagement Within Your App’.

On the panel were Aishvarya Murali, Head Marketing, Ola; Sunil Suresh, CMO, MakeMyTrip; Pratik Mukherjee Director Marketing, Urban Company; and Navin Madhavan, VP & GM of Growth Platforms, InMobi. The panel discussed the process of incentivizing users to take certain actions that result in deeper user engagement.

Starting off the discussion, Suresh shared that looking at macro-level metrics can be misleading. He said, “When we look at user engagement, retention, etc, there are a few micro level metrics that we look at like repeat rate, monthly visits per user and so on. But what we figured is that looking at it at a macro level can be very misleading. Therefore, I think the metrics that the team typically works on are metrics that are very segmented. So you know we operate on a base sort of customer segment level, and we have different metrics that we look at depending on the segment characteristic. As we think about users and what we found is highly engaged users do tend to transact a lot more. Typically, as much as 30 to 50% more. So we do look at both of these metrics. So one is to look at what is the frequency of transaction, but equally what is the frequency of visits.”

Speaking about user engagement and the metrics behind it, Mukherjee shared, “Obviously there are standard metrics like repeat rate and a lot of time at our end goes in doing a detailed dropoff analysis for all the sessions that the users create, we spend a lot of time in understanding the entire funnel as to why a user is dropping off at a cart page, at a scheduler page or at a booking page, and also then engaging with those consumer samples to figure out if there is a common issue or a common pattern at play.”

Elaborating further on the gamut of services offered by Urban Company. He said, “At Urban company, we have a service like salon at home for women, which is a very regular like a 30 to 45 day frequency service on the other extreme end, there is home painting in which people typically would get a retouch done maybe in three or four years. So, we have a gamut of services and it's very important for us to do a good cross activation across categories. And over a period of time, the team tries to establish those baselines that, what's the right second crossover category for a female consumer, who let's say, gets acquired by a salon at home service, should the second service be cleaning at home, should it be spa or should it be something more experiential and so on and so forth. So, it's a very complex combination of science and art.

And I come from the school of thought, where it's not just about plotting the cohorts on a piece of Excel, but also to understand the human beings who sit in those cohorts, and it's a combination of the two, which helps us reactivate people and also sort of manage the entire cross category ecosystem.”

Murali explained how Ola partnered with governments to provide emergency services during the initial phase of lockdown. “I think this was a time when you have to put your head down and actually do the right things. So if you start off right from the beginning when there was absolute lockdown. The first thing that Ola did was partner with all the governments to ensure that emergency services had cabs. So there were still needs to go to hospitals, medical facilities and so on and so forth. So that was the first sort of agility where we pivoted into doing that. So we partnered with almost all of the government's to be the emergency service provider. This worked with both patients as well as doctors, even doctors needed to get to hospitals and back.”

“The other thing is that you realise that we all have the luxury of working from home, but our drivers don't. They really sort of rely on us for their livelihood. So that was when we took the initiative and gave them certain benefits across the board to help out during that two or three months time. And we crowdsourced some of the benefits as well, so we had the ‘Drive the Drivers’ fund because they are the ones who drive us. So that was another initiative where we get drivers back on it, because the minute they want to come back they should be able to come back,” she further added how the brand helped its drivers during the unprecedented situation.

Concluding the session, Madhavan remarked, “It's not just about the app experience it's about building the marketing insight by understanding the users better, understanding the people behind the Excel files and the cohorts better and personalising your communication. Driving programmes that really drive users opt in, is what changes the game for you and it's not about being in the face of the consumer always. Marketing is not just about always being present and getting the recall but just winning their trust and knowing that your brand is available when they want it. I think those are some of the key things that I took away from the session.”