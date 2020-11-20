Day 2 of e4m Screenage Mobile Marketing Virtual Conference today

The second day of the 3rd edition of e4m Screenage Mobile Marketing Virtual Conference will take place today, i.e., 20th of November, 2020, 4pm onwards.

This year’s Screenage conference is based on the theme ‘Mobillion’: Connecting the Next 500 Million. The acceleration of mobile adoption has been upwards and onwards in these past few years and has been further amplified by the Covid lockdown. With this acceleration of mobile adoption, not only is the framework laid to build future-ready marketing assets, but the very definition of marketing and consumer engagement is also experiencing a revolution.



The Screenage Mobile Marketing Virtual Conference aims to break down all the elements that are becoming crucial for a marketer’s everyday decision-making process and implementation. The conference will be attended by top industry leaders, brand custodians, agency heads and thought leaders from the domain.



Day 2 will start with a keynote session by Ravinder Takkar, MD & CEO, Vodafone Idea, who will speak on the topic: ‘Mobillion: Connecting the Next 500 Million’. This will be followed by a speaker session on ‘Why the new Indian consumer is the saviour of the OTT Play’ by Gaurav Gandhi - Thomas Barta Director & Country General Manager, Amazon Prime Video, India.



The panel discussion of the day will focus on ‘How Mobile has Become the Marketer’s Resilient Channel’ in the spotlight. The panellists for this intriguing discussion are Anil Viswanathan- Senior Director - Marketing (Chocolates), Insights & Analytics, Mondelez India, Sujatha V Kumar- Head of Marketing – India & South Asia - Visa, Karthi Marshan- President & Chief Marketing Officer- Kotak Mahindra Group, Siddhant Narayan - Head Of Marketing, OnePlus Pallavi Singh- Director Marketing, BMW India, Manish Kalra - Senior VP & Business Head, AVOD Zee5 and Gulrez Alam - Chief Investment & Strategy Officer, Affle as the Session Chair. The panel will discuss how to make mobile screens the strongest in a marketer’s arsenal.

Following the panel discussion, Screenage Day 2 will witness a speaker session on ‘Why mobile marketers need to be brave’ by Thomas Barta, Author & Former Partner of McKinsey.



The final session for the day will be a fireside chat with admen Niraj Ruparel, Head of Mobile and Emerging Tech, Groupm India and Thomas Barta, Author & Former Partner of McKinsey.

To be part of the Screenage Mobile Marketing Virtual Conference 2020 register here.