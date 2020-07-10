e4m MarTech Fridays: Experts to discuss Post-COVID Digital Marketing today

On the virtual roundtable, MarTech bigwigs will speak about digital marketing solutions to connect with consumers in this new marketing scenario

It's Friday and e4m is back with another virtual session on MarTech. Today's Martech League Fridays will discuss the topic ‘Digital Marketing in a Post COVID World’. The Friday-special series is a virtual forum to connect forward-thinking marketers with technology, tools, and techniques they need to stay ahead in the ever-changing world of digital marketing.

In a post-COVID world, brands will be on the lookout for data on the mobility of their consumers, store visits (online and offline), new touchpoints, hyperlocal messages, and how to customize their messages to engage with their consumers in a meaningful way. Digital marketing solutions like AI and ML will help brands make more informed and ROI driven decisions. Digital has been a key factor in these past few years and data has been paramount. Now, these digitally enabled solutions will be even more relevant as brands will want every ad dollar to be accounted for.

The virtual session will have MarTech thought leaders like Sowmya Iyer, Founder, DViO Digital; Anushree Gosh, Head of Digital- Strategy, and Media, ITC Limited; Archan Banerjee, Head of Digital, Pernod Ricard India; and Sandeep Chaudhary, Co-Founder, ADOHM on the panel. The session chair for this webinar will be Chetan Asher, Co-Founder & CEO, Tonic Worldwide.

