e4m & GroupM Voice Marketing Conference on July 15, 2021

The event brings together technology experts, marketing thought leaders & solution providers to uncover the impact of voice technology on consumer behaviour & marketing campaigns

exchange4media and Group will hold India’s foremost event on Voice Marketing on July 15, 2021.

The event is about how the industry is building smart solutions on voice and its role in the marketing mix. Some of the areas that it will cover include how voice has been used innovatively to target audiences in rural India, the surge in voice searches, the rapid adoption of virtual assistants, and the integration of bots to drive conversational commerce.

“Voice as a solution will change the dynamics in which brands would engage with the consumers.”, a spokesperson for exchange4media said while announcing the event.

To be streamed online, the event brings together technology experts, marketing thought leaders and solution providers to uncover the impact of voice technology on consumer behaviour and the need for marketers to adopt it to make their marketing campaigns more efficient.

There is no fee to attend the event, and registration can be done at: https://lnkd.in/d8gVGGF

Prominent keynotes include Sanja Partalo, EVP, Strategic Development & Partnerships, WPP and Sarah Salter, Head of Innovation, Wavemaker

A presentation specially curated for the event by Niraj Ruparel, Head of Mobile & Emerging Tech, GroupM and Head of Voice Practice, WPP India will share key insights from ‘Decoding the Voicebox’, the GroupM Report brought out recently in association with exchange4media & InMobi

The Marketing Leaders Session on ‘Why Brands Need a Voice Strategy’ will feature Anusha Shetty, Chairperson & Group CEO, Grey Group, India; Ajay Dang, Joint Executive President, Head-Marketing ,UltraTech Cement (Aditya Birla Group); Gaurav Jeet Singh, General Manager Media - South Asia, Unilever; Mohit Beotra, Co-Founder, Air Pollution Action Group; Ravi K. Shharma, Vice President, Revenue, Gaana. It will be hosted by Ajay Gupte, CEO South Asia, Wavemaker.

The Technology Leaders Panel will discuss how voice technology and voice-enabled solutions have evolved in light of ever-increasing number and usage of smartphones, expansion of existing applications, acceleration of voice adoption in AI-powered applications and increase in new voice applications. The panelists will be Anil Nair, CEO, VMLY&R; Dilip RS, Country Manager, Alexa Skills, Voice Service and Mobile, Amazon; Jayesh Ullattil, General Manager India, InMobi; Kumar Rangarajan, Co-founder and Obsessive Dictator, Slang Labs; Neha Barjatya, Marketing Head, Platforms & Devices, Google India; Shankar Jayaraman, SVP, Products, Jio Platforms, and the host will be Tushar Vyas, President, GroupM South Asia.

The speakers for the session on ‘Voice for CSR’ will be Rama Iyer, Director General, WPP India Foundation and Preeti Rao, Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, I.I.T. Bombay.

The day will also include a Fireside Chat between Julia Rast, Global Solutions & Innovation Manager, Xaxis and Stas Tushinskiy, CEO and Co-Founder, Instreamatic

The event is sponsored by Slang Labs, Instreamatic and Gaana.

