e4m Content 40 Under 40 to honour the best in content marketing today

The 2nd edition of e4m Content 40 Under 40 is back to recognize achievers who have significantly made their mark in the continuously progressing content marketing industry. The awards ceremony will start from 6 pm in Mumbai today.

Presented by Viacom 18, with Bobble AI as Co-gold partner, the e4m Content 40 Under 40 invited entries from content heads (brands), content heads (agencies), owners (content marketing agencies), independent content creator, content producers, and people producing/ideating/executing content. The awards will celebrate content marketers across sectors and media spaces under the age of 40.

The grand jury looked into the nominations from content marketing professionals (across agencies, media, and brands) on several criteria, including career history, their creativity / Innovation, new initiatives (Internal and External) taken by them, any other awards and recognitions (both internal and external) that they may have already picked up. Other criteria included their impact and influences, as well as their future growth prospects.

The shortlist was finalized by Jury chaired by Anupriya Acharya, Chief Executive Officer, Publicis Groupe South Asia, which comprised leading agency heads, brand managers and senior executive leadership, and top creative professionals. Please find the full list of jury members below:

