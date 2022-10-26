Dove and TRESemmé among dry shampoo brands recalled in US over cancer-causing ingredient

Unilever Plc has recalled 19 popular dry shampoo brands such as Dove, Tresemme, Nexxus, Suave and Tigi in the United States after a cancer-causing ingredient benzene was found in them. The batch of the recalled products was manufactured prior to October 2021, according to media reports.



However, there have been no reported cases of adverse effects caused by these products, to date. The FMCG major has reportedly recalled the products as a precaution after its own investigation found that they were tainted with benzene. Following the finding, retailers in the US have been directed to remove the products from their shelves.



Dry shampoos are aerosol products that are sprayed into the hair roots to absorb excess oil. They are marketed as a quick-fix solution and as a substitute for regular soap-based shampoos, which require water.



Previously, P&G had recalled its Pantene and Herbal Essences dry shampoo brands in December 2021 due to benzene contamination.



What is benzene?



Benzene is a common chemical used in the United States and ranks in the top 20 chemicals as per production volume. It is used in the manufacture of chemicals used to make plastics, resins, synthetic fibres, dyes, detergents, drugs and pesticides. Exposure to benzene can raise risk of blood disorders and leukaemia.

