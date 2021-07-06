Dentsu India launches Indeed Smart City

Dentsu has announced the launch of ‘Indeed Smart City’ in India under its CSR advisory & implementation arm, Indeed. The aim of this initiative is in line with India’s aspirations for economic modernisation, which are fundamentally linked to the country’s Smart City Mission.

The Smart City will deliver solutions across domains such as Smart Infrastructure under the ABD (Area Based Development) initiative of the Smart City mission as well as smart healthcare, safety, citizen engagement, education and smart energy solutions. Additionally, Indeed Smart City will also focus on ICT (Information & Communications Technology) from ICCC (Integrated Command and Control Centres) to safety and surveillance, Video Analytics, CCP (City Collaboration Platforms), Smart Poles, city wi-fi solutions and more.

Ajay Singh, a Smart City specialist, has been appointed as Vice President to spearhead the Indeed Smart City initiative. He is armed with more than 17 years of experience in working with Government, Public Sector, Manufacturing, Utilities – Power & Water, Smart city domains for clients in India, USA, UK, Europe, APAC & Middle East (especially countries like Saudi Arabia, Dubai & Abu Dhabi). Ajay brings with him strong expertise in large scale digital transformation projects as an Enterprise/Solution Architect in Power- Generation, Transmission and Distribution Utility, which also includes Water distribution, Oil and Gas (Upstream & Downstream), Manufacturing, Healthcare and Smart cities (Command & Control, Safe City, IoT, Critical Infrastructure Protection and e-Governance projects). Additionally, it also comprises large ERP ( Enterprise Resource Planning) Automation across different domains, covering the organisations’ frontend and backend functions.

Prior to this, Ajay has served different companies such as Reliance Energy, HCL technologies, L&T Infotech, Fluentgrid, Deloitte, PWC and IQVIA.

Speaking on his new role, Ajay said, "I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead Indeed Smart City by dentsu India- a network with industry-leading OOH technology, creative thinking team, and unique innovation architecture with its strong commitment to the community. The strength of media is important when it comes to communication points in cities so that they can be used to inspire people and change things for the better, thereby, making the urban environment more cheerful. With this ambition, we aim to have a growth-oriented innovative mindset, constant investments in our team, and onboard new emerging technology partners. I am truly excited to lead this innovative group. As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, I am confident that Indeed Smart City will grow to become the trusted smart solutions technology partner for our customers across the globe and help give the cities a more sustainable & resilient future –‘Re-invent to stay relevant’.”

Commenting on Ajay’s appointment, Haresh Nayak, COO, dentsu international, Media Brands said, “Our cities are undergoing dramatic change as a result of new technologies and modern infrastructure projects. Indeed Smart City will harness the power of technology and smart solutions via its associates and partners to bring meaningful marketing solutions and experiences for brands. I am confident of Ajay’s capabilities and his impressive track record will certainly allow us to explore newer opportunities as we move into the next phase of smarter solutions.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)