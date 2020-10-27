Deepika Padukone is India’s most beautiful and glamorous celebrity: IIHB Study

MS Dhoni is India’s Most Innovative; Saina Nehwal is India’s Most Reliable & Vikrant Massey is India’s Most Progressive according to the report

The Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) today released its TIARA Research Report on Celebrities as Human Brands. The Report was released by the Coach of the Indian Cricket team, Ravi Shastri and Dr. Sandeep Goyal, Chief Mentor of the IIHB on Dussehra day in Mumbai.

India’s Most Beautiful

Deepika Padukone is India’s Most Beautiful. She scores 59.9 on the TIARA ratings. Padukone is way ahead of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who leads the list of beautiful ladies in Bollywood, with a score of 45.0. In Television, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya top scores with 39.1 TIARA ratings. Cricketer Mithali Raj has been voted Most Beautiful.

India’s Most Glamorous

Deepika Padukone is also India’s Most Glamorous with a top score 60.3. In Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor are seen to have the highest glamour quotient. In Television, Rannvijay Singh and Shilpa Shetty are top rated on glamour. In Sports, Virat Kohli and Sania Mirza occupy the top ranks. As a couple, Virushka are most glamorous.

India’s Most Innovative

Retired Indian Captain MS Dhoni is seen to be India’s Most Innovative. He top scores with a TIARA rating of 59.7. In Bollywood, Ayushmann Khurrana is easily No.1 in males, while Deepika Padukone leads on innovation amongst females. AR Rehman top scores in Television, Bharti Singh excels at top spot amongst women. Virat Kohli and Smriti Mandhana top score amongst sportspersons. DeepVeer – Deepika + Ranveer are the Most Innovative power couple.

India’s Most Reliable

Shuttler Saina Nehwal is rated as India’s Most Reliable with a high 69.0 TIARA rating. In Bollywood, old warhorse Anil Kapoor ranks at No.1 while Nushrat Bharucha is top amongst the females. Zakir Khan and Surbhi Chandna are in top places in Television. Sachin Tendulkar and Harmanpreet Kaur are rated best in Sports while Virushka are rated the Most Reliable amongst couples.

India’s Most Progressive

Vikrant Massey who was recently in the lead role in Ginny weds Sunny, is rated as India’s Most Progressive, surprisingly ahead of Ayushmann Khurrana who sits on top in the Bollywood list, alongside Deepika Padukone. In Television, Dharmesh Yelande and Mouni Roy top on Progressive. Jasprit Bumrah and Sania Mirza score best on Progressive amongst those in Sports. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma top score as a couple on Progressive.

The Tiara Report

The TIARA Report is the largest and most comprehensive study of celebrities in India.

A sample size of 60,000 respondents pan India.

23 cities (Delhi including NCR), Mumbai (including Thane), Chennai, Kolkatta, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, Pune (including Pimpri & Chinchwad), Jaipur, Lucknow, Kanpur, Nagpur, Vishakhapatnam, Indore, Bhopal, Patna, Vadodara, Ghaziabad, Ludhiana and Agra.

180 celebrities : 69 from Bollywood (37 male, 32 female); 67 from Television (46 male, 21 female), 37 from Sports (30 male, 7 female), and 7 celebrity ‘power couples’.

The field study was conducted by Japanese research agency Rakuten.

TIARA is an acronym for Trust, Identify, Attractive, Respect and Appeal. The study uses the research data across 64 active attributes covering image, personality and human factors; and a battery of confirmatory statements to quantify key celebrity dimensions.

The IIHB Advisory Board

The Advisory Board of IIHB is chaired by industry veteran, Dr. Sandeep Goyal who is past President of Rediffusion, ex-Group CEO of Zee Telefilms and former Chairman of Dentsu India. Dr.Goyal is a PhD in Celebrity Studies from FMS-Delhi.

Dr. Manohar L Singla, former Dean of FMS-Delhi, and Prof. Siddhartha Singh of ISB are senior academics on the IIHB Board. Mr. D Nandkishore, former Global Executive Board Member of Nestle SA, Switzerland brings in the expertise from industry. B Narayanaswamy, former MD of Ipsos, a research veteran has been providing thought leadership in the design of the study.

Ashish Dabral, who has had over 30 years at leading advertising agencies Ogilvy, Contract, and Dentsu has coordinated, and overseen, the study and analysis.

“The sample size of the TIARA Report is 25% bigger than the universe of TRP data collection currently being done by BARC. Our respondent base is 60,000; while BARC only covers 44,000 respondent homes. So, the study is comprehensive and representative of the entire India market. We have covered 23 cities. No study on celebrities hitherto has been so detailed and exhaustive,” says Dr.Goyal. “We have used 64 active attributes in the analysis of every single celebrity. Totally, there are over 100 data points that have been used in the analysis. This report, for the first time provides a DNA analysis of almost every prominent celebrity in the country. More importantly, our proprietary tools allow cross comparisons across celebrities, across attributes, across demographics, across cities, and more.”

Other category toppers include:

INDIA’S MOST RESPECTED : Amitabh Bachchan

INDIA’S MOST APPEALING : Akshay Kumar

INDIA’S MOST TRENDY : Virat Kohli

INDIA’S MOST DISTINCTIVE : Nawazuddin Siddiqui

INDIA’S MOST VERSATILE : Nawazuddin Siddiqui

INDIA’S NO.1 HEART-THROB : Ranbir Kapoor

INDIA’S MOST SEDUCTIVE : Radhika Apte

INDIA’S MOST SEXY : Priyanka Chopra

INDIA’S MOST DOWN TO EARTH : MS Dhoni

INDIA’S MOST FEARLESS : Virat Kohli

HOW WILL THIS RESEARCH BENEFIT THE INDUDUSTRY