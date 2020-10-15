Dainik Bhaskar-e4m Webinar: Festive season driving economic activity in non-metros

The distinguished panellists will share insights on the festive demand, economic recovery and road ahead for non-metros

Dainik Bhaskar has collaborated with exchange4media Group for the webinar series 'Non-metros - Driving the Economic Resurgence’. As the festive season approaches there is an increase in market activity in non-metros. The upcoming webinar will throw light on the topic “Non- metros: Buoyant with festive demand”.

The virtual discussion is scheduled for today, Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 4pm.

The session Chair for the panel discussion is Nawal Ahuja, Co-Founder, exchange4media Group, and the panellists for the webinar are Girish Agarwal, Promoter-Director, Dainik Bhaskar Group; Minoo Phakey, Senior General Manager-Marketing, Dabur India Ltd; Satyajit Sengupta, CCSMO - Sales & Marketing, Dainik Bhaskar Group; Shashi Sinha, CEO - India, IPG Mediabrands; Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO, Madison Media and OOH, and Vivek B Srivatsa, Head-Marketing for Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors Ltd.

The session will discuss how non-metros displayed higher resilience than metros after the lockdown was eased. The panellists will share insights on the consumer behaviour and expected trends in the upcoming festival season.

The session will also explore how demand will pace up the economic activities further in the non-metros as positive buying sentiments are being observed for the upcoming festive season.

To register, please click here: https://bit.ly/3cKzhCL