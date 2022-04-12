D2C brand Flatheads onboards Gaurav Kapur as brand ambassador

Flatheads, Direct-to-customer (D2C) online casual sneakers brand, has announced Indian Television actor and cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur as its brand ambassador. Kapur has also invested in the brand as an angel investor participating in its pre-Series A. The brand designs all-day wear casual sneakers for the discerning urban audience.

Utkarsh Biradar, CEO & Co-Founder of Flatheads, said, “Gaurav comes across as an unorthodox, contemporary and authentic personality. This aura that he carries strikes the right chord with our target audiences. The way he embodies both style and substance in his persona resonates well with our brand. He also truly believes in the brand’s vision which is perhaps the most authentic connection between a brand and its ambassador. Therefore, we believe that Gaurav Kapur is the best one to convey our message to the customers".

The brand is eyeing aggressive digital campaigns with Gaurav Kapur this year. It had recently launched multiple new products including Banana Kicks, India’s first Linen Sneakers and SoftKnit Loafers. It also launched KoolTex Trainers through which it brought Kool Tex/ Dry Fit technology to sneakers for the first time. In addition to this, it also plans to launch 2-3 new products this year.

On his association with Flatheads, Gaurav Kapur affirmed “It is very encouraging to see how new-age entrepreneurs are coming up with innovative products. When I wore Flatheads, I was pleasantly surprised with the comfort and class that it boasts of. It is a pleasure to be associated with a brand like Flatheads that has re-engineered footwear keeping in mind the philosophies of minimalism, innovation, simplicity and thoughtfulness.”

Working on a D2C model, Flatheads aims at widening its visibility in the digital world and imparting the brand messaging of maintaining the balance in life across various areas and blending in and standing out at the same time.

